Betjara is an exciting and user-friendly online platform offering a variety of gaming and betting experiences. Whether you’re new to online gambling or an experienced player, Betjara ensures a seamless and secure process for both signing up and depositing funds.

Steps on how to register an account on Betjara:

STEP 1: Kindly visit the official website at betjara.ng

STEP 2: Select the register option.

STEP 3: Follow the prompts and provide the following information:

Your mobile number starting with +234

Your email address, a secure password and submit.

STEP 4: Confirm OTP via Mobile.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Congratulations your registration has been successfully completed.

How to make deposits on the Betjara Platform

To fund your Betjara wallet, kindly follow these necessary steps:

STEP 1: Kindly visit the betjara platform

Step 2: Kindly log into your account and click on the deposit icon highlighted.

STEP 2: Select your desired deposit method and input your desired deposit amount.

STEP 3: You will then be redirected to the payment system where you will be prompted to provide your details to complete your deposit.

STEP 4: Congratulations your deposit request has been successfully completed.

At Betjara, we are committed towards ensuring our customers enjoy a seamless betting experience, fast deposits and withdrawals, odds boost and accumulated bonus. Kindly visit the Betjaraplatform at https://betjara.ng/en/sport/popup/registration to enjoy this thrilling offer and more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

