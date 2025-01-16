Olam Agri in Nigeria has again been recognised as a top employer by the Top Employers Institute, marking the fifth consecutive year it has achieved this prestigious certification. Announced during an event celebrating organisations that excel in the Institute’s annual HR Best Practices Survey, this milestone underscores Olam Agri’s exceptional workplace culture, innovative HR strategies, and growing appeal to talent locally and globally.

The Top Employer Institute evaluates organisations based on a comprehensive survey covering six key HR domains and 20 topics. These include People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Since 2020, Olam Agri’s operations in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and the Africa region have consistently earned top rankings, solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice.

As a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, Olam Agri is deeply committed to making a positive impact on its workforce, customers, host communities, and stakeholders. Through its efforts in Nigeria and other markets, the company contributes to food security, environmental sustainability, and economic development. This latest certification reflects Olam Agri’s adherence to global best practices and focus on creating meaningful, lasting change.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, commended Olam Agri and other certified organisations for their resilience and excellence. He noted: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world is remarkable. Amidst technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes, it’s inspiring to see organisations like Olam Agri rise to the challenge. This year’s certification celebrates those who continue to lead with people-first strategies, setting the standard for enriching the world of work.”

Jaideep Biswas, Regional Head of Human Resources at Olam Agri, highlighted the significance of the recognition, stating: “Our people-centric strategy aligns with the dynamic demands of the global talent landscape, embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion at the core of our operations. This certification validates our approach, but we’re not stopping here. We remain committed to helping our workforce thrive in a rapidly evolving work environment.”

Anil Nair, Managing Director, Olam Agri in Nigeria, expatiated, “As we celebrate this recognition, we also look to the future. Olam Agri is committed to scaling our HR practices to ensure alignment with global standards. We will continue to make significant investments in our people and the food value chain, enriching lives and driving economic growth. Our goal is to create an environment where our employees can excel and thrive, and we are dedicated to achieving this.”

Olam Agri’s continued success as a Top Employer reflects its unwavering dedication to fostering growth, well-being, and excellence in its operations.

