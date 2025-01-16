The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported removal and replacement of Ali Odefa as the party’s vice chairman (South-east).

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, dismissed the action in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Some members of the PDP in the South-east zone, who described themselves as “stakeholders”, had written its acting National Chairman, Illiya Damagum, and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, informing them of Mr Odefa’s removal and replacement with Mr Egwu.

They accused the National Vice Chairman of anti-party activities.

The letter was signed by Onwe Onwe, a former acting national secretary, Paulinus Nwagu, the 2023 Deputy Governorship Candidate, John Igboke, former Deputy National Youth Leader, Paul Okorie, and others.

But Mr Ologunagba said the removal of Mr Odefa and replacement with Goodluck Egwu was not consistent with the party’s constitution and therefore is null and void.

He said “no State Working Committee (SWC) has the power whatsoever to expel, suspend or take any disciplinary action against a National Vice Chairman being a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party without due recourse to the National Working Committee (NWC) as provided by the constitution of the PDP.”

Read the full statement

The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to the purported removal from office of Chief Ali Odefa as the National Vice Chairman, South East of our great Party.

The NWC categorically declares the purported removal of Chief Ali Odefa and claimed replacement with another Party member, Hon. Goodluck Chidiebere Egwu as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules of our great Party.

For the avoidance of doubt, no State Working Committee has the power whatsoever to expel, suspend or take any disciplinary action against a National Vice Chairman being a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party without due recourse to the NWC as provided by the Constitution of the PDP.

For emphasis, Section 57(7) of the Constitution of the PDP is clear in providing that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the *National Executive Committee*, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly”.

The NWC affirms that Chief Ali Odefa remains the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the PDP and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in the South East and the nation to disregard the purported replacement.

The NWC restates that the PDP is a highly organized and ordered political Party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and Rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and Rules under any circumstances whatsoever.

The NWC calls on all Party members in the South East to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the people.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

