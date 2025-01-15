Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has pledged to continue to work closely and cordially with the various arms of the military and other security agencies to make the state a safe destination for individuals, families and businesses. In his speech on the occasion of the 2025 Armed Forces Celebrations and Remembrance Day on 15 January 2025 at the Armed Forces Remembrance Arcade, Umuahia, Mr Otti appreciated the leadership of the different security establishments working in the state for their commitment to the safety of the people and property.

“I am glad that we are continuing to improve our outcomes on several important fronts. Thank you for partnering with us to keep criminals and extremists away from our land. As we have done in the last 19 months, no support shall be withheld from your teams as we continue to work collectively to completely rid our society of crimes and criminals,” the governor declared.

He called for full support for soldiers who make uncommon sacrifices to guarantee the security and peace of the nation. “We are to lift their morale by our words of encouragement and willingness to cooperate when called upon, especially in the tracking and identification of criminal activities in our communities. The men and women in uniform are our brothers and sisters irrespective of what part of the country they come from and as such, we owe them our support and cooperation to succeed at their jobs,” Mr Otti said. Here is the full text of the governor’s speech for the record:

“The stability, development and future of any nation is determined in large part by its ability to defend itself against external and internal threats, effectively protecting its borders while keeping the citizens safe and secured from all forms of aggression. With the rising number of well-funded radical groups across the world and the increasing desperation of non-state actors to disrupt the global order in pursuit of extreme religious, ideological and other unwholesome intents, many nations now face new forms of threats from different conventional and unconventional sources. Accordingly, sovereign states across the world since the middle of the 20th century have seen an increasing need to do more to counter the forces of nihilism, criminality and destruction that threaten to impose new social and economic systems that are alien to our civilisation.

“Fighting off the forces that threaten the sovereignty of nations requires very strong and responsive armed forces populated by officers and men who appreciate that there is no higher calling than fighting and paying the supreme sacrifice, if need be, to defend the territorial integrity of your land. This is a conviction built on the understanding that these warriors have given themselves to a noble cause, one that is tied to the freedom, values and beliefs of their fathers and the generations after. The armed forces of any nation is its only safeguard against attacks from unfriendly actors, especially as the world is continually shrunk into a tiny global village by the marvel of technology and human ingenuity.

“The engagements and peculiar duties of the armed forces of nations come at a very steep price involving not just money and material resources, but blood and tears — extreme sacrifices that are made from a place of conviction that the values at the heart of our battles are noble and worth everything committed thereto. It is therefore not surprising that throughout history, millions of men and women, young and old, have lost their lives in defence of their nations and the values they hold dear. Members of the armed forces who carry on from where these fallen heroes stopped do so in furtherance of the ideals for which their siblings, friends, parents, mentors, and protégés fought and died for. Beyond just the push to keep foreign and local foes at bay, our brave soldiers fighting on air, land, sea and beneath, do so in preservation of the memories of those they love and to guarantee that their sacrifices are never in vain.

“As a nation, it is fitting that a day like this is set aside to collectively celebrate the sacrifices of our servicemen and women and also honour thousands of others who have paid the ultimate price in various battle fronts starting from the First World War. I would like to commend the Federal Government for expanding the scope of this event to include the celebration of the active servicemen and women defending our territorial borders from internal and external threats. Today is, therefore, an excellent opportunity to honour the memories of those who gave their lives that our nation and its highest values might long endure, and to also appreciate those who continue to fight in different battlefields that this nation founded in great hope and boundless optimism might outlive the opposition of an amalgam of powerful forces that are determined to sink it.

“On this note, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me formally welcome you to the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Abia State. Today’s event is both solemn and sober, inviting us to reflect on the enormity of sacrifices made by our compatriots who have answered the call to defend our fatherland and preserve the course of freedom, peace and justice across the world over the last century. This gathering presents a special invitation to all of us to think deeply about what we are willing to sacrifice for the good of the Nigerian society and the larger human community. The men whose courage, discipline and patriotism we celebrate today have laid down a good marker for us to follow in determining how far we are willing to go in a collective push to build a nation that is truly the pride of the human race.

“I would like to at this point invite us to remember in a special way, the brave servicemen who died in active duty in different parts of the State in the last one year. Today, we honour the memories and sacrifices of Staff Sargent Charles Ugochukwu, Sergent Bala Abraham, Corporal Ugwu Gideon, Corporal Ikpeama Ikechukwu, Lance Corporal Augustine Emmanuel, and Lance Corporal Owolabi Ojo. Also remembered with great affection and respect today are: Sergeant Ojo Godwin, Corporal Aliu Sunday, and Lance Corporal Akhider Sunday.

“As a State, we join the Nigerian Army, the hierarchy of the military establishments, families, friends and all that are touched by the departure of these brave warriors in mourning their painful loss. We are, however, encouraged to look beyond the pain of their passing to celebrate the values that inspired them to choose the path of service to our fatherland in military uniform. As we continue to pray for the peaceful repose of their souls and fortitude to those they left behind, we are encouraged to choose valour over fear in a determined opposition against the grave threats posed by religious and ideological extremists, violent criminals and all who have refused to subject themselves to the provisions of our Constitution. The good news is that our cause is a righteous one and whatever be the strength and motivation of the enemy, we shall win this raging battle against insecurity and similar threats to the sovereignty, peace and stability of our nation.

“While differences in opinions are common in every democratic society, we have to continually reject all forms of extremism in our interactions and dispositions to existential issues because there are no perfect situations. At the same time, it must be realised that we have a sacred responsibility to build a better national community by bringing our grievances to the table in a collective search for solutions that generally meet the yearnings of the different constituents of the larger Nigerian community. If there is one thing we have learnt in the last 64 years of existence as an independent nation, one that has survived an unfortunate Civil War and other forms of civil disturbances arising from ethno-religious and political disagreements, it is the fact that violence can neither yield nor guarantee the actualisation of satisfactory outcomes. Whatever is gained through violence and extremism is most likely to be lost in a similar fashion in the long run because injustice is a wound that festers until it is satisfactorily addressed from the roots. We are therefore encouraged to seek resolutions to disputes with wisdom and a general sense of brotherhood instead of resorting to violence which puts the lives of innocent men and women in grave danger.

“To all of us, the more important takeaway of today’s celebration is the need to evolve a new set of national values that promote justice as the foundation of our national unity, reject corruption and all forms of abuse of public trust and ultimately, enthrone meritocracy, fairness and an enduring sense of patriotism in the execution of our duties as stakeholders in a national renaissance project.

“Every Nigerian, especially those who have answered the patriotic call of defending our land against all forms of threat, should get what is due them when it is due for that is the only way of strengthening their faith in the nation. At no point should anyone serving this country be made to doubt the commitment of the sovereign to their material wellbeing and the welfare of those they leave behind, should they lose their lives in the battlefield.

“As citizens and patriots, it is our job to support these brave men and women who make uncommon sacrifices to guarantee the security and peace of our nation. We are to lift their morale by our words of encouragement and willingness to cooperate when called upon, especially in the tracking and identification of criminal activities in our communities. The men and women in uniform are our brothers and sisters irrespective of what part of the country they come from and as such, we owe them our support and cooperation to succeed at their jobs.

“The officers and men of the Nigerian military establishment on their part are encouraged to model the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behaviour in the discharge of their duties, appreciating that we are a nation governed by laws and respect for the rights of citizens. No matter how low we may have sunk in our moral consciousness, it will never be acceptable for our servicemen and women to engage in acts and practices that undermine the ethos of the military profession or damage the reputation of the institutions they represent.

“As a State, we shall continue to work very closely and cordially with the various arms of the military and other security agencies to make Abia a safe destination for individuals, families and businesses. Let me specially appreciate the leadership of the different security establishments working in the State for their commitment to the safety of our people. I am glad that we are continuing to improve our outcomes on several important fronts. Thank you for partnering with us to keep criminals and extremists away from our land. As we have done in the last 19 months, no support shall be withheld from your teams as we continue to work collectively to completely rid our society of crimes and criminals.

“I am happy to announce that we have since fulfilled our pledge to support the families of the servicemen and other security personnel who lost their lives in active service in the State in 2024. Financial support has been extended to the spouses of the fallen heroes. We have also taken over the sponsorship of the education of their children up to university level. My promise is that we shall not leave anyone behind and whatever happens in the course of your assignment here in Abia, you are guaranteed the generous support of the State Government.

“Thank you for listening and may God bless you.”

