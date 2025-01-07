Over one billion, five hundred and forty three million naira (N1,543,000,000) was disbursed as payment of terminal benefits to 609 public servants who retired from active service upon reaching the retirement age of sixty or attaining 35 years in service. The disbursements were made between August and December, 2024 by the Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board. The Board Executive Secretary, Bilyaminu Shitu Aminu, made this known while addressing the beneficiaries at the premises of the Board.

Mr Bilyaminu, said the payment was categorised into four groups, indicating that the first batch of 465 retirees consists of those who retired either by reaching the mandatory retirement age of 35 years in service or sixty years by birth. Those in this category were paid N1.17 billion.

The second category, made up of 103 staff, were those who died while on active service whose relations were paid the sum of N315.02 million. The third batch consists of 39 retirees who retired from service and started receiving monthly pension but died before reaching their minimum period of five years after retirement. These people were paid N54.19 million.

The last batch comprised beneficiaries who did not contribute up to a period of five years, and the law stated that for every staff to qualify to be paid from the scheme was for him to contribute for a minimum period of five years.

Under this category, two persons were paid the sum of N749, 010 including 15% interest.

The Executive Secretary warned Pensioners across Jigawa State to be wary of fraudsters, saying “Our services are free; never bribe any of our staff for your terminal benefits, as we worked under guidelines establishing our Board in line with Pension regulations.”

Dr Bilyaminu called on citizens of the State to continue to support the Government with their prayers in order to achieve a better Jigawa where everyone will be comfortable in the shared prosperity agenda of the State.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Umar Namadi for his care and magnanimity to pensioners in the state adding that the prompt payment of pension and gratuity has helped to enliven the heart of pensioners and prayed that God would continue to fortify him to do more.

He stated that the gesture would enhance service delivery as well as bolster the well-being of the retirees to enjoy a fulfilled life after service.

“The State Government and the Board will continue to ensure prompt payment of Pension and other entitlements to workers for better service delivery, well-being of retirees and fulfilled life after service ” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the governor for prioritising issues concerning pensioners’ welfare.

