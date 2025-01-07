The controversial chairman of Nasarawa Local Government in Kano State, Yusuf Imam, has appointed 60 persons to serve as his aides.

The appointments were conveyed in approval letters signed by the council’s secretary, Ado Muhammad.

Mr Muhammad said the appointments are part of the chairman’s efforts to promote and develop the local government area.

“Sequel to the efforts of the Honourable Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government to promote and develop the local government area.

“I wish to convey the approval for the appointment of the following prominent individuals to various roles across different fields and professions,” the letter, dated 6 January, stated.

The appointees include 18 media aides to oversee different departments, markets, and primary healthcare centres within the LGA.

The other appointees will serve as executive assistants, chief details, public affairs I and II, chief protocol officers, principal personnel secretary, and eight director generals, among other roles.

Mr Imam was the special adviser on youth and sport to Governor Abba Yusuf until he was fired for trolling Vice President Kashim Shettima in September 2023.

The governor sacked Mr Imam alongside the commissioner for land and physical planning, Adamu Aliyu, who issued a death threat to judges serving in the state’s governorship electoral petition tribunal.

However, eight months later, both men were reappointed. PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Aliyu was reappointed in March while Mr Imam was recalled in April.

Mr Imam was later elected as the council chairman for Nasarawa LGA.

