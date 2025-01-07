The Katsina State Government has commended the Air Component (AC) of Operation Fansan Yamma and troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army as well as Police, DSS, Community Watch Corps and vigilantes for executing a successful offensive on bandits camps in Kadoji, Matso-Matso, Bagga, Dogon Marke and Takatsaba areas of Jibia Local Government (LGA).

The operation by the troops, conducted on 4th January, 2025, followed credible intelligence revealing the establishment of bandit camps around the area, which had escalated banditry activities in Jibia, Batsari and Batagarawa LGAs. The joint air and ground operation resulted in the neutralization of 80 bandits, with several others sustaining injuries. Furthermore, their hideouts and key operational facilities were also destroyed, marking a significant blow to their operational capacity.

A statement by the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu said the state government was deeply appreciative of the unwavering commitment and dedication of the joint security team towards restoring peace and stability in the state and the entire North West region.

