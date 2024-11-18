The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Monday, said he would not be distracted from his work by the report of a purported rift with the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru.

Mr Badaru was the governor of the state until he handed over to Mr Namadi after the 2023 elections.

The governor, who returned to the state on Sunday after an 18-day annual leave abroad, said he was worried while away that some individuals attempted to sow discord in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He was quoted in a statement by his spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel.

“However, during my absence, certain things happened that I didn’t like as a person. For instance, in the All Progressives Congress (APC), we have one party in Jigawa State, and I am committed to maintaining that unity. As leaders, we must remain focused and not allow ourselves to be distracted.

“We have a mandate and we need to continue executing that mandate. Nothing should derail us from the mission given to us by the people of Jigawa.

“Not only that but as a people, we also need to exercise patience with ourselves. There are always groups of people who don’t want things to go well. Whenever progress is being made in ways they don’t like, they try to create confusion and instability. We must not allow such people to succeed,” the governor said.

Mr Namadi emphasised the importance of unity within the APC in the state and called on party members and leaders to remain focused and avoid distractions.

Working leave not honeymoon

He said while on annual leave, he remained actively engaged in discussions on initiatives for the development of the state and explored investment opportunities from the Middle East.

READ ALSO: Jigawa appoints 19 Sharia Court judges

“Yes, it was an annual leave, but it was also a working leave. During that time, I held discussions with my team. I had about two virtual meetings with them while I was away. We discussed various issues, including potential investors from the Middle East. I had conversations with some of them, and I instructed my team to prepare the necessary groundwork for their arrival.”

“Some of these investors are set to arrive in the state soon, particularly to invest in agriculture. Others are planning to invest in a modern abattoir, which will significantly boost economic activities in Jigawa. These were some of the key discussions I had during my absence,” he said.

The governor was received by a crowd of party faithful on the streets of the state capital, Dutse.

