When karma catches up with South African Blacks and their former enslavers put them back in chains, will other Black Africans ever come to their rescue? Tell them that the rain that beat their fathers yesterday will return to beat their own children tomorrow, as they have shredded the pan-African umbrellas that shielded them in the past. Tell them that karma is a bitch.

Never poison a stream from which you may want to drink in future. That is a profound and timeless warning from the stable of our forebears. It is closely related to the modern idiom, “Don’t burn your bridges.”

In a literal sense, this proverb speaks directly to ecological and resource sustainability. If a community pollutes its local water source or overexploits its soil for short-term gain, it destroys its own long-term survival. In interpersonal relationships, ending friendships or romantic affairs with unnecessary malice, betrayal or acrimony destroys any hope of mutual respect or future reconciliation.

By violently attacking black African immigrants and forcing them to flee South Africa, the locals have sown a seed for future pan-continental reprisals. Their children will harvest the seed of hate they are sowing today. When the tide turns — as it might well do if you are a student of history — the South Africans will realise to their regret that he who walks alone is both in front and behind.

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Seed of Hate

The conduct of the Black South Africans is not just reprehensible. It is playing into the hands of their former enslavers. Having failed to rise above the psychological manacle of inferiority complex which their erstwhile apartheid overlords clamped on them, they gleefully chant, “All Africans must leave South Africa by the end of June if they value their lives.” By ‘Africans’ they mean Blacks.

The supreme irony of it all is that the Black people being ejected from South Africa today fought on the side of the Black South Africans during the struggle against apartheid. Even Nigeria, which is 4,565 kilometres away from the hot spot, was classified as a frontline state on account of its moral and material support to the tune of $62 billion.

Additionally, the top echelon of the anti-apartheid struggle who couldn’t travel on South African passports were issued with Nigerian passports and accorded diplomatic status.

We shall not stop reminding South African Blacks that they cannot have a better friend than their fellow African brothers and sisters, as time will eventually reveal.

The accusation that Blacks from other countries were taking Black South African jobs shows the depth of the ignorance and inferiority complex of the psychologically damaged locals. The attack and open looting of shops and other commercial outfits owned by Black immigrants betrayed the avaricious intentions of the South Africans.

Unfortunately for them, their newfound micro-nationalism may not even be original, as there are indications that the inspiration behind the praying mantis’ dance is a hidden drummer inside the bush in the form of a foreign instigator.

Foreign Instigator

As conspiracy theories go, this one is salaciously plausible. Aside from the complex domestic, socio-economic, and political factors fuelling xenophobia in South Africa, some experts are of the view that the particular strain of Afrophobia evident in the country is inspired and encouraged by the West. When dog eats dog, depopulation of the species is assured.

Global geopolitical dynamics, international trade policies, and historical legacies from the West heavily influence African economies. Tensions between the locals and their immigrant brothers and sisters are largely fuelled by the harsh daily realities of economic hardship and localised political manoeuvring. But there is more to the current black-on-black uprising, says a conspiracy theorist writing on Truvision International Global blog.

According to him, South African xenophobia is inspired and sponsored from Washington. If you thought that was far-fetched, take a careful look at his contention that some of the white elite class inside South Africa already know the US-authored script, which they helped write.

As I watched video clips of Black South Africans gleefully looting the shops of their fellow Black people, with Afrophobes like Thabile Sibeko justifying the ongoing anti-immigrant crusade, I wondered where those former victims of apartheid will turn to when the wheel turns a full cycle and the rain of oppression which beat their fathers begins to beat their children. Your actions today determine your future. Karma is unforgiving, unemotional and objective.

Every South African with an eye on the future should be interested in investigating the allegation that the West and its allies have a master plan to destabilise South Africa, as presently constituted, by starting a black-on-black violent agitation (ongoing) and eventually turning the local tribes against each other, so as to enable South African whites to have an easy path to retaking power from the blacks, who would have been shown to be incapable of governing themselves.

That, of course, would be in tandem with the statement widely attributed to the former apartheid South African state president, Pieter Willem (PW) Botha, to wit: “Black people cannot rule themselves because they don’t have the brain and mental capacity to govern a society. Give them guns, they will kill themselves. Give them power, they will steal all the government money. Give them independence and democracy, they will use it to promote tribalism, ethnicity, bigotry, hatred, killings and wars.”

According to the writer, the plan to retake South Africa from the native blacks will be in four stages:

Step 1 — Isolate Black South Africans from the rest of Black Africa. Make them hate their brothers and sisters from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, and beyond. Destroy continental unity from the inside.

Step 2 — Let the chaos grow. Let the economy suffer. Let crime rise. Let Black-led government look weak and incompetent.

Step 3 — Strike. Come back with a narrative. “We gave you a functional country and you destroyed it. Black people cannot govern themselves. South Africa is the proof.”

Step 4 — Reclaim governance. Open immigration doors wide — but not for Africans. For white Europeans, Americans, and Israelis. Rebuild the country in their image. Systematically push the Black population to the margins through civil crisis, race wars, and legal manipulation.

And if South Africa falls? Botswana falls. Zimbabwe falls. Namibia falls. The whole southern region collapses like dominoes…

When the Middle East is finally subdued and the empire needs a new battlefield — the guns are already being pointed at Southern Africa. The groundwork is being laid TODAY…

Divide. Destabilise. Discredit. Conquer.

They used it in Libya. They used it in Iraq. They used it in Sudan. And right now, Black South Africans are being used as weapons against each other so that when the time comes, the takeover will look justified.

Cosmic Justice

As I watched video clips of Black South Africans gleefully looting the shops of their fellow Black people, with Afrophobes like Thabile Sibeko justifying the ongoing anti-immigrant crusade, I wondered where those former victims of apartheid will turn to when the wheel turns a full cycle and the rain of oppression which beat their fathers begins to beat their children. Your actions today determine your future. Karma is unforgiving, unemotional and objective. Cause-and-effect or cosmic justice can be incredibly harsh when catching up with people.

When karma catches up with South African Blacks and their former enslavers put them back in chains, will other Black Africans ever come to their rescue? Tell them that the rain that beat their fathers yesterday will return to beat their own children tomorrow, as they have shredded the pan-African umbrellas that shielded them in the past. Tell them that karma is a bitch.

Wole Olaoye is a Public Relations consultant and veteran journalist. He can be reached on [email protected], Twitter: @wole_olaoye; Instagram: woleola2021