…the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) deserves greater expansion and deeper engagement within secondary schools across the country. While the programme has recorded commendable success in raising awareness about drug abuse and trafficking, there is need for sustained sensitisation targeted specifically at students before they become victims of addiction.

The growing menace of drug abuse among young Nigerians has become one of the most disturbing social challenges confronting our nation. Recent reports indicating that more than half of drug offenders arrested in Nigeria are youths should alarm every parent, teacher, policymaker, and community leader. These statistics are not just numbers; they represent a generation whose future is increasingly threatened by substance abuse.

The reality is clear: if we are serious about winning the war against drug abuse, the battle must begin in our schools.

Young people spend a significant portion of their formative years in educational institutions. It is during this period that many of them are exposed to peer pressure, emotional challenges, academic stress, and other influences that can push them toward harmful substances. Schools, therefore, provide the most strategic environment for early intervention, awareness, and prevention.

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This is why the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) deserves greater expansion and deeper engagement within secondary schools across the country. While the programme has recorded commendable success in raising awareness about drug abuse and trafficking, there is need for sustained sensitisation targeted specifically at students before they become victims of addiction.

Drug abuse has devastating consequences on individuals and society. It affects mental health, physical well-being, academic performance, and social relationships. More troubling is the growing link between substance abuse and insecurity. Several studies and law enforcement reports have revealed that many criminals, including bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, cultists, and violent offenders, often operate under the influence of drugs.

Substances such as tramadol, codeine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs continue to find their way into communities and, in some cases, into school environments. These substances fall under different categories, including depressants, stimulants, opioids, and hallucinogens, all of which pose serious dangers to users.

The concern is that secondary schools may increasingly become recruitment grounds for drug abuse if preventive measures are not strengthened. Adolescents are naturally curious and vulnerable to external influences. Without proper guidance, they can easily fall into destructive habits.

Several factors contribute to drug abuse among students. Peer pressure remains one of the most significant. Many young people experiment with drugs simply to gain acceptance among friends. Other contributing factors include family instability, societal challenges, emotional stress, academic pressure, low self-esteem, and the easy accessibility of certain substances.

The consequences are often devastating. Drug abuse can lead to poor academic performance, memory loss, impaired judgment, social isolation, risky behaviour, mental health disorders, and long-term addiction. It can destroy dreams, derail careers, and rob society of productive citizens.

Nigeria’s future depends largely on the quality of its youth population. A nation whose young people are trapped in substance abuse cannot fully realise its developmental aspirations. If we fail to protect our youths today, we risk undermining the social and economic progress of tomorrow.

Addressing this challenge requires a collective effort.

Parents must become more involved in the lives of their children, paying close attention to behavioural changes, friendships, and emotional well-being. Open communication within families can help identify problems before they escalate.

Teachers and school administrators should integrate drug education into school activities, organise awareness campaigns, and create safe spaces where students can discuss their challenges without the fear of stigma.

Students, on their part, must be encouraged to seek guidance whenever they face difficulties. They should carefully choose their friends, avoid harmful influences, and be cautious about content they consume online, where substance abuse is sometimes glamorised.

Equally important is the need to channel youthful energy into productive ventures. Young people should embrace education, technology, entrepreneurship, sports, and skills development programmes that keep them engaged and focused on positive goals. Many digital and technological opportunities available today can provide both intellectual stimulation and economic empowerment without exposing youths to harmful behaviours.

While prevention remains the most effective strategy, there should also be compassion for those who have already fallen victim to addiction. Drug dependency is not merely a moral failing; it is often a health challenge that requires professional intervention. Early medical consultation, counselling, and rehabilitation should be encouraged to help affected individuals recover and reintegrate into society.

The war against drug abuse cannot be won solely through arrests and prosecutions. It must be fought through education, awareness, prevention, and community engagement. Schools remain the first line of defence in this battle.

If we truly desire a safer, healthier, and more productive Nigeria, then we must start where the future of the nation is being shaped — in our classrooms.

Abdulhameed Yushau is a serving corps member in Abuja. [email protected]