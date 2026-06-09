Super Falcons forward Joy Omewa has described scoring her first goals for Nigeria as “a dream come true” after netting a brace in the team’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in an international friendly in Ikenne on Monday.

The striker was the standout performer as Nigeria produced a dominant second-half display to defeat the Teranga Lionesses at the Remo Stars Stadium, boosting confidence ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Reflecting on her memorable outing, Omewa who plays her club football with Nottingham Forest Women’s team took to social media to express her excitement.

“Super happy with the win today, an amazing performance from the girls in front of our home fans in Ikenne 🇳🇬,” she wrote on Facebook.

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“Grateful to score my first two goals for Nigeria. A dream come true for me and my family.

“Big thanks to my coaches, teammates, and everyone supporting me. More to come as we push toward WAFCON 2026.”

After a goalless first half, Omewa broke the deadlock three minutes after the restart when she headed home a precise cross from Shukurat Oladipo.

The forward doubled Nigeria’s advantage in the 55th minute, showing strength and composure to power through the Senegalese defence before finishing clinically for her second goal of the evening.

Her brace put the Super Falcons firmly in control before captain Rasheedat Ajibade set up substitute Asisat Oshoala for Nigeria’s third goal in the 66th minute.

The victory capped an impressive performance by the Super Falcons, who dominated the second half after creating several chances before the break.

Omewa’s breakthrough performance also highlighted the growing attacking options available to head coach Justine Madugu as the African champions continue preparations for WAFCON 2026 in Morocco.

For the forward, however, the occasion was particularly special, marking the first time she found the net in Nigeria’s colours and fulfilling a long-held ambition on the international stage.