Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has insisted Nigeria remains a work in progress despite completing an emphatic double over Senegal, following Monday’s convincing 3-0 victory over the Teranga Lionesses in Ikenne.

The win capped an impressive international window for the ten-time African champions as they continue preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where Nigeria will be aiming to successfully defend its continental crown.

Goals from emerging forward Omewa Joy, who netted her first two international goals, and a late strike from six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala sealed a comfortable victory for the Super Falcons in the second leg of the double-header friendly series.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES after the match, Madugu expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players but stressed that significant work still lies ahead before the tournament.

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“Yes, we are impressed by the performance of the girls because we are assessing them individually and collectively as a group,” Madugu said.

“It’s still a work in progress. Just because we have won does not mean the team is fully ready. We still have to continue working on areas that we feel need improvement.

“We have to identify those areas and keep working on them. Generally, it was a good performance and we are happy with the way the girls are responding.”

The coach also revealed that the technical crew deliberately used the Senegal friendlies to test different tactical systems and formations.

“We are trying to add some strategies. You can see that the formation we used in the last game was different, while today’s formation was totally different.

“We are trying many things to see how the girls respond to these changes.”

Madugu also defended the return of experienced players such as Ngozi Okobi and Francisca Ordega, explaining that experience remains a critical asset in women’s football.

“Women’s football is different from men’s football. Many people have the wrong perception that the younger you are, the better. In women’s football, experience matters greatly.

“When you look at the top countries in women’s football, you will find players above 30 and even close to 40 who are still important members of their national teams.

“You need a blend of experienced players and younger ones so they can pass on knowledge and help guide the next generation both on and off the pitch.”

While admitting he would have preferred more preparatory matches before WAFCON, Madugu said the coaching crew would maximise every available opportunity.

“We would have loved to have more games, but we have to make the best of the opportunities available to us. We are hoping to have at least one or two more matches before the competition begins.”

The coach also explained the tactical adjustments made at half-time after Nigeria struggled to convert chances in the opening period.

“We noticed some lapses, especially our positioning around the box and our finishing. We were too hasty and wasted several opportunities.

“We encouraged the players to remain calm and exploit the space between the defence and the goalkeeper. Thankfully, they responded well in the second half.”

He further disclosed that the introduction of Rofiat Imuran who was excellent in the game, was both tactical and developmental.

“We needed to give her an opportunity and assess her. At the same time, she is a more offensive full-back than the player who featured in the previous game.”

With two wins, five goals scored and growing tactical flexibility, the Super Falcons appear to be building momentum as preparations for WAFCON gather pace.