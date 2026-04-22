A recent comment by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on the bombing of Jilli market by the Nigerian Air Force, and his criticism of the premature designation of the area as a terrorist haven without proper investigation, may not have gone down well with his critics. However, it does little to overshadow his years of sustained efforts to restore sanity in his troubled state. Though sometimes accused of delving into operational issues, his passion for restoring normalcy, his proactive initiatives to resettle displaced persons in areas still considered vulnerable to insurgent activities, and his visible presence at attack sites where he offers support and commiseration have helped him cultivate a reputation as a hands-on leader with populist appeal.

For over a decade, Borno State has lived on the frontline of Nigeria’s most brutal security crisis, driven largely by the Boko Haram insurgency. From the ashes of violence, displacement, and loss, the resilience of its people and the enduring commitment of the man elected to lead them remain evident. While bombs have destroyed schools and villages, they have not destroyed Borno’s will to rise, a determination reflected in the governor’s efforts to rebuild schools in more modern and enduring forms.

The weight of governing a state under siege would break many, yet Zulum’s relentless presence in camps, on highways, and in devastated communities reflects a leader who governs by example rather than from a distance or through lofty speeches. What the people of Borno deserve, therefore, is not only sympathy but respect. Their enduring resilience stands as a testament to leadership that equally deserves support and encouragement.

Beyond Borno’s security challenges lies its relatively seamless political transition. In 2015, when the current Vice President, Kashim Shettima, then governor of the state, anointed Professor Zulum, then a commissioner in his cabinet, as his successor, there were widespread doubts. Many expected the familiar tensions associated with godfather–godson relationships, as seen in states such as Kaduna and Rivers, where political alliances have fractured into rivalry.

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Nearly seven years on, however, the bond between the benefactor and the governor appears unbroken. As a result, the state is often admired for its political stability and leadership, at least within the ruling All Progressives Congress, despite challenges from the opposition, albeit limited. So far, there have been few doubts about Zulum’s loyalty to his predecessor.

Zulum governs with the resolve of a tested war general. As commissioner for reconstruction, rehabilitation, and resettlement, he survived several near-death experiences yet remained undeterred. In 2020 alone, he was reportedly attacked four times in attempts to frustrate his efforts to relocate thousands of internally displaced persons, including some returning from Cameroon, back to their ancestral homes. He has continued to confront insurgency in the way he knows best, by directly engaging affected communities, providing succour to victims, and addressing the humanitarian crisis through livelihood support for returnees.

His support for Operation Hadin Kai and the Multinational Joint Task Force headquartered in N’Djamena, Chad, has also been significant. It reflects his broader commitment to restoring security and stability in the state. Despite the constitutional reality that security falls under the purview of the federal government, Zulum has consistently supported security agencies operating within Borno. For the sake of peace, he has facilitated the provision of basic operational materials for those responsible for safeguarding the state.

In practical terms, this support has translated into the procurement and distribution of hundreds of operational vehicles to the military, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as other law enforcement agencies, the Civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilante groups. In November 2025, he distributed dozens of operational vehicles in Maiduguri to enhance surveillance and address emerging threats. Earlier in the same year, additional vehicles, motorcycles, and housing units were provided to strengthen the capacity of security agencies.

Just when it seemed that the Boko Haram insurgency was abating, recent developments suggest a troubling resurgence, including activities linked to Islamic State West Africa Province. Yet, neither the renewed threats from border communities nor attempts on his life have deterred the governor from his determination to restore peace and security, even at personal risk. His efforts have earned him recognition from global institutions such as the United Nations, where he has been acknowledged as an SDGs Global Champion.

Available records indicate that between 25 and 30 communities have been resettled under his administration, including Kumshe, Tarmu’a, and Bula Yobe in Bama Local Government Area, as well as Marte, Damboa, Gajiram, Chibok, the Mandara Hills, and Banki, a border community. These resettlements form a key part of his post-conflict recovery strategy.

Before leaving office in 2019, Vice President Kashim Shettima initiated an ambitious programme of constructing inclusive mega schools equipped with modern facilities. Zulum has built on that foundation, working to replace the destruction of more than 5,000 classrooms at the height of the insurgency. Education has thus become a central pillar of post-insurgency recovery in Borno State, with a focus on rebuilding infrastructure, improving access, and reducing the number of out-of-school children.

As Governor Zulum prepares to leave office in about a year, attention is gradually shifting to his next move-whether he will return to academia, where he built his early career, or transition into national politics, as many former governors do. For now, his legacy remains tied to the difficult task of rebuilding a state long defined by conflict.

Zainab Suleiman Okino (FNGE) is the chair of the Blueprint Editorial Board. She is a syndicated columnist and can be reached via: [email protected]