Chelsea FC have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior after just 107 days in charge, the club announced on Wednesday, following a string of poor results.

In a statement, Chelsea thanked Rosenior and his staff for their efforts but said recent performances did not meet the club’s expectations. “This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly,” the statement read, adding that results had “fallen below the necessary standards.”

Assistant coach Calum McFarlane will now take over as interim head coach until the end of the season, as the club continues its push for a European place and progress in the FA Cup.

Rosenior’s time at the club started well. He won 11 of his 23 matches in charge and kept early defeats to a minimum. His only losses at first came against Arsenal FC in the Carabao Cup, while his first Premier League defeat came later in his seventh game.

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However, things quickly went downhill. A 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League proved to be a turning point. Chelsea had been level late in the game before conceding three late goals.

Since then, the results have been very poor. The team lost six straight matches in all competitions, scoring no goals and conceding 14. Their five straight Premier League defeats without scoring, including a heavy loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, is their worst run since 1912.

A 7-0 FA Cup win over Port Vale was the only bright spot, and the only time they scored in their last seven games.

Chelsea are currently seventh in the league with 48 points from 34 matches and are at risk of missing out on European football next season. The club says it will now look for a long-term solution.