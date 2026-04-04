The toll of war

is not counted in victories,

but in mothers who forget how to laugh,

in children who learn the language of sirens

before they learn their own names.

It is measured in ash

settling softly on cities that once sang,

on olive groves that whispered peace,

on the fragile idea that reason

might yet prevail.

And still, the drums beat.

Who leads the mighty to the edge of ruin?

What gravity pulls an empire—vast, armed, assured

toward a narrow strip of earth,

a stubborn geography soaked in memory and myth?

A tiny piece of real estate,

yet heavy enough to bend history,

to drag giants toward their own undoing.

Is this how Armageddon begins

not with clarity,

but with conviction?

Power, we are told, is absolute.

Iron shields stretch across the sky,

missiles poised like gods of old,

interceptors whispering promises of invincibility.

But somewhere, unseen,

a cheap drone hums

a modern sling in the trembling hands of David.

It does not roar.

It confuses.

It slips through certainty,

turns precision into doubt,

and reminds Goliath

that armour is never as complete

as pride believes.

This is the limit of power:

not its inability to strike,

but its inability to understand

that not all threats are loud.

And yet

in the shadows of despair,

there are flickers.

Nations, small and resolute,

closing their skies like clasped hands in prayer,

refusing passage to death,

declaring in quiet defiance:

Not through us.

It is a fragile courage,

but courage nonetheless

a refusal to be complicit

in the choreography of destruction.

Still, the architects of ruin persist.

Old men

so old their bodies betray them,

their waists long since surrendered their perineal strength, their pipes atrophied,

their bladders emptied not by will,

but by gravity.

and yet they speak of annihilation

as though it were strategy.

They threaten fire that outlives generations,

dirty bombs that poison soil and sky,

as if the earth were not their inheritance too.

One wonders

what divine calculus allowed such men to rise?

Why were they not left

to smoulder in some forgotten corner of hell,

arguing endlessly with Lucifer

over who first conceived destruction?

Instead, they sit in polished rooms,

drawing lines that bleed,

deciding which lives are expendable,

which futures negotiable.

And the consequences ripple outward.

The Strait closes

not merely of water,

but of wisdom.

The Strait of Hubris.

Where arrogance narrows passage,

where oil and ambition choke the same artery,

where the world holds its breath

as commerce halts

and tension hardens into inevitability.

This is the great irony of war:

it promises order

but delivers only control.

Order forged through the barrel of a gun

is a brittle thing

it stands only as long as fear sustains it.

Justice, however

justice endures.

Without it,

every victory is temporary,

every empire a sandcastle

awaiting the tide.

War is not a solution.

It is an admission

that imagination has failed,

that empathy has been abandoned,

that power has mistaken itself for purpose.

And so we stand,

on the precipice of something vast and irreversible,

watching giants stumble

over the weight of their own certainty.

The question is no longer

who will win

but whether anything worth saving

will remain.

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released. He can be reached through: [email protected].