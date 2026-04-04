Nigerian music star Crown ‘Shallipopi’ Uzama paid a high-profile cultural visit to the palace of Oba Ewuare II in Benin City on Friday, delivering a live performance of his hit song “Laho” at the monarch’s request in a moment that has since gone viral across social media.

The visit, described as a symbolic homecoming, took place ahead of the singer’s headline appearance at the Goldberg Golden Fiesta concert held later that evening at Garrick Memorial on Ekenwa Road.

The 25-year-old singer arrived at the palace accompanied by his brothers and collaborators, Zerry DL, and Famous Pluto. During the visit, he addressed the palace, emphasising cultural roots and respect for tradition; he noted that the visit was “a deliberate act of homage” before his performance in the city.

The ‘Elon Musk’ crooner added that despite the success beyond Edo State, they have come to pay homage to their roots.

Familiarity

In a highlight of the engagement, the Oba acknowledged his familiarity with Shallipopi’s music and specifically requested a live rendition of “Laho.”

The 2025 Headies winner for ‘Best Rap Single’ obliged, delivering a full performance without instruments within the palace grounds.

Videos circulating online show members of the royal court actively engaging with the performance, with attendees singing along and participating in traditional call-and-response expressions.

The atmosphere reflected a combo of contemporary music and deep-rooted Benin cultural heritage, with Shallipopi maintaining his signature street-infused style while observing palace decorum.

After the short performance, Shallipopi knelt to pay proper homage, and the Oba of Benin incorporated traditional Benin ancestral prayers and blessings. The singer also visited orphanages and hospitals in the state.

Shallipopi, a native of Benin City, has consistently referenced his Edo heritage in his music and public appearances. He has largely popularised the infusion of the Edo rhythm into today’s hip-hop and Afrorave.

Laho

“Laho” is widely considered Shallipopi’s biggest global hit and a pivotal moment in his career, especially following his high-profile departure from his former label, Dapper Music.

Released in 2025 under his Plutomania Records imprint, it is a commercially successful track rooted in the Bini language and street culture.

The word “Laho” translates to “please”, often used in the context of appeal or supplication, particularly in relation to success and financial prosperity. The central hook, “Laho egumedio,” means “please don’t let me fall” or “don’t let me down”.

The track, which mixes Afrobeats with indigenous expressions, celebrates wealth, resilience, and Benin identity. The song had multiple versions and remixes.

Due to its success, Shallipopi released “Laho II,” a remix featuring Burna Boy in April 2025, followed by “Laho III,” an international version with Rauw Alejandro in July 2025, further expanding the song’s global reach. The original track also appeared on his album Auracle and quickly became a fan favourite.

‘ Laho’ had over 70 million Spotify streams and 90 million on YouTube Music. It topped Apple Music in more than 15 countries, including Nigeria, and gained global traction on Billboard and Shazam charts.

It also received major recognition, winning Best African Collaboration at AFRIMA 2025 for its remix with Burna Boy and helping Shallipopi secure his first BET Awards nomination.

Precedence

Meanwhile, this visit is not the 2026 MOBO Awards nominee’s first interaction with the Benin king.

He previously visited the palace in 2024 alongside fellow Edo-born artiste and Mavin star Rema during the latter’s widely publicised “homecoming concert” at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Both artistes have been recognised for promoting Benin culture on a global stage.

Rema’s 2024 visit similarly featured an acoustic, non-instrumental snippet of his global hit “Calm Down” performed for the Oba and members of the royal family.

As a mark of honour, the Oba presented Rema with a unique royal plaque (bronze artwork) by the princesses for his contributions to the global visibility of Edo’s heritage.

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