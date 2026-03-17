Nollywood actors Segun Ogungbe and his ex-wife, Wunmi Ajiboye, have sparked reunion rumours on social media, nearly three years after their split.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Ajiboye announced her separation from Ogungbe in 2024, accusing him of infidelity and inappropriate behaviour towards her trainees.

In June 2025, Ajiboye, who shares two children with Ogungbe, revealed in an interview on Oyinmomo TV that she was never legally married to him.

She explained that Ogungbe was the father of her children, but they had never been engaged or married, and he had never met any member of her family in that capacity.

Ogungbe, however, told Oyinmomo TV in September 2025 that his relationship with Ajiboye was “pre-destined” and not something he had planned.

He added that the allegations of infidelity made by Ajiboye “do not bother him” and said he was unsurprised by the claims, expecting more in the future.

Reunion at ‘Irete: The Reckoning’ Premiere

The estranged couple thrilled fans when they appeared together at the premiere of “Irete: The Reckoning” in Lagos on Sunday.

Produced and directed by Ogungbe, the film is scheduled for nationwide cinema release on 20 March.

The premiere, attended by notable actors including Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, and Ibrahim Yekini, saw Ogungbe and Ajiboye holding hands, sparking excitement among attendees.

A viral video from the event, obtained by this newspaper, showed the couple arriving dramatically: Ogungbe rode a horse while Ajiboye walked beside him, holding onto the horse’s rope halter.

Reactions

The sight of Ajiboye supporting Ogungbe at the premiere quickly went viral, prompting a flood of reactions from netizens.

Many netizens expressed surprise and delight at the couple’s public reunion.

Below are some of the comments.