In my last contribution titled “Nasir El Rufai as a threat to national security,” I asked a number of questions about the actions, utterances, public confessions and acts of sheer wickedness carried out by my old friend, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, for which I am still waiting for answers.

The last thing I heard about him is that he is still in detention and that he suffered a nose-bleed whilst there after one week, and for this he has my sympathies.

I hope he gets out soon, so that he can respond to me directly and take care of his nose.

What I forgot to mention in that piece was the large number of orphanages he knocked down in Abuja when he was minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the large number of orphans that he made homeless.

Outside of that, he demolished 2,000 homes and buildings in Abuja and 12,000 shanties on its outskirts, in which the poor had taken refuge, often against court orders and without compensation!

I also forgot to mention the fact that he knocked down many orphanages in Kaduna when he was governor and that one of the last things he did whilst in office, which he ruthlessly, chillingly and cold-bloodedly carried out the day before handing over power to Governor Uba Sani, was to knock down an orphanage at Fadama Badan Dodo in Zaria.

The worst aspect of this dastardly act was the fact that it took place at 1.00 a.m. and without a court order!

Details of other demolition activities that he ordered in the days leading up to his exit as governor on 29 May, 2023 were as follows:

Gbagyi Villa Demolition: Roughly 72 hours before leaving office, the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) demolished numerous houses in the Gbagyi Villa community in Kaduna.

Residents claimed that these demolitions occurred despite existing court orders for him not to proceed and that many of the affected buildings were legitimate residences.

Shi’ite Buildings: On Monday, 22 May, 2023 — about a week before leaving office — KASUPDA demolished several structures belonging to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), including schools, a hospital and private residences in various areas, including Kawo, Rigasa and Tudun Wada.

Prior to these actions, El-Rufai had vowed to continue “demolishing structures” until his “last day in office.”

While specific reports from May 2023 focused on the destruction of houses, schools and a hospital in Gbagyi Villa and Shi’ite-affiliated areas, some reports have mentioned that the affected sites included structures and orphanages where children resided, leading to allegations of the destruction of homes and communities.

The demolitions were described by critics and affected residents as “vindictive.”

In my view the word “bestial” would have been far more appropriate than “vindictive.”

I say this because it is only a human being who can be vindictive and it is only a beast that can be bestial.

Nasir El-Rufai was not just being vindictive here but was also being downright bestial.

Even the homes and habitats of orphans were not spared from demolition and destruction!

Like the troublers of the world who take pleasure in bombing and slaughtering women and children without regret or remorse, his bowels of compassion ran dry, he lost his sense of decency and humanity, he forswore the milk of human kindness and he offered no mercy to the women, the children, the elderly or the poor.

His pleasure was to break their hearts, shatter their dreams and aspirations, and bring tears to their eyes, pain to their spirits and sorrow to their souls.

His joy was to deprive them of not just where they had lived but also all that they had.

Such callousness is unspeakable. Yet, sadly it does not stop there.

I also forgot to mention the fact that he ruthlessly persecuted the followers of the late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi in Kaduna, raided their homes, desecrated their properties and places of worship, and committed the most despicable and hideous atrocities against them, which led the Sheikh to express his displeasure by pronouncing a curse on him.

And others cursed him too. For example, the women of Kafanchan in Southern Kaduna went on a march, stripped themselves naked and cursed him at a roundabout in broad daylight in the middle of the town, as a consequence of his wickedness towards their community.

I doubt that any governor in the history of our nation has attracted as many curses from his own people as Nasir El-Rufai has.

I also forgot to mention the fact that he banned state-sponsored pilgrimages for Muslims who were going to Mecca and Christians who were going to Jerusalem, which was, in my view, bad enough.

What made it worse was the fact that he surreptitiously lifted the one on Muslims and strictly enforced the one on Christians.

In other words, he adopted a selective approach.

Consequently, the first time that the Christians of Kaduna State were permitted to go on state-sponsored pilgrimages in the last 11 years was when Governor Uba Sani formally lifted the ban in February!

I also forgot to mention the fact that he banned night vigils for Christians when he was governor and he directed pastors to submit the scripts of their sermons before they were allowed to preach.

I also forgot to mention the fact that thousands of petitions from the Shi’a Muslims, the Tijaniya Muslims and the Christians of Kaduna, whose rights were violated, whose women and children were killed, and who were viciously and violently persecuted under his watch as governor were presented to the SSS when he was nominated as a minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

These petitions were so alarming that they could not be ignored and that is why his nomination as minister was rejected by the Senate.

Permit me to add that contrary to popular opinion, his nomination was NOT rejected as a consequence of the implementation of some far-fetched and illusionary conspiracy supposedly woven against him by the National Security Advisor, the Governor of Kaduna State, the Vice President and the President, which is the baseless and absurd narrative that he and his supporters are so fond of peddling to the public.

Only the naive and the gullible would believe such a fairy tale, because if President Tinubu did not want him to be a minister he would not have been nominated in the first place.

I also forgot to mention the fact that even though his successor in office, Governor Uba Sani, not only contributed millions of dollars of his personal money to El-Rufai’s legal fund between 2009 and 2014 when the EFCC prosecuted him but also stood by him through thick and thin, he repaid Sani’s good with evil by attempting to undermine and discredit his government and destroy his future and career.

Permit me to add the following.

Before he left office, he told Uba Sani that he must ensure that once his tenure as governor begins he (Sani) must “right all the wrongs” that he (El-Rufai) had committed as governor and that he had no intention of interfering in the affairs of the state once he was out.

He even said that he would hardly come to Kaduna and that if he did so, he would not go anywhere near Government House. Sadly he lied.

He did not honour his word and neither did he take kindly to Sani’s righting of his wrongs, which proved to be legion.

His reaction to his successor in office’s efforts to right those wrongs was vicious, unrelenting and unrestrained and brought out his shape-shifting reptilian nature, more than anything else.

He turned on him with a vengeance and savagery that is rarely seen in politics anywhere in the world.

This was best reflected not just by his sheer perfidy and malicious and malevolent actions but also by his words when he told all those who cared to listen that his sole reason and purpose for returning to active politics was to ensure that he destroys the career, future and life of Uba Sani.

I also forgot to mention the fact that even though the minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who was his chief of staff when he was minister of FCT and the secretary to the state government of Kaduna State when he was governor, sold his only house in Abuja and used the proceeds to help pay El-Rufai’s lawyers when he was facing prosecution by the EFCC between 2009 and 2014, he repaid Lawal’s commitment and dedication with evil by not only attempting to block his nomination as a minister (after he himself had been rejected by the Senate), but also to destabilise and discredit the government that he serves.

Permit me to add the fact that not only did Balarabe serve him in these two capacities over the years and not only were they colleagues in school during their childhood, but also the latter attended every single court sitting as a mark of solidarity when he (Nasir) was being prosecuted by the EFCC.

All that for his former boss and yet the latter did all he could to abort his nomination and stop him from becoming a minister.

If there was ever a Cesare Borgia in Nigerian politics his name was Mallam Nasir El-Rufai!

I also forgot to mention the fact that he sent men to abduct Mr Jackson Ude, the publisher of Pointblank News, from his Abuja home and when Ude managed to escape their clutches, he sent another group of men to the home of his close friend, Mallam Jafaru Y Sa’aad, in Kaduna and locked him up for four gruelling months.

I also forgot to mention the fact that he displayed a high degree of toxicity, malevolence and egregious hatred for Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and that he attempted to humiliate and destroy him simply because he could not intimidate, manipulate, control or successfully threaten him when he was the Interim National Chairman of our great party and because he opened the door to many notable erstwhile opposition leaders to join us.

There is so much more and I could go on but permit me to get to the meat of the matter and address the purpose of this additional contribution.

Despite the gravity of the matters raised in my earlier essay and the importance of the additional points that I have added today, this contribution raises an even more disturbing issue, which gives many even greater concern.

Permit me to begin with a rhetorical question.

Has it occurred to anyone that those tapping phones for Nasir El-Rufai might be operatives or assets of a foreign intelligence agency or terrorist elements from outside Nigeria?

I sincerely hope that I am wrong but until he either confesses to us that he was lying when he said he and his associates bugged the NSA’s phone or he tells us who those who actually bugged that phone were, we will not know.

What makes the matter even more serious is the fact that it was reported in the media that the ICPC alleged that they recovered phone-tapping equipment and other sensitive security documents from his house when they conducted a search there.

The El-Rufai family issued a formal statement claiming that this is false, but whichever way you look at it, this new development is disturbing and takes the matter to an entirely different level.

The stakes are high and the drama is unfolding by the day.

Yet, the most frightening aspect of this issue is the allegation made by El-Rufai that the NSA has imported a large quantity of a lethal poison known as thallium sulphate into our shores, which is banned in many countries in the world, which has been used for assassination purposes in some nations in the past and which is lethal to humans and animals, even in small doses.

Worst of all, it is a colourless and odourless substance that cannot be detected when released. It is the perfect killing machine.

I have no doubt that the NSA has NOT imported this substance and this begs the following question.

Is it possible that it is actually El Rufai’s associates that have secretly smuggled in that lethal poison and that they are planning to execute what is known as a ‘false flag’ operation in our country, in which they will use it to eliminate large numbers of our people and then blame it on the security agencies and Federal Government?

Is that why the letter was purposely and strategically leaked to the public?

Were those behind the smuggling in of the poison and the leaking of the letter putting us on notice, albeit falsely, that the government has imported this chemical weapon and that when ‘they’ (meaning the conspirators and terrorists) unleash it with devastating consequences on our people, the public will automatically assume it was the Federal Government and blame the Tinubu administration for it?

Is that the evil hand and malevolent card they are attempting to play or are they planning to use the poison to simply target and kill government officials, public figures, members of the opposition or even to sell or donate to any or all of the five terrorist organisations that are waging war against our Armed Forces and people?

This may all sound far-fetched to the uninformed, the naive and the shallow but history is replete with the execution and implementation of such ‘false flag’ and ‘black ops’ covert operations and any experienced and exposed intelligence officer will confirm this.

These are the sort of sordid things specialised sections of some foreign intelligence agencies do in order to destabilise and destroy other countries and ultimately effect regime change through unconstitutional means.

They covertly and clandestinely create chaos, carnage and confusion, incite the people against the government, fund and organise massive demonstrations and then move in for the kill.

And they do this in collaboration and collusion with their local co-conspirators, collaborators and assets, one of whom they will then put in power who will operate as their puppet, stooge and front.

Outside of that, if they don’t get their way, they resort to a campaign of mass murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing, target innocent and defenceless women and children and flatten entire communities and nations with cluster bombs.

I sincerely hope I am wrong but these are the sort of things that people like those I suspect are the associates of El-Rufai who have a hidden agenda and are desperate for and obsessed with power often do. History proves that.

To be clear, I am not suggesting that El-Rufai himself may be inclined to do this but there is a distinct possibility that those that he may be associated with may have that inclination or disposition and may even harbour such evil plans without his knowledge.

Terrorists, non state actors with evil intentions and foreign intelligence agencies usually only give information to their associates on a need-to-know basis and they may just be using Nasir as an unsuspecting patsy, an eager and excitable pawn, a ‘useful idiot’ (as they are commonly referred to in intelligence circles) or the quintessential fall guy, despite his much touted brilliance.

He may well be swimming in a sea of shark-infested waters without knowing it.

If that proves to be the case, he has my sympathies and I hope he cooperates fully with the security agencies, so that he can exonerate himself.

I would advise him to hold nothing back if he has any useful information or else he may sink with them.

Again if local actors and opposition figures like the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who is presently in the custody of the SSS as a consequence of serious allegations of terrorism-funding or the former minister of state for Petroleum Resources Timipreye Silva, who is on the run and has been declared wanted by the Defence Intelligence Agency to explain his role in the funding of a recent coup attempt, are in any way involved, he should come clean and confess all he knows to the security agencies.

I am reliably informed that BOTH Malami and Silva have access to vast resources and are totally committed to undermining, destabilising, discrediting and removing our government, so their involvement in such a reckless and godless venture cannot be ruled out.

I have not made any categorical accusations or allegations here but I am simply thinking aloud and suggesting that we need to get answers to these questions, and we need to consider all the points raised.

I ask these questions not to create panic or frighten anyone but only because these are not just my legitimate concerns but the legitimate concerns of millions of other patriotic Nigerians who love this country dearly and who want nothing but peace and security and for our people to thrive and flourish.

If a well-educated, experienced and enlightened former public office holder like Nasir El-Rufai can say the things he said openly on national television before millions of viewers and if he can write such letters attempting to implicate the Office of the NSA in the importation of lethal substances, which are used to kill people, then he certainly has a lot of explaining to do and many questions to answer.

It is either that he knows more than he is prepared to say or that he has lost his sanity.

The matter has now gone way beyond mere politics or allegations of corruption and is now a MAJOR security issue which could endanger the lives of millions of our people.

If you want to know what poisonous gas and chemical weapons can do to civilian populations when in the hands of a mentally-deranged meglomaniac who craves and is obsessed with grabbing power at any cost, please find out what happened to the people of Halabja, Iraq in 1988 and the Shia Muslims of Iraq in 1991, when Saddam Hussein used it on them. The consequences were devastating.

Again if you want to know what such poisons can do to individuals who have been targetted for death, often without leaving any trace of foul play, find out what happened to the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the Ukrainian President Viktor Yuschenko (though he survived it), the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Wadie Haddad, a leader of Hamas Khaled Mashaal (though he survived it) and a senior official of Hamas, Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh.

Is this the sort of evil that Nasir El Rufai’s associates have in store for some of our leaders?

Are they planning to carry out such dastardly and wicked acts and then attempt to blame it on the state and our NSA?

I am only asking and there is no harm or crime in that given the fact that he now keeps the company of those who are skilled in espionage and that have the skill, know-how and wherewithal to bug the National Security Advisors’ phone and share details of his supposed conversations.

Is this why he and those that are working with him take every opportunity to insult, undermine, disgrace and humiliate our President and Vice President in the international media and on social media?

Has his unquenchable envy for Senator Kashim Shettima, simply because he was elected as our nation’s vice president (a position that Nasir himself coveted and lobbied for) and hatred for Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, simply because he was appointed as the NSA, whilst he (Nasir) himself was rejected as a minister, driving him to a point of such bitterness and madness that he is now associating with and relying on information from subversive elements and enemies of the state?

Is Nasir, a man that I once had so much affection and respect for, now a friend and associate of phone hackers, hardened criminals and terrorists and has he become a threat to national security?

Is his sole objective to pull down our Government through any means possible and throw our nation into chaos and turmoil?

I have every confidence that the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Office of the National Security Advisor (ONSA), the State Security Service (SSS), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) will get to the bottom of this mess and find out all they need to know about who El Rufai’s associates really are and what is really going on.

They are very good at what they do and they will unravel the knot.

Permit me to end this contribution with the words and counsel of @Ayekooto who posted the following words on X. He wrote,

“This man (Nasir El Rufai) woke up in his house one morning. Brushed his teeth, had his bath and wore a fine babariga, entered straight into his waiting car and was driven to a live AriseTv programme. It was a conducive environment, no stress, no force, no intimidation. And he just looked at the cameras and said ‘we listen to telephone conversations of National Security Adviser. We know someone who tapped it. Yes, it is illegal but we are doing it…..’ Please my dear friends, don’t joke with curses whether you’re right or wrong. Use this Lent and Ramadan season to ask God for forgiveness of all sins you committed but more importantly, every curse placed on you that you’re treating trivially, ask God for cancellation especially if those curses are from Kaduna people, pray fervently against it!”

David Oluwafemi Adewunmi Abdulateef Fani-Kayode is a former minister of Aviation, a former minister of Culture and Tourism, a former senior special assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo on Public Affairs, an ambassador-designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Otunba of Joga Orile, the Aare Ajagunla of Otun Ekiti and a legal practitioner.