Tempers flared in Istanbul after the latest chapter of one of Turkish football’s fiercest rivalries, with Besiktas coach Sergen Yalçın accusing officials of overlooking a second yellow card offence by Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray’s hard-fought victory on Saturday.

The clash at Tüpraş Stadium carried all the tension expected of an Istanbul derby, one of the most emotionally charged fixtures in the Turkish Süper Lig.

In the end, it was Nigeria’s talisman who delivered the decisive moment.

Osimhen settles fierce Istanbul battle

Osimhen rose highest to power home a clinical header that sealed a 1–0 victory for Galatasaray, a result that further strengthened the league leaders’ grip on the title race.

The Nigerian striker’s decisive intervention proved the difference in a match defined by relentless pressing, aggressive tackles and the intense atmosphere typical of derby football in Istanbul.

For Galatasaray, the victory represented another crucial step in their push for the championship.

For Beşiktaş, however, it was a bitter blow.

Despite the intensity of the contest, Yalçın’s side were unable to protect their home ground and now remain on 46 points after 25 matches, a position that leaves their ambitions of securing European qualification hanging in the balance.

Numerical advantage wasted

Beşiktaş were handed a major opportunity to rescue the match in the second half.

Leroy Sané was shown a second yellow card and sent off, reducing Galatasaray to ten men and offering the hosts a numerical advantage for the closing stages.

But the Black Eagles failed to turn the situation to their advantage, unable to break through Galatasaray’s disciplined defensive shape despite the extra man.

The missed opportunity only deepened the frustration inside the stadium after the final whistle.

Yalçın questions officiating

Speaking after the match, Yalçın directed his anger toward the referee, insisting the officials had influenced the outcome by refusing to show Osimhen a second yellow card.

The Beşiktaş coach argued that the Super Eagles striker committed another bookable offence that went deliberately unnoticed.

“This level of politics is almost laughable,” Yalçın said.

“The Beşiktaş community is watching; it shouldn’t be like this.”

He went further, accusing the referee of deliberately ignoring the incident.

“The referee was constantly waving his hands, claiming nothing was wrong. He was literally turning his head away to avoid seeing Osimhen’s second yellow. These occurrences don’t seem normal to me anymore.”

Derby controversies part of Istanbul football

Outbursts like Yalçın’s are hardly unusual in the volatile atmosphere surrounding Istanbul’s major derbies.

Matches between Galatasaray and Beşiktaş, along with clashes involving Fenerbahçe, have long been known for their emotional intensity, passionate fan bases and frequent refereeing debates.

Saturday’s contest proved no different, with controversy becoming another subplot in a fixture already overflowing with drama.

Regardless of the protests, however, the result stands.

Champions League test awaits

For Osimhen and Galatasaray, attention quickly shifts from domestic celebrations to the European stage.

The Turkish giants are preparing for a massive midweek showdown against Liverpool FC in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, a test that will demand their full focus.

And after once again proving decisive in the heat of an Istanbul derby, Osimhen will head into that encounter with confidence, even as the debate over his performance continues to echo across Turkish football.