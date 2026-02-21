The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State, Gabriel Yomere, has described the ongoing bye-election in the state as peaceful and orderly.

Mr Yomere made the remarks while speaking to reporters during an assessment tour of voting activities in wards 8, and 3 in Khana constituency ll, in Rivers.

The state House of Assembly Constituencies by-election is for Ahoada East and Khana in Rivers.

He stated that the exercise had progressed without incidents of violence, describing the development as commendable and reassuring.

Commenting on voter apathy observed in some areas, Mr Yomere said that INEC should not be blamed, stressing that the commission fulfilled its responsibility by carrying out adequate publicity and necessary preparations ahead of the election.

Mr Yomere expressed concern over the voter apathy, but commended efforts made by INEC, civil society organisations in the sensitisation of voters before the election.

“We took it upon ourselves to go from local council to local council, pleading with traditional rulers, politicians, and CSOs to encourage voters,” he said.

Mr Yomere advised the electoral officers at the polling units to ensure that the voting process be conclude by 2:30 p.m., in line with the commission’s guidelines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC REC monitored the election in the company of the INEC National Commissioner, Rhoda Habor Gumus and other INEC officials.

Some of the party agents from APC, AA who spoke to NAN described the election process as smooth and transparent.