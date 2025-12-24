This is where the question becomes unavoidable: If a man is truly incorruptible, why retreat so quietly from the battlefield of public opinion? If he had the courage to accuse a powerful billionaire of attempting to monopolise Nigeria’s oil sector with inferior products, why did he lack the resolve to defend himself against allegations that ended his career?

When a billionaire suddenly becomes an overnight anti-corruption crusader, one should pause. Not because activism is wrong, but because power rarely moves without an agenda. In Nigeria’s oil sector — where money, regulation, and influence intersect — nothing happens in isolation.

I was drawn into this debate long before the current drama peaked. In July 2024, during the first public clash between Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Engineer Farouk Ahmed of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), I wrote an article titled “Monopolistic Oligarchies: The Tale of Dangote of Nigeria and Ambani of India.” In it, I defended indigenous industrial growth while warning against the dangers of unchecked monopoly — no matter how patriotic its face is.

My position then, as now, was balance.

Dangote is unquestionably a transformational investor. His refinery promises energy security, job creation, and reduced imports. Nigeria needs such a bold industrial ambition. But history also teaches that when one player grows too dominant, competition suffers, regulation weakens, and markets tilt dangerously. Indigenous success should be supported — but not worshipped.

On the other side stood Engineer Farouk Ahmed. I was openly critical of his public de-marketing of Dangote Refinery’s products, arguing that the regulatory posture was poorly timed and counterproductive. Regulators exist to enforce standards fairly, not to appear hostile to local breakthroughs. Excessive rigidity can sabotage domestic investment, just as surely as monopoly can distort markets.

That article triggered reactions from all sides — public commentary, private calls, quiet lobbying. It was clear the fault line ran deeper than personalities. What we were witnessing was a struggle over market policy: local refining versus entrenched import interests; regulation versus industrial power; control versus competition.

What Nigerians know about Dangote is largely public. From a young trader to Africa’s richest man, he built an empire that sometimes seems to rival the Nigerian State itself — especially when one remembers that government-owned refineries in Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt have remained largely comatose for years.

What many Nigerians did not know — until I began making inquiries — was the reputation Farouk Ahmed enjoyed among his staff and associates. They described him as humble, soft-spoken, blunt, and deeply professional. An engineer trained abroad, a former Apple engineer in the United States, before returning to hold some of the most sensitive positions in Nigeria’s oil bureaucracy, including in PPMC, PPPRA and NNPC, without any scandal. They insisted that he was content, incorruptible, and difficult to intimidate. That image made the latest turn of events all the more puzzling.

After months of relative calm, following the 2024 dispute, Dangote returned — this time with a heavier artillery. He publicly accused Farouk Ahmed of spending between $5 million and $7 million on the foreign secondary education of his children in Switzerland, petitioned anti-corruption agencies, and pursued legal action that ultimately coincided with Ahmed’s exit from office, and the nomination of a successor.

Then came the silence. Farouk Ahmed reportedly declined to engage in a public rebuttal, expressing confidence that investigative institutions would clear his name. In theory, silence can be dignified. In practice — especially in Nigeria — silence in the face of explosive corruption allegations often comes across as surrender.

This is where the question becomes unavoidable: If a man is truly incorruptible, why retreat so quietly from the battlefield of public opinion? If he had the courage to accuse a powerful billionaire of attempting to monopolise Nigeria’s oil sector with inferior products, why did he lack the resolve to defend himself against allegations that ended his career?

Was he fighting someone else’s battle? Was he a pawn in a larger chess game between capital and regulation? Or was his silence a strategic miscalculation in a country where narratives often become verdicts?

In Nigeria, perception is punishment. To be accused is already to be half-convicted in the court of public opinion. Silence does not buy you time; it cedes the ground entirely. A regulator who leaves such allegations unanswered risks not only his own reputation but the credibility of the institutions he once led.

From all indications, this saga is far bigger than Dangote versus Farouk. It is about who controls Nigeria’s energy future, how regulation is wielded, and whether the state can balance powerful private capital without becoming either captive or combative.

But one lesson is already clear: in a country where corruption allegations are both a weapon and verdict, silence is rarely golden — especially if one claims to be innocent. Or is it a case of being used and dumped after satisfying the unseen forces? Time will tell where the truth finally lands.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the author of A Dozen Tips for Media Relations. Email: [email protected]