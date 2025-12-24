The Mario Institute of Hospitality Management and Entrepreneurship Education, Uhunowere, held its graduation and convocation ceremony as 150 trainees, sponsored by the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, completed their programmes.

It marked a major milestone in the council’s commitment to youth empowerment and skills acquisition.

The graduation, held on Monday, 22 December, formed part of the institute’s convocation ceremony and featured beneficiaries of the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council Special Scholarship Scheme, an initiative of the Council Chairman, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, designed to equip youths with practical, market-relevant skills in hospitality management and entrepreneurship.

In his address, Mr Ukwueze congratulated the graduating trainees and described their success as a shared victory for the students, their families, the institute, and the local government. He emphasised that his administration deliberately prioritised skills acquisition and entrepreneurship as a sustainable response to youth unemployment and economic challenges at the grassroots.

According to him, “True development goes beyond infrastructure and must be built on strong human capital.”

Mr Ukwueze noted that the local government’s decision to sponsor young people for professional training was guided by the conviction that empowering youths with skills, confidence and discipline would create long-term social and economic benefits for Igbo-Eze South.

He urged the graduates to see themselves as ambassadors of the programme and to put their training to productive use by creating value, becoming employers of labour, and contributing meaningfully to their communities.

Mr Ukwueze further stated that the initiative aligns with the broader development vision of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu, whose administration places strong emphasis on skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and innovation as key drivers of economic growth.

He reaffirmed the council’s readiness to continue partnering with credible institutions to expand access to vocational and professional training for more youths across the local government area.

The chairman also commended the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, for his foresight and commitment to education and vocational development, describing the Mario Institute as a strategic platform for building skills, values, and self-reliance among young people.

He praised the institute’s management and instructors for maintaining high training standards and discipline.

Mr Ukwueze concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to purposeful governance that prioritises the people, nurtures talent and builds a future where young people are empowered to thrive.

Dignitaries at the graduation ceremony

Dignitaries from the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka and the Mario Institute attended the event.

The Bishop of Nsukka Diocese was represented by the Dean of Ibagwa-Aka Deanery, Very Rev Fr Thaddeus Ukwueze.

Other notable attendees included Prof. Sabastine Onah, Very Rev Fr Paul Ikechukwu Eze, and Very Rev Fr Matthew Ezea, all of them members of the Board of Directors.

Very Rev Fr Ezea is also the director of JDPC and the chaplain at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Very Rev Fr Oliver Ugwu, vicar for Priests, Nsukka Diocese; Fr. Idea Collins, deputy director of the Mario Institute; and Fr James Onyekachi Ogbuigbo, the dean of Students Affairs, Mario Institute, were also present at the ceremony.

The ceremony culminated in the presentation of certificates to the graduating trainees, symbolising their readiness to apply the skills they had acquired towards entrepreneurship, employment, and community development.

Some of the trainees were recognised for their exceptional performance and dedication during the programme, as they received financial rewards alongside free registration of their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), a gesture aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship, supporting start-ups and enabling the beneficiaries to operate formally and sustainably in their chosen fields.