The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, has urged the Akwa Ibom State Government to urgently address worsening road conditions and poor sanitation across Uyo and other parts of the state, amid growing public frustration over unfulfilled promises to fix potholes.

The call formed part of a communique reached at the State Congress of the NUJ held on 11 December at the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo.

In the communiqué, the congress drew attention to “the poor sanitary condition of Ukana Offot Street in Uyo and the deplorable state of internal roads within the capital city,” urging the government to fulfil its commitment to seal the increasing number of potholes and ensure a “clean, healthy, and motorable environment across the state.”

The union also expressed concern over the state of major roads outside Uyo, including Ibaka Road in Mbo Local Government Area, the abandoned Eket–Ibeno Road, and the dilapidated Calabar–Itu Highway, warning that continued neglect has led to accidents, economic disruption, and loss of lives.

Unfulfilled pothole repair promise

The NUJ’s intervention comes months after media reports repeatedly highlighted the deteriorating condition of roads and public infrastructure in the state.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom had promised that the fixing of the potholes in Uyo would commence on 1 December, but as of mid-December, no state-led repairs have begun.

The Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, did not respond to calls seeking clarification on why the government failed to meet the 1 December deadline.

However, a staff member of the Ministry of Works told PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity that contractors had not been mobilised to start fixing the potholes.

“If contractors have been engaged officially and financially, work would have gone far by now,” the official said.

Private, local interventions

In the absence of state action, private and local actors have stepped in. Hensek Integrated Services Limited, a local contractor, said it repaired potholes along Nwaniba Road as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“Last week, we completed our Zero-Pothole Operation on Nwaniba Road, making Nwaniba Road pothole-free from its starting point at Nyong Essien Roundabout to the end– Ibom Icon Hotel Roundabout,” the company said in a post on its Facebook page.

“This operation was undertaken as part of our corporate social responsibility, as well as our way of encouraging the Akwa Ibom State Government, presently under the leadership of Mr Eno, in its drive to consolidate on the infrastructural wealth of the state.

“Nwaniba is pothole-free,” the company said.

Similarly, the Uyo Local Government Council stated that it had commenced repairs on Atiku Abubakar Avenue, one of the roads severely affected in the city.

“Road rehabilitation is ongoing at Atiku Abubakar Way, by the foot of the flyover,” the council chairperson, Uwemedimo Udo, wrote on Facebook.

“The project, handled by Amitec Construction and Development Limited, is being executed by Uyo Local Government,” Mr Udo added.

NUJ celebrates members

Beyond concerns for decayed infrastructure, the NUJ congress also celebrated members’ academic achievements, including a PhD award and several master’s degree completions, while commending progress at the union’s Fourth Estate School in Uyo.

However, delegates emphasised that without urgent government intervention on roads and sanitation, the daily hardships faced by residents would continue to worsen.