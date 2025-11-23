Today, the international community watches Nigeria the way one watches a sick relative — concerned, impatient, and inches away from stepping in. But foreign intervention is not salvation; it is a sign that sovereignty is slipping away. We must not allow Nigeria’s story to be rewritten by outsiders. Before the world acts for us, we must act for ourselves. Before our cracks expand into canyons, we must mend the foundations. Before the fault lines erupt, we must reinforce the walls.

There are moments in the life of a nation when the ground trembles — not because it is breaking, but as warning. Nigeria has come to such a moment. The recent global outcry over religious killings, coupled with rising rhetoric about a possible foreign military intervention, has dragged our internal wounds onto the international stage. Like a buried fault line rising to the surface, the violence we have normalised now threatens to become a continental earthquake. The scripture speaks with piercing clarity: “A city broken down and without walls is a man who lacks self-control” (Proverbs 25:28). Today our nation resembles such a city — cracked walls, unmended breaches, and a storm gathering just beyond the horizon. The world has taken notice, and the consequences of that attention may shape our destiny for decades.

The roots of religious violence in Nigeria are neither new nor singular. They are layered — sediments of mistrust, political manipulation, economic deprivation, and unhealed historical grievances. What the world simplistically tags as “religious conflict” is, in reality, an intersection where several streams of trouble converge. In the North-East, Boko Haram and ISWAP continue their reigns of terror, driven by extremist ideology but fuelled by poverty, state absence, and a generation raised amid broken schools and broken promises. Across the Middle Belt, herder–farmer clashes rage on. These are often framed as “Muslim vs Christian,” yet the deeper fuel is competition over land, water, grazing routes, and sheer survival. Climate shifts push herders southward; population growth tightens land availability; criminal gangs exploit the tensions; and soon a dispute over grass is recast as a war of faith. A dry riverbed can become a raging torrent after a single heavy rainfall; likewise, economic grievances become religious warfare when identity becomes the weapon.

Political elites, from colonial times to today’s democracy, have mastered the art of mixing religion and ethnicity to mobilise support. Every election cycle, identity becomes the tinder they scatter, leaving ordinary citizens to deal with the blaze. Compounding this is the weakness of our institutions: slow justice, unequal prosecution, underfunded policing, and a security apparatus stretched beyond endurance. In such an environment, communities prefer revenge to courts because this is swift, even if destructive. Where the law is slow, violence becomes fast. As the scripture warns, “Where there is no vision, the people cast off restraint” (Proverbs 29:18). In Nigeria, where accountability is weak, restraint collapses — and the land bleeds.

This is the context in which the world now contemplates intervention. When a powerful nation publicly threatens military action over religious killings, two truths emerge: the world sees Nigeria as unwilling or unable to protect its vulnerable, and foreign involvement, once introduced into public discourse, gains its own momentum. This is where sober caution is required. History teaches that foreign armies rarely arrive to “fix” a problem; they come to manage interests. Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan are fresh reminders. External force can fracture a nation further, embolden extremist recruitment, and unleash unintended humanitarian disasters. Even when clothed in moral outrage, foreign intervention is a blunt instrument swung at a delicate problem. The scripture insists, “Wisdom is better than weapons of war” (Ecclesiastes 9:18). Nigeria needs wisdom, reform, and justice — not rescue by outsiders.

Our present crisis did not appear overnight. It is the slow accumulation of unresolved historical issues. Colonial indirect rule entrenched ethnic and religious divisions. The Maitatsine riots of the 1980s created a template for violent extremism. The introduction of Sharia law in some Northern states in 1999 sharpened identity tensions. Our population has tripled since 1975, pressuring land, jobs, housing, and social cohesion. Rapid urban migrations created fragile coexistence in towns where a single rumour can set communities ablaze. These events are not scattered accidents; they are tectonic plates shifting beneath our national soil.

Nigeria now stands at a fork in the road. If governance continues to lag behind population growth, if impunity continues to mock justice, if politicians persist in weaponising religion, and if millions of young people remain locked out of meaningful livelihoods, the violence will not diminish — it will expand. It will flow like tributaries feeding a river, merging into a national crisis too complex for any external military to untangle. Yet, there is another path. A safer future emerges when Nigeria treats religious violence not as a headline but as an emergency. When justice becomes swift, impartial, and visible. When the state becomes strong enough to protect all, and fair enough to be trusted by all. The window for this restoration is still open — but narrowing. The time to act is while the ground trembles, not after it breaks.

Young Nigerians, the nation’s largest demographic, hold the decisive key. What they choose to do — or fail to do — will determine whether Nigeria heals or fractures. They must become builders of bridges, not walls. In a polarised nation, the future belongs to those who intentionally create interfaith and interethnic friendships, dialogue groups, joint projects, campus peace clubs, and digital interfaith spaces. Extremism loses oxygen when young people refuse to inherit ancient hatreds. They must also guard the truth fiercely. The next major conflict in Nigeria will likely be inflamed by misinformation. Young Nigerians must learn to verify claims, document evidence properly, and shut down false narratives before they spark violence. In a fragile nation, truth itself becomes national security.

They must pursue skills that create economic stability. Idle hands are not only the devil’s workshop — they are a recruiter’s paradise. Digital skills, vocational clusters, agriculture cooperatives, and innovation hubs serve as economic anchors, preventing the drift into violent networks. They must demand accountable leadership with more seriousness than hashtags. A generation that criticises but does not vote is building its future on guesswork. The youth must insist on credible elections, police reform, transparent local governance, and an end to identity-based politics. They must revive local conflict-resolution systems by partnering with traditional rulers, the clergy, and community elders, to defuse tensions before they explode. Prevention, in all its forms, is cheaper than peacekeeping.

The scripture reminds us, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach” (Proverbs 14:34). A generation steeped in cynicism, revenge, and tribal bigotry cannot midwife peace. But a generation governed by justice, truth, restraint, and compassion can rebuild even the most broken walls. They must also protect the idea of Nigeria.

Above all, this generation must prepare morally and spiritually. No nation rises above the character of its youth. The scripture reminds us, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach” (Proverbs 14:34). A generation steeped in cynicism, revenge, and tribal bigotry cannot midwife peace. But a generation governed by justice, truth, restraint, and compassion can rebuild even the most broken walls. They must also protect the idea of Nigeria. Every viable nation is built on an idea: liberty for America, civilisation for China, covenant for Israel. Nigeria must rediscover its own idea — that a multi-faith, multi-ethnic nation can prove to the world that diversity does not doom destiny.

The future remains open. Whether from it becomes a battlefield or a testimony depends on what Nigerians do now, especially the young. The ground is shaking, but a nation that confronts its fault lines can still find its footing.

Sunday Ogidigbo is Senior Pastor of Holyhill Church, Abuja. He writes on faith, leadership, and the intersection of spirituality and culture. X/Instagram/Facebook: @SOgidigbo. Email: [email protected]