Maiden Alex-Ibru, publisher of The Guardian, has been elected president of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

She emerged at the association’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which reviewed Nigeria’s economic climate, national security, and the state of media freedom.

The outcome of the meeting was detailed in a statement jointly signed by Mrs Alex-Ibru and NPAN General Secretary, Angela Emuwa, and shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

“Election of New Leadership: Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, publisher of The Guardian newspaper, was elected President, with Mr Frank Aigbogun, publisher of Business Day, as Deputy President,” the statement said.

According to the statement, former Treasurer and Daily Times publisher, Fidelis Anosike, is now Vice President. Ahmed Shakarau, Group CEO of Trust Media, was elected Treasurer.

Mrs Emuwa, Chairman of PUNCH, retained her position as Secretary, while LEADERSHIP Editor-in-Chief, Azubuike Ishiekwene, formerly Assistant Secretary, became Organising Secretary.

Also, Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, retained her office as Publicity Secretary.

Others who returned as ex-officio members are The Telegraph Managing Director, Ayodele Aminu, and Pilot publisher, Dennis Sami. LEADERSHIP Chairman, Zainab Nda-Isalah, joined as a newly elected ex officio member.

The outgoing president, Media Trust Chairman Kabiru Yusuf, completed his second term and was commended for his leadership.

He now joins the NPAN Board of Trustees.

The meeting began with a moment of silence in honour of veteran journalist and Newswatch co-founder, Dan Agbese.

Resolutions and recommendations

The statement noted that on the economy, NPAN commended the government for pursuing structural reforms but warned that the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of forex windows have deepened citizens’ hardship.

The association urged all tiers of government to cut the cost of governance, confront corruption more decisively, and manage inflation to ease the pressure on households.

On tax reforms, the association acknowledged concerns surrounding the ongoing changes and recognised that expanding the tax net could deliver positive outcomes.

It stressed that the government must manage any additional public revenue transparently and channel it toward improving citizens’ welfare.

On national security, NPAN raised alarm over escalating insecurity, citing the killing of senior military officers and the abduction of schoolgirls as troubling indicators.

It urged the federal government to investigate the murder of Brigadier General Musa Uba and take firm action to stabilise security across the country.

On democracy and media freedom, the association expressed worry about what it described as a shrinking democratic space.

It emphasised the need for free and fair elections, an independent judiciary, and adherence to the rule of law.

NPAN reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom and criticised the insufficient regulation of online media platforms.

The statement added that NPAN serves as the umbrella body for Nigerian newspaper publishers and is mandated to promote press freedom, journalistic excellence, and national development.