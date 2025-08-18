When Nurudeen Aweroro stepped up from assistant to head coach at Ikorodu City after Bright Ozagbe’s resignation, few imagined he would turn the modest Lagos side into one of the most admired outfits in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Within a season, Ikorodu City were no longer pushovers but one of the league’s most organised and attack-conscious teams; a side that pressed high, moved the ball quickly, and played with fearless ambition. Neutrals were won over, heavyweights were rattled, and suddenly, Aweroro was being talked about as one of the NPFL’s brightest young tacticians.

Now, the 3SC faithful in Ibadan are daring to believe that the same high-tempo, possession-based, quick-transition blueprint can transform the Oluyole Warriors from mid-table survivors into genuine title challengers. For a club that last lifted the league crown in the 1990s, the stakes could not be higher.

The Aweroro Blueprint

Expansive Wing Play

At Ikorodu City, Aweroro’s wide players were given total freedom: run at defenders, deliver early crosses, or cut inside to shoot. Expect Shooting Stars’ wingers to be unleashed this season, with full-backs overlapping to overload the flanks and stretch opposition lines.

Relentless Pressing

Few NPFL teams pressed as intensely as Aweroro’s Ikorodu. He demands his players win the ball high and in numbers, forcing turnovers in dangerous zones. In Ibadan, this will mean supreme fitness, sharp decision-making, and the stamina to sustain high energy for 90 minutes; something 3SC have been drilling into their squad all pre-season.

Midfield as the Engine Room

Aweroro doesn’t build around one playmaker. Instead, he rotates responsibilities across his midfield three, allowing any of them to advance or drop depending on the game situation. This fluidity makes his sides unpredictable but requires almost telepathic understanding among his players.

Team over stars

Despite inheriting several talented individuals, Aweroro insists there will be no “superstar culture” in Ibadan.

“I have never believed in one player since I started coaching. My team is what will give us what we want.”

It’s a mentality that could cure the inconsistency that has haunted 3SC in recent campaigns.

Risk and Reward

Aweroro’s attacking philosophy inevitably leaves spaces at the back, and 3SC fans must be prepared for heart-in-mouth moments. But when executed well, the pressing and transitions overwhelm opponents, turning risk into dominance.

Early season tactical test: Shooting Stars’ first five fixtures

The NPFL is unforgiving, and Aweroro’s system will be tested immediately across a demanding first five matches.

Matchday 1 – Shooting Stars vs Bayelsa United (Home)

24 August | Lekan Salami Stadium

The opener provides a golden opportunity. Bayelsa United, though resurgent, should struggle against a pressing, wing-heavy approach. With full-backs flying forward and home fans roaring them on, 3SC will look to stamp their authority from kickoff.

Matchday 2 – Bendel Insurance (Away)

30 August | 4 pm

Insurance are famed for their defensive resilience. Aweroro’s expansive approach could struggle against their disciplined low block, especially in Benin. Expect 3SC to slow the tempo, build patiently through lateral passing, and avoid being lured into frustration.

Matchday 3 – Shooting Stars vs Ikorodu City (Home) South west derby

7 September | 4 pm

The first Southwest derby of the season, and Aweroro’s emotional reunion with his former side. His midfield cohesion and pressing triggers will be critical in dictating tempo. But against a side that knows his philosophy inside out, one sloppy turnover could prove costly. Expect intensity, quick transitions, and a statement atmosphere in Ibadan.

Matchday 4 – Rivers United (Away)

14 September | 4 pm

Perhaps the sternest test of all: Rivers United away, under the tactical acumen of Finidi George. Aweroro’s bold pressing may be punished if overexposed. Here, pragmatism may trump idealism, controlled possession and calculated patience might be the only way to avoid a heavy defeat.

Matchday 5 – Shooting Stars vs Kun Khalifat (Home)

21 September | 4 pm

The NPFL newcomers will arrive desperate to prove they belong among the big boys. Aweroro’s men must avoid complacency, maintain composure, and exploit transitions on the flanks. Full-back aggression and tempo control could overwhelm Kun Khalifat’s nerves in their maiden Ibadan outing.

Key Takeaway

Aweroro’s identity is clear: intensity, wing dominance, and midfield fluidity. But the early season will demand adaptability, slowing down against Insurance, staying compact against Rivers United, and making home advantage count against Bayelsa and Kun Khalifat.

The margins are thin in the NPFL. If Aweroro balances his expansive philosophy with discipline, Shooting Stars could finally break free from mid-table mediocrity and dream of competing with Nigeria’s elite once again.

As one 3SC supporter put it after pre-season:

“We’ve seen coaches come and go, but this time it feels different. Aweroro plays to win, not just to survive.”