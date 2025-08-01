The University of South Africa should be commended for organising a major conference on “Global Governance: G20 and Africa’s Place in the World” on 21st and 22nd July. Thanks to the Acting Executive Dean of the Thabo Mbeki School, Professor Edith Phaswana, I was able to play a major role giving a lecture and a seminar. In two media pieces, I will provide the key points in my discussions

Africa has become a key player in the changing political and economic situations throughout the world in the last few years. The concept that Africa may help build a new world order may seem too romantic, but it is founded on the fact that the continent’s political and economic influence is expanding. This makes many wonder if Africa has always been a passive actor in world affairs. Africa has numerous resources, a young population, and developing markets. This translates to the fact that Africa can decide its future and that of the world’s governments, economy, and security.

Transformation will not come easy for Africa. Its colonial past, which involved the continent being exploited of its human and natural resources, has left a devastating scar. The political and economic systems implemented by the colonial authorities still create problems for the African continent today. African countries have had to deal with political upheaval, weak institutions, dependence on foreign aid, and the long-term effects of foreign interventions. On the other hand, Africa is starting to take advantage of chances to change its place in the world as the global order is still changing.

One of the most amazing developments of recent times has been the demographic change experienced in Africa. With a little less than sixty percent of the population under twenty-25, this continent boasts the youngest population among all the others. This change in demographics is like a sword with two edges that can be a force that brings about change or become a dynamic and energetic workforce that will help Africa boost economic growth, spark new ideas, and become a major player on the world stage. On the other hand, it might be very hard to use if you don’t follow the right rules. Unemployment, not being able to get a good education, and bad infrastructure are all things that could hold back this younger generation and cause social unrest, which would hurt Africa’s chances of developing.

Even with these problems, young people in Africa are becoming increasingly important in a globalised culture. Workers in Africa may increase demand in fields including manufacturing, technology, and financial services. Also, Africa’s growing cities — expected to see the most rise in urban populations in the coming few decades —offer chances to build new infrastructure, change how people use digital technology, and set up new business areas. Cities like Nairobi, Lagos, and Addis Ababa are already proving themselves to be centers of trade and innovation, drawing investors from all over the world.

The efficient running of global supply chains is dependent on Africa’s key resources, especially in the manufacturing, energy, and technology sectors. Recently, African governments have tried to have more say over their resources. With an eye on increasing value from their exports, they have also begun to advocate for better terms in international trade agreements, thereby diversifying their economies beyond the sale of raw resources. Africa’s case for a more equal place within the global economic system depends on its making this shift towards resource sovereignty.

But Africa’s influence goes beyond its economic prowess as well. In addition to this, Africa is becoming a more important political power. The African Union (AU), which represents the interests of African states as its continental organisation, is making efforts to amplify the African voice in the decision-making process about global issues, especially trade, climate change, and peace and security. African leaders have been speaking out more in international contexts lately, which has made their aggregate power stronger in global governance organisations. In recent times, Africa has demonstrated unison at discussions on topics like climate justice, debt relief, and reforming international institutions. This is evidence that they want to rebuild the world in a way that better suits the African needs and goals.

The involvement of Africa in peacekeeping and conflict resolution schemes portrays the growth of its influence in the political sector. African nations continue to lead the charge in peacekeeping missions and mediation schemes. Africa plays a pivotal role in the measures to manage regional crises. This has created an avenue for the continent to take the lead on these projects. However, Africa is not without problems on the way to becoming the architect of a new global order, even though the continent has recorded tremendous progress. Key problems of the continent remain: political turmoil, corruption, and inequality. Although some countries have recorded progress toward democratic administration, several are still plagued by authoritarianism, weak institutions, and rampant corruption. This creates political and economic scenes that are sometimes split. This makes it hard for African countries to present a united bloc to the rest of the world. This is in addition to the problems that come with poverty and lack of growth.

Also, the relationship between other countries, like China, the US, and the European Union, and Africa is becoming more complex. Africa has been trying to make more connections for foreign investment, but the terms of these agreements have created worries. The continent’s many riches have made it a place where foreign powers compete. But Africa needs to do more than just get investment; it also needs to make sure that the money is used in ways that help the economy in the long run. It will be hard to carefully negotiate these ties since it will make sure that Africa benefits from international alliances without becoming even more reliant on other countries.

On the other hand, the bigger geopolitical picture has both chances and dangers. Africa now has the possibility to make a name for itself in the growing multipolar international system, which is defined by regional groups having increasing power and sharing it. The conventional Western powers may not have the same degree of impact as they did in the previous world order. As the world order changes, Africa’s position in global politics is shifting from one of passive participation to active involvement. There are particular special difficulties associated with this metamorphosis. One might draw links between Africa’s growing importance and both its unrealised potential and its long-standing struggle to express itself within the framework of the global environment. The destinies of African nations for millennia were primarily shaped by outside powers who grabbed resources and controlled political agendas. These nations were regarded as on the margins of world events.

In the last few years, China has become more involved in Africa through China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The plan is to enable trade and infrastructure to be more efficient all over the world. Huge sums have been invested in infrastructure projects in Africa for this plan. One of these initiatives includes building energy facilities, trains, and roads. Although these may help the economy thrive and prosper, they also raise the issues about how long debt will persist and what effects it will have on African independence in the future. Some others, on the other hand, think that these investments might lead to further reliance on China, therefore locking African nations into opposing economic alliances.

The United States and the European Union have both tried to improve their relations with Africa at the same time, but in different ways. For example, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has helped the US put democracy, human rights, and government reforms at the top of its list of things to do. Trade and development are also very important to the European Union (EU). The European Development Fund, for example, has helped African countries a lot. Sometimes, these ties come with stipulations that are in line with Western goals, which makes it hard for African countries to express their own political and economic goals.

Africa has a chance to become more involved in creating global governance since the geopolitical terrain is shifting. More and more, African countries are bringing up their problems and asking for changes to be made in places like the United Nations Security Council and other international organisations. These countries claim that the council advances the interests of world powers in an unfair proportion and is outdated. African leaders have been pushing for a permanent seat for their continent on the Security Council for some time.

This demand shows that Africa needs to have a say in things that influence world peace and security. The African Union has also called for Africa to have more say in world affairs. They claim this is important as the population, economy, and role of Africa in world politics are on the rise. This involves getting more people involved in the process of making policies that affect the whole world.

For this promise to be fulfilled, Africa needs to work toward political stability and unity. The African Union is still a work in progress, and member nations sometimes put their interests ahead of the continent’s unity even though the organisation has its set goal. The challenge African countries have is turning their political unity into a valuable tool for global community decision-making. To do this, the African Union and regional governments will need to change in ways that make them better able to move quickly on a wide range of issues, from solving crises to integrating the economy. Africa would be better able to use its collective power in global forums if it were to come together, whether the talks are about climate change, commerce, or security.

To move toward its goal of being the key architect in the growing global order, Africa must mix strategic thinking, teamwork, and a commitment to sustainable development. Africa has to be involved in defining the direction of world politics and the economy. There are numerous and different geopolitical pressures, economic opportunities, and internal reforms that Africa needs to make to make its presence known in the world arena. However, they all point to one important truth: Africa must accept its role as an active agent of change.

This shift stems from the understanding that addressing internal conflicts in Africa will help to achieve its full development. The basis of this change is this insight. Notwithstanding the continent’s extraordinary natural riches, young population, and growing markets, which provide great promise, political unrest, poor governance, and insufficient infrastructure may limit these advantages. If Africa wants to get past these problems, it needs to make long-term structural changes its primary priority. These improvements should improve governance, make institutions stronger, and encourage more openness. To reach this goal, we need to look again at political structures that were often inherited from colonial powers and recreated in ways that don’t necessarily fit with the needs and reality of modern African culture.

To reform political institutions, the way power is utilised on the continent needs to change in a big sense, not just in terms of how institutions are set up or how elections are run. Many African countries still have political elites who use patronage networks and authoritarian systems to keep a lot of power. To fully realise Africa’s growing relevance, these systems need to put democratic administration, respect for human rights, and responsibility at the top of their lists of priorities. Strengthening the rule of law and making sure that everyone can participate in politics will help make sure that Africa’s people, not a small group of elites, define its future. Africa can keep growing on the world stage if it builds democratic institutions that are aware of the demands of all its people.

Africa’s economy has massively transformed, although political reforms continue. Transformation from an economy based on extraction to an economy based on innovation, technology, and diversity is a vital part of making an enduring development happen. Currently, the continent’s future depends on how well African governments can help entrepreneurs add value, which will help the economy become more independent even though a large part of Africa’s economy is reliant on natural resources. To enable this change, there has to be funding for infrastructure, technology, and education so that the new generation of workers and business owners is provided with the tools needed to succeed.

Regarding changes in the economy, the technology industry stands among the most promising ones for study. Cities such as Nairobi, Lagos, and Cape Town have become hubs of innovation and technology startups throughout Africa. Growing numbers of young entrepreneurs seeking to use technology to solve local problems call these places home. African entrepreneurs are proving that the continent can adopt digital solutions capable of promoting economic development and leapfrog conventional industrialisation procedures. This is being shown in alternative agriculture technologies, e-commerce, and mobile banking, among other sectors. African governments have the responsibility of creating rules that support entrepreneurial activities, thereby ensuring that people have access to financial resources, and investing in digital infrastructure that will enable these ideas to be applied on a broader scale.

The need for addressing this issue is matched by Africa’s need to embrace regional economic integration. The best time for trade between African countries is now that the continent is becoming more urbanised and its middle class is growing.

Some places have seen improvements in their economies, but many others remain unequal, particularly regarding class, gender, and race. There are still significant gaps in social services, healthcare, and educational opportunities among African countries. Rural and poor areas often fall far behind. The priority of Africa must be toward inclusive growth. The product is the creation of a society that is not just equal but one that reduces poverty and ensures every individual can succeed. By investing in education, especially in fields like science, technology, and vocational training, Africa will help its youths grow in the workforce of the future. In addition, by ensuring that healthcare systems are equipped to meet the needs of an expanding and ageing population, with a focus on rendering treatment to everyone.

Also, Africa’s plans to create a new world order depend a lot on its growing role in international security and diplomacy. Africa needs to make sure that its voice is heard in the organisations that rule the world. This is becoming more and more crucial in terms of geopolitics. Africa hasn’t had enough say in significant international groupings like the United Nations Security Council for a long time. It has often struggled to get its issues resolved on the global stage. Africa must strive for a global governance system shaped to reflect the reality of the twenty-first century through reform if it is to be more active. This includes a promise to improve peace and security on the continent as well as better representation of people from around the world in the decision-making process. African countries have always been leaders in attempts to keep the peace and resolve conflicts. To make sure that Africa can handle its security problems without help from other players, these programs need to be supported and grown.

From a broader point of view on global power dynamics, Africa’s growing role in forging a new world order brings both chances and duties. As Africa’s geopolitical influence grows, it becomes possible to create a more fair, inclusive, and sustainable global system where Africa’s needs and opinions are at the heart of policymaking on trade, security, and the economy. The African Union and other regional organisations must continue to make efforts for the political will and institutional capacity required to realise these goals. African administrative authorities should strengthen their ties with the Global South, with other emerging powers, and even with themselves in Africa. They must also ensure that their alliances with traditional rules in Africa are fair, respectful, and mutually beneficial.

Whether Africa can become the architect of a new global order will depend on its capacity to maximise its significant natural and human resources, overcome internal challenges, and establish its position on the world stage. Visionary leadership, transformative change, and a commitment to building a future that is just, fair, and sustainable for all Africans are necessary for this road to be successful.

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.