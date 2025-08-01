Victor Osimhen’s meteoric rise in European football has taken another historic leap. After conquering Serie A with Napoli and finishing 8th in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings, the Super Eagles forward has now become the most expensive player in Turkish football history, sealing a €75 million transfer to Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old had spent last season on loan with the Turkish giants; scoring goals, winning hearts, and seemingly falling in love with the club and its culture. Now, the deal is permanent, and Osimhen is officially a Lion.

An arrival fit for Royalty

Osimhen landed in Istanbul to scenes more befitting of a national hero than a club signing. Thousands of Galatasaray fans flooded Atatürk Airport, chanting, waving flags, and following his arrival flight live online. The streets outside the terminal were gridlocked with fans eager to witness the dawn of a new chapter in Turkish football.

That passionate reception, according to Osimhen, reaffirmed the emotional connection he already felt.

“This is where I can express myself fully through my football and with everything that I am,” he said in his first official interview via the club’s YouTube channel.

A perfect fit

For Osimhen, Galatasaray represents more than just a new club; it feels like destiny.

“I came because I love this place, and I feel good here,” he said, his voice filled with genuine emotion.

“I’m truly grateful to everyone who worked to bring me here.”

He went on to name key figures behind the landmark deal, including club president, vice president Abdullah Bey, technical advisor George Gardi, and head coach Okan Buruk; all of whom were instrumental in completing the record move.

Even in an era where transfers are mostly driven by boardroom decisions, Osimhen credits Galatasaray’s fans as a major influence in his decision to stay.

“I want to sincerely thank all the fans who followed our flight and came out to welcome me,” he said.

“I believe I will give my best here and show myself in the best way.”

The deep admiration between Osimhen and the club’s passionate supporters is clear; and mutual.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans again. This is my home now.”

Shattering Records

By triggering the €75 million release clause from Napoli, Galatasaray have redefined the ceiling of Turkish football’s spending power. The previous record belonged to Youssef En-Nesyri’s €19.5 million switch to Fenerbahçe.

Osimhen’s deal also dwarfs Galatasaray’s own previous marquee signings; Gabriel Sara (€18m), Mario Jardel (€17m) and Nicolo Zaniolo (€15m).

What’s Next for Osimhen and Galatasaray?

Having already tasted life in Istanbul, Osimhen now embarks on a full-fledged mission to deliver domestic dominance and European credibility to Galatasaray. With his electrifying pace, elite finishing, and warrior-like mentality, the Turkish Süper Lig; and perhaps the UEFA stage, may soon feel the full force of Nigeria’s finest.

This move isn’t just record-breaking. It’s era-defining.