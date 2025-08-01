As Nigeria’s D’Tigers prepare to return to the continental stage for the 31st edition of the FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship in Angola, interim head coach Mohammed Abdulrahman is set to take the reins once again.

He is tasked with guiding the former African champions back to the summit of the game on the continent.

Abdulrahman, who masterminded Nigeria’s flawless run in the final qualifying window in Tripoli last year, will be the man on the touchline when the D’Tigers face off against defending champions Tunisia, Cameroon, and Madagascar in Group B of the quadrennial tournament.

During that crucial qualification series in Libya, the Nigerian coach steered D’Tigers to commanding victories over the host nation, Uganda, and Cape Verde, sealing their place at the 2025 AfroBasket and earning plaudits for his calm tactical approach.

Before taking charge of the national side, Abdulrahman had long served in the background as assistant coach during previous FIBA international campaigns, building a wealth of experience across various levels of the game.

His coaching journey began with Bauchi Nets, where he served as assistant before becoming head coach. He later went on to manage top local sides like Gombe Bulls, Rivers Hoopers, and Nigeria Customs.

With three major assignments already under his belt as head coach, including the 2018 Commonwealth Games and back-to-back AfroBasket Qualifiers in 2024 and 2025.

Abdulrahman’s résumé now positions him as a key figure in Nigeria’s evolving basketball structure.

He has also played a significant supporting role at past continental and global events, having served as assistant coach during multiple editions of AfroBasket (2004, 2005, 2006) and FIBA World Cup qualifiers (2009, 2023).

The challenge ahead is formidable.

Nigeria’s Group B campaign will begin with a must-win clash against Madagascar on 13 August, followed by a mouthwatering encounter against reigning champions Tunisia on 15 August. The D’Tigers will then wrap up the group stage against Cameroon on 17 August.

Although the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is yet to announce the team’s camp schedule, sources suggest that players on the provisional squad list are expected to begin arriving in a few days time, following the completion of visa processes.

With Abdulrahman again at the helm, the D’Tigers will look to blend experience and raw talent in Angola as they aim to surpass recent continental performances and chase a second AfroBasket crown; ten years after their historic 2015 triumph.