We are amid a technological revolution of unprecedented scale. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to science fiction but is now a transformative force reshaping industries, societies, and national security strategies worldwide.

From automated customer service bots to AI-driven diagnostics in healthcare, intelligent machines are becoming pivotal to global productivity and decision-making. Yet, while the global North accelerates AI adoption, Africa, especially Nigeria, faces a critical question: Will we shape this future, or will it shape us?

Globally, companies are redesigning their business models around AI capabilities. Manufacturers utilise predictive analytics to foresee equipment failures, while financial institutions depend on algorithms for rapid investment decisions.

Even creative industries are experiencing unprecedented changes as AI generates music, writes text, and produces visual art challenging human creativity.

Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are investing billions of dollars in developing smarter, faster AI models. Simultaneously, governments across Europe, Asia, and North America are crafting strategies to harness AI’s transformative potentials.

In Nigeria, AI is gaining ground in sectors like fintech, agriculture, and health-tech. Local startups are pioneering fraud detection, credit scoring, and personalised financial services. Kenyan farmers use AI to predict crop yields, and Rwandan healthcare providers employ machine learning for diagnostics and treatment improvements. These initiatives highlight enormous potential but remain experimental and isolated across much of the continent.

Why the slow progress? Several realities compound the challenge. First, AI thrives on vast, high-quality data, which are often lacking or poorly digitised across Africa. Issues like unreliable electricity, limited internet access, and costly computing power hinder AI scaling.

Moreover, Africa faces a talent deficit in AI expertise, with many skilled professionals pursuing opportunities abroad. Local universities, though advancing, struggle to keep pace with digital transformation.

Regulation poses another hurdle. While global counterparts establish frameworks for AI safety and ethical use, most African countries, including Nigeria, lack finalised national strategies. This regulatory gap risks dependency on foreign-built AI models that are unsuited to local contexts.

Despite these challenges, the narrative is not one of despair but untapped opportunity. AI, when applied thoughtfully, can revolutionise agriculture, healthcare, finance, and governance in Africa. It can empower smallholder farmers, enhance healthcare accessibility, and integrate the unbanked into digital economies.

The potential for Africa to develop uniquely tailored AI solutions is compelling. Investments in research, agile regulations, and expanded digital infrastructure are critical. AI education should begin early in curricula, supported by partnerships across academia, industry, and international bodies. The private sector must invest in local data infrastructure, fund African startups, and foster open innovation.

Most importantly, Africa must lead its AI agenda, shedding the notion that innovation requires Western approval. The continent possesses the intellect, challenges, and increasingly, the tools to innovate on its terms.

AI won’t solve all of Africa’s challenges overnight, as it is not a silver bullet. Yet, it represents Africa’s most potent tool for leapfrogging legacy systems and building inclusive, resilient economies. The world won’t wait. Acting boldly, Africa can forge an AI future that empowers its people and drives sustainable development.

The future is not yet written; therefore, Nigeria and the African continent at large must seize this defining moment.

Shittu Yunus Shittu, a global shaper of the World Economic Forum and founder of Mavericks Initiative, writes from the United Kingdom.

