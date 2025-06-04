Africa’s future depends on building economies that stand on their own feet, being vibrant, diverse, and resilient. Moving beyond aid is not just an economic imperative; it’s a matter of dignity and self-determination… Let’s embrace policies that empower Africans to build their own prosperity.

If you’ve heard of Dead Aid, the influential book by economist Dambisa Moyo, you’ll know it challenges the long-held belief that foreign aid is the key to Africa’s development. For me, I would say it’s one of the most insightful books I’ve ever read, having read it for the first time as a senior in high school. Moyo argues that aid has often done more harm than good, as it creates dependency, stifles innovation, and slows down growth.

So if aid isn’t the answer, what is?

The Problem with Aid Dependency

For decades, many African countries have relied heavily on foreign aid to fund everything from healthcare to infrastructure. Between 2000 and 2018 alone, Africa received about $1 trillion in foreign aid. While this aid has saved lives and helped in emergencies, it has also made some governments complacent, reducing incentives to improve governance, collect taxes, or build strong institutions.

Some African countries depend on aid for over 30 per cent of their government budgets, which can seriously undermine efforts to generate revenue domestically.

Moyo warns that this dependency creates a cycle where aid replaces the responsibility to develop internally, ultimately slowing economic progress.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Acknowledging the Role of Aid in Africa’s Development

I think it’s important to note that while I believe it’s crucial for Africa to move beyond aid, I also want to take a moment to acknowledge the invaluable role that foreign aid has played in the continent’s development. There is no denying that aid has been essential in addressing immediate crises, building essential infrastructure, and supporting education and healthcare systems. Aid has played a fundamental role in mitigating disasters, providing life-saving support during health crises like the Ebola outbreak, and delivering humanitarian relief in conflict zones.

Millions of lives have been saved and improved due to the influx of aid, and it has been instrumental in projects that have shaped Africa’s growth, from building schools and hospitals to providing vaccines and medicines. We are deeply grateful for the positive impact aid has had, and it has served as a lifeline during times of need.

However, what we now need is a shift towards sustainability and a strategy that focuses on growth that doesn’t rely solely on external handouts but on empowering Africa’s own people and industries.

Why Sustainable Economies Matter

Sustainable economies are those built on local resources, entrepreneurship, and fair trade, with economies that can grow without relying on constant external support.

For Africa, this means focusing on:

Private Sector Growth: The private sector contributes approximately 60 per cent of Africa’s GDP and provides over 70 per cent of employment , making it the backbone of economic growth. Encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups is key.

The private sector contributes approximately and provides over , making it the backbone of economic growth. Encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups is key. Infrastructure Development: Building roads, power grids, and technology networks to connect people and markets is critical.

Building roads, power grids, and technology networks to connect people and markets is critical. Good Governance: Transparent institutions that fight corruption and support the rule of law.

Transparent institutions that fight corruption and support the rule of law. Trade and Investment: Africa’s intra-regional trade currently stands at only about 15 per cent of total trade, compared to 60 per cent in Europe , showing huge potential to expand markets through regional integration.

Learning from Dead Aid

Dambisa Moyo’s message is clear: Africa needs to stop treating aid as a cure-all and start focusing on policies that foster self-sufficiency.

She points to shining examples like Botswana and Mauritius, countries that have managed to reduce aid reliance and build thriving economies through sound policies and investment in people.

Botswana has maintained an average GDP growth rate of around 4-5 per cent annually for over two decades by focusing on good governance and economic diversification. Mauritius transformed from an aid-dependent economy in the 1970s to a high-income country through heavy investment in infrastructure and services.

What Africa Needs Now

To build sustainable economies, African nations must:

Improve education and skills training to prepare their workforces.

Reform tax systems. African governments lose about $50 billion annually due to tax avoidance and weak systems, limiting funds available for development.

due to tax avoidance and weak systems, limiting funds available for development. Support innovation through technology and access to finance.

Create regional trade agreements to boost markets beyond borders.

My Thoughts

I agree with Moyo that aid alone won’t fix Africa’s economic challenges. It’s time to rethink development by empowering local solutions and reducing dependence on external funds.

That doesn’t mean aid has no role. It definitely is absolutely necessary in crises like health emergencies or natural disasters, and it’s proven to be invaluable for us. But for long-term growth, Africa must lead its own path.

Final Word

Africa’s future depends on building economies that stand on their own feet, being vibrant, diverse, and resilient. Moving beyond aid is not just an economic imperative; it’s a matter of dignity and self-determination.

Let’s embrace policies that empower Africans to build their own prosperity.

Ayomide Alabi is a lawyer. He writes from Lagos and can be reached at [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

