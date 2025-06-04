Background

In preparation for the 59th World Communications Day (WCD) in 2025, Pope Francis urged us to think carefully about how we communicate to ensure we are doing it right and for the right reasons (Holy See Press Office, 2024). He also expressed concern about spreading false information, how divided people are, and how often they are mean in speech. The theme for this year’s celebration, “Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts”, drawn from the biblical verse 1 Peter 3:15-16, invites us to approach communication as a moral and relational act – one that can either deepen wounds or foster healing.

At the heart of the late Holy Father’s message is a concern for the growing culture of verbal aggression—both online and offline—where communication is weaponised for dominance rather than directed toward mutual understanding. He lamented that too often, communication today is “aimed at striking and not at establishing the conditions for dialogue” (Umoh, 2024). In response, he advocated what might be called a disarmament of communication: a conscious effort to cleanse public discourse of violence, competition, and the desire to win at all costs.

For media practitioners, this entails bearing witness to hope in credible and compassionate ways so that our words and actions might “give a glimpse” of something greater than ourselves. The Pope’s message advocates for practitioners to communicate with gentleness, hold space for hope, and do so within and through community.

His emphasis on gentleness reframes what is often perceived as a passive virtue into a radical ethic of engagement. In media, especially when reporting on vulnerable communities, gentleness does not equate to silence or neutrality. Instead, it calls for attentive, just, and restorative storytelling. In this sense, gentleness becomes a form of editorial courage, choosing to tell complex stories without stripping subjects of dignity or reinforcing systems of marginalisation.

In Nigeria’s media space, where sensationalism often drives coverage of marginalised groups—whether internally displaced persons, persons with disabilities, or rural women—gentleness demands a more ethical, people-centred approach. It challenges reporters to become not just narrators of pain, but also of possibility and resilience.

Furthermore, the Pope’s linkage of hope with community underscores a second, more structural insight: that credible communication is not merely what is said, but how communities embody what is said. In other words, it is not enough for the media to report on vulnerable communities—they must also report with them. This participatory model elevates affected voices from mere subjects to co-narrators of their stories.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

As a country, Nigeria faces significant and interconnected security challenges across its regions. The North-East continues to be affected by insurgency and displacement (Policy Weekly, 2024), the North-West by banditry, the South-East by deadly secessionist agitation, while the Middle Belt is marked by persistent farmer-herder clashes (Jaiyesimi, 2025). Compounding these regional issues, urban centres nationwide experience crime and youth restiveness, often fueled by hopelessness and systemic neglect (Adegoke, Adeyemi & Ojo, 2023). These overlapping crises and economic hardship have driven mass internal and external migration, fragmented families, and fostered a pervasive climate of fear and uncertainty (BudgIT, 2024). This widespread distress is further exacerbated by limited access to quality education and basic services, frequent human rights violations and a shrinking civic space that restricts opportunities for collective action and expression (Anyim-Ben, Itumo & Benjamin, 2023). Consequently, despite its considerable potential and human capital, a significant portion of Nigeria’s citizenry continues to experience a sense of marginalisation and insecurity.

In this context, where vast inequalities persist in representation and access to media platforms, Pope Francis’ message is especially timely and moving. It calls on both secular and faith-based media to democratise narrative authority, ensuring that those on the margins are observed, genuinely seen, and heard in their full humanity. The media plays a significant role in either deepening despair or fostering hope. When done with empathy, media reporting becomes a tool for storytelling, healing, inclusion, and advocacy, especially for those who are vulnerable.

The concept of vulnerability and its impact

Understanding the concept of vulnerability is essential to fully grasping the ethical and editorial demands of reporting with empathy and gentleness, particularly in a country as complex as Nigeria. By exploring what makes individuals and communities susceptible to harm, journalists and communicators can better appreciate the structural and contextual forces that shape people’s lived experiences and, in turn, report on them more responsibly.

The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) (2017) defines vulnerability as “the conditions determined by physical, social, economic and environmental factors or processes which increase the susceptibility of an individual, a community, assets or systems to the impacts of hazards.” This means that any factor or situation that makes people weaker or more open to being harmed when something dangerous happens makes them vulnerable.

It also points to the fact that there are different types of vulnerability. This implies that not everyone is affected by hazards in the same way. A person or community’s risk depends on factors like physical health, social inequality, economic status, and exposure to environmental dangers.

Elaborating on this, Iorhen (2021) breaks down vulnerability into seven (7) types:

Physical Vulnerability: This happens when there is a lack of basic necessities like clean water, communication tools, good healthcare, safety, roads, and electricity.

Political Vulnerability: This occurs when people do not have a fair way to participate in their government, like through democratic elections.

Social Vulnerability: This comes from issues like rapid population growth, poverty and hunger, strong ethnic divisions, low education levels, inequality between genders, lack of access to technology, and the breakdown of communities. Religious differences and being excluded from society also contribute.

Economic Vulnerability: This is about money and the economy, looking at things like how much income people have, their ability to negotiate, prices of goods, inflation, unemployment rates, the country’s overall wealth, and the value of its currency.

Environmental Vulnerability: This is when the environment is at risk, like through land being damaged, or when natural disasters like typhoons, earthquakes, floods, droughts, and deforestation happen.

Academic Vulnerability: This is about a lack of knowledge, skills, and experience needed to solve everyday problems for individuals, groups, organisations, and countries.

Attitudinal Vulnerability: This happens when people, organisations, or countries resist change and do not try to find new and creative ways to deal with problems.

All these indicate that vulnerability is not just one thing; it can come from different areas of life. It is also important to note that these categories are not mutually exclusive, and individuals often experience multiple layers of vulnerability.

In Nigeria, vulnerable communities encompass a broad spectrum of groups whose susceptibility to harm, marginalisation, and hardship is significantly heightened due to various interconnected factors (Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies, n.d.). These include, but are not limited to:

Those directly and indirectly affected by conflict and insecurity: This includes Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), refugees, and host communities bearing the strain of displacement, as well as individuals and communities living in conflict-prone regions facing violence, displacement, and loss of livelihoods.

Individuals and households experiencing chronic poverty and food insecurity: This encompasses those lacking access to necessities such as adequate food, clean water, shelter, and healthcare, often exacerbated by economic instability and limited opportunities.

Populations impacted by disease, epidemics, natural disasters and environmental degradation: This includes communities susceptible to flooding, drought, desertification, and other environmental hazards, which can lead to displacement, loss of resources, and increased health risks.

Groups facing systemic discrimination and marginalisation: This includes individuals discriminated against based on ethnicity, religion, gender (particularly women and girls), disability, age (especially children and the elderly), social status and other social identities that historically or currently lead to exclusion and limited access to rights and resources.

Understanding the multifaceted nature of vulnerability is essential, but recognising these dynamics alone is not enough. How these realities are communicated plays a significant role in either reinforcing harmful narratives or challenging them. Media framing, therefore, becomes a powerful tool in shaping public perception of vulnerable groups. Theoretical insights help uncover how the structure and delivery of media content influence what the public sees, feels, and believes.

Theoretical Foundation

Framing Theory

Framing theory offers a compelling lens through which we can examine the media’s role in shaping public understanding. At its core, the theory posits that how information is structured or presented—known as the “frame”—influences how audiences interpret and respond to that information (Mass Communication Theory, n.d.). In the media world, these frames are not merely neutral packaging; they are powerful tools that can guide perception, spark emotion, and shape social discourse.

A frame functions as a mental filter, enabling individuals to interpret complex issues with a particular emphasis or angle. In journalism, this can manifest through selective storytelling, choice of words, emphasis on certain facts over others, or the emotional tone of a narrative. When journalists adopt empathetic frames, the resulting stories often shift from abstract or data-heavy reports to more human-centred narratives. This approach, which incorporates personal stories, emotions, and socio-cultural context, can foster deeper public understanding, especially when covering marginalised or vulnerable communities (Pantti & Ojala, 2018).

Empathetic framing is not merely a stylistic choice. It is a form of narrative activism. By challenging dominant narratives and disrupting one-dimensional portrayals, such frames help to dismantle harmful stereotypes. As the Anti-Defamation League (2020) notes, diverse and complex narratives invite audiences to engage with subjects as multidimensional human beings, not as distant “others” or faceless statistics. This shift in perception is vital in a media environment often dominated by sensationalism and dehumanisation.

Thus, empathetic framing is a communication strategy that can make a big difference. It does more than just make people feel something when they watch or read the news; it also serves as a corrective lens, reshaping public attitudes and fostering a more inclusive, informed society.

To understand how this plays out in real-world media practice, the concept of empathy itself is discussed next, not just as a frame, but as a fundamental human approach to storytelling that centres dignity, connection, and change. The next section of this paper explores the role of empathy in media through multiple lenses: how it shapes storytelling, how it influences the relationship between journalists and subjects, and how it can be practised ethically in the face of professional and systemic pressures. Taken together, these perspectives illustrate the practical and moral significance of empathetic communication in reporting on vulnerable communities.

Empathy in Media

The Role of Empathy in Storytelling

In the context of journalism and content production, empathy refers to the ability to understand and share the feelings, perspectives, and experiences of others, especially those being reported on or represented in stories (Foxman, Markowitz & Davis, 2021). It involves more than simply conveying facts. Empathetic journalism seeks to humanise subjects, give voice to marginalised groups, and portray their realities with sensitivity and respect. The goal is to foster understanding and connection between the audience and the subjects, rather than simply delivering information. This can lead to greater awareness, compassion, and potentially, social change.

Increased awareness and compassion can, in turn, motivate individuals and society as a whole to take action. When people understand the challenges faced by vulnerable communities and feel a sense of connection to them, they may be more likely to support policies, donate to causes, or advocate for change (Jenkins, 2024). Empathetic storytelling can humanise issues and create a moral imperative for action.

Humanising the narrative can be enhanced by how stories are structured and the perspectives they adopt (Christofi, Hadjipanayi & Michael-Grigoriou, 2022). The narrative themes matter. Stories focusing on victims of abuse, minorities, immigrants, and people with health conditions are effective in evoking empathy. Humanising the narrative makes stories more relatable and emotionally impactful.

For instance, instead of just reporting statistics on poverty, an empathetic story might focus on the struggles of a single family, making the issue more tangible and understandable. This increased awareness can break down ignorance and challenge preconceived notions.

Additionally, an empathetic approach can foster trust between journalists and the communities they cover, leading to more authentic and in-depth stories. (Foreign Press Association, 2025). This trust encourages people to open up and share their real experiences, thoughts, and emotions, rather than holding back or giving superficial responses. As a result, the stories that are told become deeper, more authentic, and more reflective of the community’s true voice. Over time, this kind of relationship can lead to more accurate, balanced, and impactful reporting because the community sees the journalist as an outsider and as someone genuinely listening and telling their story with dignity.

Another advantage of empathetic storytelling within the context of the mass media is that it can foster a powerful sense of social presence, making audiences feel as though they are physically and emotionally sharing space with the individuals in the story (Pimentel, Kalyanaraman, Lee, & Halan, 2021). This immersive quality can evoke the same emotional and social responses typically triggered during real-life interactions. As a result, the experience feels more like a direct encounter than a distant observation, thereby deepening empathy and increasing the likelihood of compassionate or supportive actions toward those represented.

It is also important to note that this form of storytelling goes beyond simply portraying individuals as passive victims of hardship. While it acknowledges the real vulnerabilities and challenges people face, it also highlights their resilience, strength, and capacity to act (Okpara, 2025). This approach avoids one-dimensional narratives of suffering and instead presents a fuller picture, showing how individuals navigate adversity, advocate for themselves, and contribute to their communities. By focusing on both struggle and agency, empathetic storytelling respects the dignity of those featured and inspires audiences to see them not just as recipients of help but as active participants in shaping their own futures.

The Importance of Trauma-Informed Reporting

Trauma-informed journalism is a practice in which journalists understand trauma and its impact on survivors before, during, and after an interview (Miller, 2022). It emphasises treating trauma survivors differently from other sources by creating safe and predictable spaces, explaining informed consent, and giving survivors control during the interview process (e.g., letting them choose where to begin and what to answer).

Trauma-informed journalism aims to produce more accurate stories while preventing further harm to survivors. There are several things a journalist can do to achieve this. Here are five (5) major tips about trauma-informed journalism, particularly focusing on the interview process (Brown, Walter & Teichroeb, 2009):

Control is Paramount for the Interviewee: When interviewing someone who has experienced trauma, journalists must prioritise giving the individual control over various aspects of the interview. This includes logistical choices like location and who is present, as well as the content that will be published. Empowering the interviewee helps build trust and acknowledges their vulnerability. Time and Trust are Crucial: Building trust with trauma survivors takes significant time. Rushing the interview process can be insulting and result in a less authentic or incomplete story. Journalists should be prepared to invest the necessary time to establish a safe and trusting relationship, allowing the interviewee to share at their own pace. Understanding the Impact of Re-telling: Journalists must know that recounting traumatic experiences can re-traumatise survivors. It’s essential to inform interviewees about the potential emotional impact and respect their need for time and space to recover after the interview. Prioritising Listening and the Full Narrative: When interviewing trauma survivors, it’s crucial to allow them to tell their story from the beginning without interruption or being rushed towards specific details the journalist might be seeking to meet a deadline. Letting the interviewee lead the narrative ensures they feel heard and respected, which is more important than adhering strictly to journalistic timelines in these sensitive situations. Adapting Interview Techniques: Standard interview practices used with other sources may not be appropriate for trauma survivors. Journalists should be flexible and adapt their techniques, such as avoiding pre-interviews to ensure the story is told authentically on the record and being mindful of the interviewee’s emotional state throughout the process.

Avoiding Exploitation and Sensationalism

Empathetic media coverage is incompatible with the exploitation of suffering for engagement. Sensationalism—where pain is exaggerated, stripped of context, or turned into spectacle—erodes the integrity of journalism and risks dehumanising those it claims to represent (Hensey, 2025). Ethical storytelling must strike a balance between drawing attention to serious issues and preserving the humanity of the subjects involved. Sensational coverage may attract short-term attention but often does so at the expense of trust, dignity, and constructive public dialogue.

Exploitation can take many forms: disproportionately focusing on graphic images, framing people solely as victims without exploring the systemic roots of their condition, or presenting suffering as entertainment. This approach not only misrepresents the truth but can also retraumatise those being reported on. Moreover, it risks reinforcing stereotypes and disempowering narratives, especially about marginalised groups (Melson-Silimon, Spivey & Skinner-Dorkenoo, 2024). In the Nigerian media, reports on street children, victims of sexual violence, or displaced persons are often vulnerable to this kind of misrepresentation.

Journalists have a moral and professional responsibility to challenge the impulse to dramatise or exaggerate (Washington, 2024). This begins with interrogating one’s intentions: Is the story being told to inform and inspire action, or to provoke outrage and gain clicks? Ethical reporting demands transparency in methods, fairness in representation, and depth in context. Reporters should prioritise the voices of those directly affected, giving them space to speak for themselves and reflect on their experiences beyond moments of crisis.

Furthermore, editorial gatekeepers must take an active role in maintaining standards. Newsrooms should develop internal guidelines and training that help reporters and editors recognise and avoid exploitative practices. Ultimately, avoiding sensationalism is not about downplaying the gravity of issues but about elevating the human dignity of those featured in the media. When done right, compassionate and ethical storytelling can be just as compelling—and far more impactful—than sensational headlines.

Cultural Sensitivity

Cultural sensitivity in journalism is essential for building trust and credibility, especially when reporting on Nigeria’s diverse and often misunderstood vulnerable communities. Nigeria is home to over 250 ethnic groups, each with its own language, customs, and worldview (Friday, 2024). An empathetic journalist must approach such diversity with humility and an eagerness to understand cultural nuances. Misrepresentation or insensitivity, even when unintentional, can alienate communities, perpetuate stereotypes, and erode trust in the media (Foo, 2024).

Cultural sensitivity involves more than correct language use or appropriate dress when reporting in specific regions—it requires understanding context. For example, the meaning of silence in an interview, the use of metaphors in storytelling, or the role of elders in sharing information may differ significantly across communities. Journalists must invest time in understanding these dynamics before engaging. This can be achieved through collaboration with local guides, community leaders, or culturally knowledgeable fixers who can help mediate both language and meaning (Bousquet, 2021).

Culturally sensitive reporting also involves being aware of power dynamics (Camarena, 2024). Vulnerable groups, especially women, ethnic minorities, or people with disabilities, may feel hesitant to share their stories due to previous experiences of misrepresentation or social stigma. A culturally informed journalist knows how to navigate these dynamics, ensuring that sources are not coerced, misquoted, or mischaracterised. Respecting cultural norms should not mean avoiding brutal truths, but it does mean reporting them with tact and contextual intelligence.

Sensitivity is particularly important in Nigerian journalism when covering religious violence, ethnic tensions, or public health crises that intersect with local beliefs. For example, a journalist who takes the time to understand the traditional systems of healing or indigenous views on illness will produce more grounded and respectful coverage. By honouring cultural contexts, reporters can produce stories that resonate with local audiences while educating the wider public without glamourisation or oversimplification.

Narrating Hope

Empathy in media does not merely involve acknowledging suffering—it also requires recognising and amplifying stories of resilience, agency, and hope (Adhikari, 2024). Narrating hope offers a more balanced picture of reality: one where adversity coexists with courage, and hardship does not eclipse human dignity or the capacity for joy. Especially in stories about vulnerable communities, including hopeful elements is an ethical imperative and a strategic tool.

Hopeful narratives do not mean sugar-coating reality or ignoring pain. Instead, they show how individuals and communities respond to challenges, create support networks, and rebuild their lives. These stories highlight solutions, inspire solidarity, and open up imaginative possibilities for change. For instance, a report on internally displaced women in northern Nigeria might highlight their losses while also showcasing how some have formed cooperatives, learnt new skills, or advocated for their rights (Ekezie, 2022). These elements of hope offer a roadmap for what is possible.

However, translating this empathetic and hope-centred approach into consistent journalistic practice is not straightforward, particularly in a multifaceted context like Nigeria. The following section examines the various obstacles and implications that journalists encounter when reporting on vulnerable communities.

The Challenges of Reporting on Vulnerable Communities in Nigeria

Reporting on vulnerable communities in Nigeria presents unique challenges that demand professional rigour and deep ethical commitment. These communities—often facing marginalisation due to conflict, poverty, displacement, disability, or systemic neglect—require nuanced, empathetic storytelling. Yet, the conditions under which journalists operate in Nigeria can compromise the ability to report accurately, sensitively, and safely.

Access and Safety

Journalists frequently encounter significant obstacles in accessing vulnerable communities, especially in conflict zones, informal settlements, or remote rural areas. Insecurity—ranging from threats of violence to actual physical harm—remains a persistent risk, particularly in regions affected by insurgency or communal clashes (Taoheed, 2025). Navigating these areas often requires complex negotiations with local actors, which may not always guarantee safe passage or transparency. The absence of protective infrastructure and emergency support for journalists exacerbates the risks, making it challenging to maintain a sustained presence necessary for in-depth reporting.

Resource Constraints and Time Pressures

Empathetic journalism is resource-intensive. It demands time for relationship-building, context gathering, and verification. However, many Nigerian media organisations operate under significant financial constraints, with shrinking newsroom budgets and limited logistical support. As a result, journalists are often under pressure to produce quick-turnaround stories that prioritise speed over depth (Shelley, 2024). This reality limits the capacity for immersive reporting and follow-up, key ingredients for building public understanding and driving change.

Navigating Political and Social Sensitivities

Vulnerable communities often sit at the intersection of political tension and social contestation (Brink, Falla & Boyd, 2023). Reporting on these groups, such as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), ethnic minorities, or survivors of gender-based violence, can easily become politicised or misunderstood. Journalists must tread carefully to avoid inflaming existing divides or being perceived as taking sides. Furthermore, editorial pressures and external influence from political or commercial interests may affect how stories are framed, published, or even censored.

Combating Stereotypes and Misinformation

One of the most insidious challenges is the persistence of stereotypes and misinformation about marginalised populations. Often depicted as helpless, dangerous, or exotic, these communities are frequently misrepresented in mainstream narratives (Aondover, Daushe, Ogunbola, 2025). Journalists must work against prevailing assumptions, both in their newsrooms and among audiences, to tell stories reflecting these groups’ dignity, complexity, and resilience. This task is complicated by the proliferation of disinformation on social media, which can quickly overshadow responsible reporting.

Maintaining Objectivity while Practising Empathy

A long-standing concern in journalism is the balance between objectivity and emotional engagement. When reporting on suffering or injustice, there is a risk of either detachment or over-identification. However, the dichotomy between objectivity and empathy is often overstated. Ethical journalism requires a balance: telling the truth while humanising those affected (Celiberti, Sniezyk & Leif, 2020). In vulnerable communities, empathy should not compromise factual integrity but enhance it, guiding the journalist to ask more profound questions, challenge harmful narratives, and amplify underheard voices responsibly.

Despite these challenges, there remains a clear path forward. Journalists, communication professionals, and/or content producers are not powerless in the face of complexity. By adopting intentional, ethical practices, they can navigate the obstacles outlined above while still telling stories that honour vulnerable communities’ dignity and depth. The following section outlines key principles and strategies for achieving this balance in practice.

Best Practices for Journalists and Content Producers

Journalists and content producers must uphold ethical standards and promote dignity, accuracy, and agency when reporting on vulnerable communities. From the information shared so far in this paper and other sources (Radcliffe, 2023; Camarena, 2024), the following best practices have been identified as a framework for sensitive and compelling storytelling:

Active Listening and Engagement

Journalists should prioritise active listening—making a conscious effort to hear, understand, and reflect the perspectives of individuals within vulnerable communities. This involves approaching each story with empathy, patience, and a willingness to engage beyond surface-level narratives.

Ethical Interviewing Techniques

Interviews must be conducted with care, especially when dealing with individuals who may have experienced trauma or marginalisation. Trauma-informed interviewing practices—such as obtaining informed consent, respecting emotional boundaries, and avoiding retraumatisation—are essential in building trust and ensuring respectful engagement.

Contextualising Stories

Presenting individual experiences within the broader social, economic, and political landscapes that shape vulnerability is vital. Providing context helps audiences understand the systemic factors at play and prevents the isolation or sensationalisation of stories.

Centring Community Voices

Reporting should give prominence to the voices of those directly affected. This means allowing individuals and communities to share their own narratives, rather than speaking on their behalf. Journalists should act as facilitators of voice, not gatekeepers of it.

Focusing on Solutions and Resilience

Where appropriate, stories should highlight not only the challenges faced by vulnerable communities but also their resilience, resourcefulness, and efforts toward positive change. This balanced approach can inspire action and counter narratives of helplessness or victimhood.

Conclusion

Empathy is one of the most powerful tools available to journalists and content producers. It can transform the nature of media reporting and its societal impact. Journalism can foster deeper understanding and influence positive change through active listening, ethical engagement, and the amplification of marginalised voices.

In a nation grappling with economic hardship, insecurity, and social fragmentation, empathetic reporting offers a constructive path forward. It enables the media to go beyond headlines and expose the human stories behind statistics. By highlighting the struggle and resilience of vulnerable individuals and communities, journalists can become narrators of hope, contributing to healing, unity, and progress.

Media practitioners and communication professionals are urged to approach their work with intentional empathy. Let empathy shape the questions asked, the stories chosen, and the tone of delivery. Let it guide every stage of the journalistic process.

The media does more than reflect society—it helps shape it. With that influence comes the responsibility to humanise the vulnerable and contribute to building a more just, compassionate, and hopeful Nigeria.

When we do these and advance society, Pope Francis’ message on communication, which I referred to at the beginning of this paper, can be said to have a lasting impact. I’m sure he will smile back at us from heaven and give us a thumbs up.

References

Adegoke, N., Adeyemi, O. E., & Ojo, O. T. (2023). Youth restiveness in Nigeria: An evaluation of Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos, Nigeria. Wukari International Studies Journal, 7(3). https://wissjournals.com.ng/index.php/wiss/article/download/175/162/169#:~:text=Lack%20of%20humanitarian%20and%20social,Ofem%20&%20Ajayi%20(2008).

Adhikari, S. (2024, November 28). Ethical storytelling: An approach to ensuring truthful community representation and ownership. NTD-NGO Network. https://www.ntd-ngonetwork.org/ethical-storytelling-an-approach-to-ensuring-truthful-community-representation-and-ownership

Anyim-Ben, F, O., Itumo, A. & Benjamin, A. A. (2023, December 1). Challenges of Shrinking Civic Space and the Path towards Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria: Lessons from the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration. African Journal of Politics and Administrative Studies. Vol. 16 No. 2. https://www.ajol.info/index.php/ajpas/article/view/259933

Anti-Defamation League. (2020, November 10). Diverse and complex narratives cultivate empathy and action. ADL. https://www.adl.org/resources/article/diverse-and-complex-narratives-cultivate-empathy-and-action

Aondover, E. M., Daushe, A. U., Ogunbola, O. & Aondover, P. O. (2025). Media coverage of internally displaced persons in two selected newspapers in Nigeria. Journal of Migration and Health, Volume 11, 100301. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmh.2024.100301

Bousquet, D. (2021, March 25). Understanding the role of a fixer. International Journalists’ Network. https://ijnet.org/en/story/understanding-role-fixer

Brink, E., Falla, A. M. V. & Boyd, E. (2023). Weapons of the vulnerable? A review of popular resistance to climate adaptation. Global Environmental Change. Volume 80. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959378023000225

Brown, K., Walter, M., & Teichroeb, R. (2009, December 15). How to do an interview—When trauma is the topic. Nieman Reports. https://niemanreports.org/how-to-do-an-interview-when-trauma-is-the-topic/

BudgIT. (2024, April 15). Nigeria’s Rising Insecurity: Implications for the Nigerian Economy. The BudgIT Foundation. https://budgit.org/nigerias-rising-insecurity-implications-for-the-nigerian-economy/

Camarena, F. (2024, February 1). Advice for incorporating vulnerable voices in news coverage. International Journalists’ Network. https://ijnet.org/en/story/advice-incorporating-vulnerable-voices-news-coverage

Camarena, F. (2024, January 3). How journalists can include more vulnerable voices in their reporting this year. Poynter.50. https://www.poynter.org/commentary/2024/interviewing-vulnerable-voices-reporting/

Celiberti, D., Sniezyk, C., & Leif, E. (2020). Five principles of ethical journalism: Implications for media representations of autism treatment. Science in Autism Treatment, 18(2). https://asatonline.org/for-media-professionals/ethical-journalism-autism-treatment/

Christofi, M., Hadjipanayi, C. & Michael-Grigoriou, D. (2022). The Use of Storytelling in Virtual Reality for Studying Empathy: A Review. 2022 International Conference on Interactive Media, Smart Systems and Emerging Technologies (IMET). Pages 1-8. 10.1109/IMET54801.2022.9929546.

Ekezie, W. (2022). Resilience actions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in camp-like settings: A Northern Nigeria case study. Journal of Migration and Health, 6, 100115. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmh.2022.100115

Foo, C. (2024, April 25). How Brands Erode Trust (And 5 Ways Not To!). Sogolytics. https://www.sogolytics.com/blog/eroding-brand-trust/

Foreign Press Association. (2025, April 7). People-centric journalism: What every correspondent needs to know. The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in the United States. https://foreignpress.org/journalism-resources/people-centric-journalism-what-every-correspondent-needs-to-know

Foxman, M., Markowitz, D. M., & Davis, D. Z. (2021). Defining empathy: Interconnected discourses of virtual reality’s prosocial impact. New Media & Society, 23(8), 2167-2188. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444821993120 (Original work published 2021)

Friday. (2024, November 25). Cultural variety key to unified national identity quest. Punch Newspapers. https://punchng.com/cultural-variety-key-to-unified-national-identity-quest/

Hensey, J. (2025, April 21). Sensationalism: The consequences of unethical journalism. ROAR News. https://roarnews.co.uk/2025/sensationalism-the-consequences-of-unethical-journalism/

Holy See Press Office. (2024). Theme for World Communications Day 2025, 24.09.2024. Press Vatican. https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2024/09/24/240924d.html

Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies. (n.d.). Vulnerable groups. INEE. https://inee.org/eie-glossary/vulnerable-groups

Iorhen, P. T. (2021). Vulnerability: Types, causes, and coping mechanisms. International Journal of Science and Management Studies (IJSMS), 4(3), 187-194. 10.51386/25815946/ijsms-v4i3p116

Jaiyesimi, F. (2025, March 31). Farmer-herder clashes displace 2.2 million people in 7 years. BusinessDay. https://businessday.ng/agriculture/article/farmer-herder-clashes-displace-2-2m-people-in-7yrs/

Jenkins, P. (2024, April 6). Storytelling and social impact: Crafting narratives for positive change. Brilliantio. https://brilliantio.com/storytelling-and-social-impact/

Mass Communication Theory. (n.d.). Framing theory. https://masscommtheory.com/theory-overviews/framing-theory/

Melson-Silimon, A., Spivey, B. N., & Skinner-Dorkenoo, A. L. (2024). The construction of racial stereotypes and how they serve as racial propaganda. Social and Personality Psychology Compass, 18(1), 1 e12862. https://doi.org/10.1111/spc3.12862

Miller, N. S. (2022, April 13). Trauma-informed journalism: What it is, why it’s important and tips for practising it. Journalists Resource. https://journalistsresource.org/home/trauma-informed-journalism-explainer/

Okpara, N. (2025). The Role of the Media in Humanising Poverty Through Ethical Storytelling in Nigeria. In: Okorie, N., Osunkunle, O., Oyesomi, K. (eds) Media and Communication Systems for Sustainability in Nigeria. Palgrave Macmillan, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-75221-6_2

Pantti, M., & Ojala, M. (2018). Caught between sympathy and suspicion: journalistic perceptions and practices of telling asylum seekers’ personal stories. Media, Culture & Society, 41(8), 1031-1047. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443718756177 (Original work published 2019)

Pimentel, D., Kalyanaraman, S., Lee, Y.-H., & Halan, S. (2021). Voices of the unsung: The role of social presence and interactivity in building empathy in 360 video. New Media & Society, 23(8), 2230-2254. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444821993124

Policy Weekly. (2024, July 17). The Northeast belt of insurgency. Nextier. Volume 10 Issue 10. https://thenextier.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/20240717_Nextier_SPD_Policy_Weekly_The-Northeast-Belt-of-insurgency.pdf

Radcliffe, D. (2023, November 6). Reimagining Journalism: taking a community-centered approach. Columbia Journalism Review. https://www.cjr.org/tow_center/reimagining-journalism-taking-a-community-centered-approach.php

Shelley, S. (2024, October 28). Journalism Journeys: Navigating the World of News. University of the Cumberlands. https://www.ucumberlands.edu/blog/journalism-journeys-navigating-the-world-of-news

Taoheed, M. (2025, January 15). From Poet to Reporter, Covering the Human Angle of Conflict in Nigeria. Global Investigative Journalism Network. https://gijn.org/stories/covering-human-conflict-nigeria/#:~:text=Difficulty%20accessing%20hard%2Dto%2Dreach,issues%20in%20Nigeria%20are%20rare.

Umoh, M. N. (2024, November 29). Breaking: Pope Francis Announces Theme for 2025 World Communication Day. Nigeria Catholic Network. https://www.nigeriacatholicnetwork.com/breaking-pope-francis-announces-theme-for-2025-world-communication-day/

United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). (2017). The Sendai Framework Terminology on Disaster Risk Reduction. “Vulnerability”. Accessed 18 April 2025. https://www.undrr.org/terminology/vulnerability.

Washington, S. (2024). Balancing Act Media Ethics in the Age of Sensationalism. Journal of Mass Communication & Journalism. Volume 14:04. https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/balancing-act-media-ethics-in-the-age-of-sensationalism.pdf

Musikilu Mojeed is the editor-in-chief and chief operating officer of Premium Times newspapers.

This is the text of a paper presented by at the 2025 Communications Week (Comweek) organised by the National Directorate of Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) on Wednesday, 28th May 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

