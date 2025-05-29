Crucially, there is need to critically review the military’s amnesty programme. While the principle of deradicalisation and reintegration is commendable, its execution must be rigorous, transparent, and evidence-based. The resurgence of violence raises uncomfortable questions about the effectiveness of current reintegration efforts. If repentant insurgents are returning to the battlefield or exploiting the program’s leniency, then its continuation in its present form is untenable.

The time has come to draw a firm line in Nigeria’s protracted battle against insurgency. With thousands of the so-called “repentant” terrorists surrendering, getting rehabilitated, and reintegrated into society, the recent resurgence of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorism in the North-East demands a critical reassessment of the nation’s counter-terrorism approach, especially the controversial amnesty programme.

The recurring waves of violence suggest that leniency has been mistaken for weakness. Now is the time for Nigeria’s military to shift gears and pursue an uncompromising offensive against the insurgents. Enough is enough.

Borno State, the epicentre of Nigeria’s decade-long insurgency, is once again engulfed in violence. Boko Haram and its ISWAP faction are ramping up attacks, employing asymmetrical warfare tactics with alarming effectiveness — ambushes, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), assaults on military formations, and strategic sabotage, such as the destruction of critical infrastructure.

The brazen assault on the 153 Task Force Battalion in Marte LGA on 12 May epitomises this alarming trend. In a pre-dawn attack, insurgents overran the base, killed and captured soldiers, looted the armoury, and destroyed military vehicles and equipment. This attack was not an isolated incident but part of a broader, calculated campaign.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has repeatedly warned of the military’s declining grip on Borno, a concern validated by a sharp spike in attacks over recent months. The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has documented a grim timeline of insurgent operations targeting both military and civilian assets, underscoring the escalating threat.

In April alone, ISWAP insurgents planted an IED on the Damboa–Maiduguri road, killing seven civilians. They blew up critical bridges on the Biu–Damboa and Ngirbuwa–Gonori roads, effectively isolating communities and hampering military mobility.

Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military facility in Yamtake, Gwoza LGA, killing soldiers and civilians, looting weapons, and razing parts of the camp. An IED blast along the Rann–Kala Balge to Gamboru Ngala road killed at least 26 civilians, including women and children.

In May, the violence persisted. Boko Haram fighters attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, killing soldiers and destroying military assets. Just days later, IED explosions in Mafa and Damboa LGAs injured and killed more civilians and local government staff.

Between January and April, Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states have witnessed at least 26 terrorist attacks, resulting in 227 deaths, including senior military officers, soldiers, policemen, and scores of civilians. Six military formations have been attacked in this period, reflecting a dangerous escalation.

The insurgents’ current strategy is clear: disrupt governance, isolate communities, and demoralise security forces through relentless attrition. By destroying infrastructure — bridges, roads, and communication lines — they are crippling troop movements, obstructing humanitarian aid, and fostering a climate of fear.

The psychological impact on frontline troops is palpable. Repeated ambushes, mounting casualties, and operational fatigue are taking their toll on morale. Desertions and declining combat effectiveness are looming risks.

In light of these developments, Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy requires urgent recalibration. The Office of the National Security Adviser, led by Malam Nuhu Ribadu, in collaboration with the Service Chiefs and other security heads, must reassess current approaches.

The key recommendations include leveraging community-based intelligence networks and integrating them with advanced surveillance tools such as drones, satellite imagery, and signal interception to enhance intelligence gathering. Frontline troops must be equipped with modernised equipment, including mine-resistant vehicles, IED detection and jamming systems, night-vision capabilities, and real-time communication devices.

Additionally, there is need to support Civilian Joint Task Forces (CJTFs) through structured training, logistical assistance, and formal integration into security operations. Furthermore, inter-agency synergy must be strengthened by enhancing collaboration among the DSS, Police, NSCDC, and the military, to close intelligence gaps and ensure swift, coordinated responses.

Crucially, there is need to critically review the military’s amnesty programme. While the principle of deradicalisation and reintegration is commendable, its execution must be rigorous, transparent, and evidence-based. The resurgence of violence raises uncomfortable questions about the effectiveness of current reintegration efforts. If repentant insurgents are returning to the battlefield or exploiting the program’s leniency, then its continuation in its present form is untenable.

The situation in the North-East is nearing a tipping point. Without decisive, intelligent, and relentless action, Nigeria risks slipping back into a full-scale insurgency with dire humanitarian, economic, and security consequences.

Sporadic offensives and reactive posturing are no longer sufficient. Nigeria must out-think, outmanoeuvre, and outlast its enemies through a comprehensive, proactive, and technology-driven counter-insurgency strategy.

The choice is stark: Either the state reasserts its authority through forceful and sustained military operations or cedes more lives, territory, and public confidence to the forces of terror.

The time for half-measures is over. Our troops must be empowered and directed to finish the fight.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a research fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC). He can be reached at [email protected].

