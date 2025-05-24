Zacch Adedeji, the Tax Boss, got a big round of applause in London. Having just completed his role as president of CATA, he has helped improve tax systems not only in Nigeria but across many Commonwealth countries. This recognition shows that honest and good work attracts attention beyond our borders. It is a time to appreciate, but more importantly, a reminder to keep building on the progress made.

If you think tax reform in Nigeria is all talk and no action, then you haven’t been paying attention to what Dr Zacch Adedeji, executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, is doing at the agency. Where do we even start? Is it the tax reform bill that was recently passed, the changes to the agency’s structure, or the full-scale tax modernisation happening?

Technology is no longer a side note. It is now playing a role in how taxes are collected. It reduces the risks of manipulation, closes up long-standing loopholes, and makes it easier for taxpayers to understand and meet their obligations. What used to feel like a complicated, stressful process is now becoming more user-friendly.

Now, add global recognition to that list. At the just-concluded 96th Management Committee Meeting of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) in London, Mr Zacch Adededji was honoured by his counterparts for his outstanding contribution to tax administration, not just in Nigeria but across the Commonwealth. This is not a local commendation or a political appointment. This is a global acknowledgment by professionals who know what real work looks like. CATA’s Executive Director, Dr Esther Koisin, and the Association’s Chairman, Mr Mahmad Noor, who is the Acting Commissioner General of the Mauritius Revenue Authority, both praised Zacch’s leadership and Nigeria’s role in supporting CATA’s mission to advance tax administration in member countries.

It is not every day that a Nigerian public servant gets international recognition for work that usually stays unnoticed. When it happens, it means one thing: the Tax Boss is doing well. He is consistently changing the face of tax administration, increasing revenue, and bettering the lives of Nigerians. This is no mistake. He is deserving of every bit of it. He is passionate, empathetic, and hardworking. Young children/adults should learn from him. He is a mentor. This is the kind of leadership we need. Nigerians are lucky to have him.

For those who may not know, the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) is a platform that brings together tax officials from across Commonwealth countries to exchange ideas and influence global tax policies. Under the Tax Boss, Nigeria has grown to become a respected voice in that space. And that progress is something every Nigerian should be proud of. It was not always like this. There was a time when Nigeria’s role in international tax conversations was barely noticeable, often limited to just showing up. But today Nigeria does much more than participate; it helps set the agenda and drive the discussions. This change shows a transformation in how Nigeria approaches tax reform and sends a message to the rest of the world that we are serious about improving our systems and sharing our experiences.

So yes, Mr Zacch Adedeji, the Tax Boss, got a big round of applause in London. Having just completed his role as president of CATA, he has helped improve tax systems not only in Nigeria but across many Commonwealth countries. This recognition shows that honest and good work attracts attention beyond our borders. It is a time to appreciate, but more importantly, a reminder to keep building on the progress made. Well-done and kudos to you, Tax Boss.

Aderonke Atoyebi is the technical assistant on broadcast media to the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

