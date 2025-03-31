The Edo killings have also exposed Nigeria’s fragile ethnic relations. Many northern politicians see the incident as part of a broader hostility against their people in the South. Some southern commentators argue that insecurity, not ethnicity, was the real trigger. But in a country where tensions simmer beneath the surface, such incidents quickly take on political dimensions.

A horrific scene unfolded in Uromi, Edo State, where 16 travellers were lynched in broad daylight, whilst accused of being kidnappers. There was no trial, no investigation — just instant execution by an enraged mob convinced it was dispensing justice. But what if they were innocent? What if this was a deadly case of mistaken identity fuelled by fear, insecurity, and ethnic suspicion?

This latest act of jungle justice is neither the first nor would, sadly, be the last. Across Nigeria, communities, tired of crime and distrustful of law enforcement, have increasingly taken justice into their own hands. But in doing so, they have become the judge, jury, and executioner, leaving behind a trail of innocent lives, while deepening the country’s insecurity crisis.

The Edo killings were brutal and swift. Reports suggest that the victims, said to be of northern origin, were traveling through Uromi when local vigilantes stopped their vehicle. A search reportedly uncovered makeshift weapons — nothing uncommon in a country where hunters, herders, and even traders carry arms for protection. But in the heat of suspicion, the mob pounced. Within minutes, they were set ablaze.

By the time the police arrived, the damage was irreversible. The victims were burnt beyond recognition. Their only crime? Being at the wrong place at the wrong time in a nation where fear rules over reason.

The backlash was immediate. Governor Monday Okpebholo condemned the killings and called for a full investigation. President Bola Tinubu ordered a manhunt for those responsible. Northern leaders decried what they saw as a pattern of targeted ethnic violence. Social media exploded with outrage, with many asking: How did we get here?

To stop mob killings, Nigeria must fix its criminal justice system. Security agencies must be seen as enforcers of the law, not as corrupt institutions that protect only the powerful. The government must ensure swift trials and harsh penalties for perpetrators of jungle justice. Community policing must be reformed to curb excesses by vigilante groups.

To understand why mobs act with such impunity, one must first confront the rot in Nigeria’s justice system. When crime goes unpunished, people lose faith in the law. When police officers demand bribes before taking action, victims take matters into their own hands. When kidnappers and bandits terrorise communities without consequences, ordinary citizens resort to jungle justice as their only means of protection.

This is not just an Edo problem — it is a Nigerian one. From the Aluu Four in Rivers State to the lynching of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, extrajudicial killings have dotted Nigeria’s history. Over the years, countless people — sometimes criminals, often innocent — have met gruesome deaths in the hands of angry mobs who are acting out of frustration.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Yet, few perpetrators are ever brought to justice. The police issue statements. Governors order investigations. Then, silence. The cycle continues, emboldening those who believe they have the right to kill in the name of justice.

The Edo killings have also exposed Nigeria’s fragile ethnic relations. Many northern politicians see the incident as part of a broader hostility against their people in the South. Some southern commentators argue that insecurity, not ethnicity, was the real trigger. But in a country where tensions simmer beneath the surface, such incidents quickly take on political dimensions.

Justice must be blind — not to reason, but to prejudice and rage. Until then, the flames of jungle justice will keep burning, consuming the innocent along with the guilty.

The question now is: Will justice be served? Or will this, like many before it, be swept under the carpet?

To stop mob killings, Nigeria must fix its criminal justice system. Security agencies must be seen as enforcers of the law, not as corrupt institutions that protect only the powerful. The government must ensure swift trials and harsh penalties for perpetrators of jungle justice. Community policing must be reformed to curb excesses by vigilante groups.

Above all, Nigerians must recognise the dangers of taking the law into their own hands. Today, it is an alleged kidnapper. Tomorrow, it could be an innocent traveler, a misunderstood stranger — or even someone you know.

Justice must be blind — not to reason, but to prejudice and rage. Until then, the flames of jungle justice will keep burning, consuming the innocent along with the guilty.

Abdulhamid Abdullahi Aliyu writes from Center for Crisis Communication (CCC) in Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

