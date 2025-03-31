The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated former Kwara Central District Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe on his appointment as the chairperson of the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA).

President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment on Sunday through his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said the appointment perfectly fits Mr Oloriegbe’s background as a medical professional with a passion for the health sector and his achievements as one-time chairman of the Senate Committee on Health.

Governor AbdulRazaq thanked President Bola Tinubu for the appointment and described it as an honour for the people of Kwara, especially members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said he was confident that Mr Oloriegbe would use his wealth of experience, network, and goodwill to make the NHIS more effective and beneficial to the people.

Governor AbdulRazaq urged the stakeholders in the subsector to support the new chairman of the NHIA

