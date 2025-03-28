The Nigerian public tertiary education system is now in crisis due to problems including overcrowding of lecture halls, insufficient financing, outdated courses, and regular strikes. The quality of education is declining as a result of this crisis; graduates are not sufficiently ready for a work market growingly competitive. This means that the academic education students acquire does not fit the demands of the corporate world, which fuels the high unemployment rate among graduates. Employers are perennially becoming unhappy that many degree holders must undergo significant retraining before becoming active workforce members.

Under these conditions, private universities have become appealing substitutes for public ones. Private universities give students predictable academic calendars, modern facilities, and curricula more closely matched with worldwide standards than governmental institutions. Smaller class sizes enable teachers and students to interact more successfully, therefore producing a learning environment that is both more fascinating and more relevant. Many private educational institutions give great weight to acquiring skills, entrepreneurial activities, and industry contacts, producing more flexible graduates ready to enter the workforce. The notable expansion of private universities over the past twenty years reflects the growing appeal of these establishments among parents and students seeking a quality education free from the uncertainties connected with public institutions.

Conversely, the debate on reforming Nigeria’s higher education system cannot be reduced to solving problems afflicting public universities. We should appreciate and make use of the contribution private institutions provide to the process of reaching sustainable development. Regarding its effects on economic production, social mobility, and creativity, education plays a significant role in developing a country. By helping to close the skills gap, encouraging research and technological innovation, and generating a new generation of graduates ready to meet challenges in the real world, private colleges can contribute to the country’s development should they be organised suitably. However, this cannot happen until deliberate efforts are made to raise the caliber of private higher education in Nigeria, especially concerning its effect and accessibility.

Private universities have increasingly proven their ability to be hubs for industrial cooperation and research. Although most research undertaken in Nigeria has been done in public institutions since the dawn of time, bureaucratic inefficiencies and financing restrictions have greatly limited the scope and influence of this work. Many public universities struggle to get funding for research, which leads to poorly equipped labs and faculty members unable to pursue major intellectual inquiry. Regarding research funding, forging alliances with companies, and investing in creative research centers, private institutions likewise have more freedom than public universities. This change is crucial since research and invention are the main forces behind technological advancement, economic diversification, and sustainable growth.

One of the most essential benefits private universities offer to the research process is their ability to establish direct ties with different companies. Unlike public schools, which usually operate apart from one another, private educational institutions aggressively hunt for chances to cooperate with corporate businesses, government agencies, and international research bodies. Thanks to these interactions, university academics can conduct problem-solving research tailored to the social and economic challenges the actual world presents. Private institutions are already significantly contributing in areas such as renewable energy, healthcare, and digital technology by tackling pragmatic solutions that meet Nigeria’s vital development needs. Private universities have also shown a dedication to supporting innovation motivated by research to inspire entrepreneurial activities, with many establishing business incubation centres to provide faculty members and students the tools required to create commercial solutions grounded on academic research.

These centres exist to close the distance between theoretical knowledge and its practical application. They guarantee that research is not limited to scholarly papers but instead is turned into actual products and services that can increase economic development. Many educational institutions have also started projects to monetise further research. These initiatives allow faculty members and students to get patents, draw money, and start companies grounded on revolutionary discoveries.

Besides, private universities are leading the way in a culture of multidisciplinary research—a team effort among academic disciplines to address challenging problems. Unlike the inflexible academic silos that define many public universities, private universities often promote cooperation between several disciplines like engineering, business, and the social sciences. This method produces complete solutions that are both technologically strong and socially and financially feasible. For example, agricultural output studies call for agronomists, supply chain experts, and economics. These people aim to ensure that innovations are given to farmers in a scalable and reasonably priced way inside the agricultural sector.

Despite these achievements, private colleges face difficulties expanding their research endeavors. One of the main disadvantages is the great restriction imposed by the very high expense of sponsoring research activities. Private endowments and tuition pay help private educational schools with their funding. Should the government fail to provide notable support, likely, these financing sources would likely not be enough to sustain high-level research.

Furthermore, a lot of Nigerian companies still give working with research facilities outside of the nation priority, instead of funding local colleges. Therefore, it is imperative to design policies that are deliberate and promote ties between local businesses and academic institutions if one is to change this inclination. These laws might incorporate tax incentives for companies who donate money for university research as well as government grants meant to support cooperative projects between colleges and commercial companies. Furthermore, important in terms of increasing financing for research initiatives run at private universities is government policy. An increase in the volume of scientific output produced could be the outcome of a national research and development budget open to both public and private sector entities. This kind of fund could be created to underline research initiatives in keeping with Nigerian social and economic interests. Among these projects are ones in public health services, digital transformation, and sustainable energy promotion. Encouragement of multinational companies operating in Nigeria to provide a percentage of their profits toward university research would be helpful. This would help to increase investment in the manufacturing of knowledge even more, therefore promoting development.

The establishment of international partnerships is yet another strategy that private institutions ought to investigate to improve their research capabilities. To provide cash, experience, and access to cutting-edge technology, numerous colleges and universities of world-class calibre have established research relationships with institutions in underdeveloped nations. Private universities in Nigeria have the potential to establish themselves as competitive players in the worldwide research community if they make it a priority to seek out cooperation with academic institutions located all over the world. By participating in collaborative research programs, faculty exchange efforts, and possibilities for co-publication, Nigerian academics will be able to interact with the most effective techniques from around the world and make significant contributions to the production of knowledge there.

In addition, private institutions are responsible for ensuring that their research findings are applied in real-world situations. It is essential to emphasise practical research instead of the usual academic research that frequently remains theoretical. By coordinating their research interests with the requirements of Nigeria’s industrial and developmental sectors, universities can generate findings that directly contribute to the transformation of the economy. Our private universities can generate significant change if they prioritise research that has practical advantages. New technology developed in the medical industry, developments in digital banking, or changes in the agriculture business could all help to achieve this.

Not only is it significant for the general development of Nigeria, but it is also necessary for the enhancement of the academic reputation of private institutions, so it is imperative to increase the research environment inside private universities. An economy must be driven by knowledge to have institutions actively involved in research, develop inventions at the leading edge, and retain strong industrial ties. Because of their adaptability and access to independent finance, private institutions are in a position that is unmatched to fulfil this duty. However, to succeed in this regard, they must make strategic investments, receive support from policymakers, and declare their intention to connect academic research with national development objectives.

Private universities also play an essential part in the process of growing the entrepreneurial landscape in Nigeria. Because the unemployment rate among young people is on the rise, there is an immediate and pressing need to provide them with the knowledge and mindset that will enable them to generate their possibilities. Many private universities have already incorporated entrepreneurship programmes into their academic programmes. Your experience ought to cover topics including financial literacy, market research, and technologically driven corporate models. Private universities in Nigeria can change the scene of higher education in the nation by combining research-driven innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurial activities. Conversely, their ongoing expansion and impact will depend on the execution of certain policies, the increase in investments, and a dedication to providing wide access to educational possibilities. Private institutions can function as innovation hubs by cultivating entrepreneurial ecosystems on their campuses. These universities can allow students to discover answers to Nigeria’s economic and social difficulties.

Helping to close the employment gap can be accomplished by implementing programs that support student-led companies, cooperation with venture capitalists, and partnerships with local industry. Education with an emphasis on entrepreneurship should not only teach academic business ideas but should also emphasise practical experience.

Private institutions can help design a future where graduates are job seekers and creators, contributing to a more dynamic and sustainable economy. This can be accomplished by presenting colleges and universities as major stakeholders in national development.

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.

PS: Excerpts from the First Founders’ Day Lecture, Atiba University Oyo, 19 March 19.

