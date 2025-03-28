Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of immense celebration and community building, and it is marked by a range of traditions and festivities. The celebrations typically begin with the sighting of the new moon, which signals the end of the month of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal. Muslims around the world eagerly await the announcement of the sighting, and once it is confirmed, they begin their preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Verily, all praise is for Allah. We praise Him, we seek His assistance and we ask for His forgiveness. And we seek refuge in Him from the evils of ourselves. Whoever Allah guides, none can misguide. Whoever He misguides, none can guide. And I bear witness that there is no deity other than Allah and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and messenger.

Dear brothers and sisters! Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid al-Fitr or simply Eid, is one of the most joyous and festive celebrations in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the noble month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and engage in acts of spiritual devotion, charity, and self-reflection. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims around the world, and it is a time of communal gathering, feasting, and acts of charity.

The history of Eid-ul-Fitr can be traced back to the time of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), who established it as a significant celebration for the Muslim Ummah. The festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which the first verses of the noble Qur’an were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) by Allah. It is believed that during this month, the gates of heaven are opened, and the gates of hell are closed, and Allah showers his blessings and mercy upon the believers.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration of gratitude, thanksgiving, and joy, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of faith (Iman), Ummah and unity. The festival is a time to forgive and forget, to reconcile with friends and family, and to renew one’s commitment to Allah.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of immense celebration and community building, and it is marked by a range of traditions and festivities. The celebrations typically begin with the sighting of the new moon, which signals the end of the month of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal. Muslims around the world eagerly await the announcement of the sighting, and once it is confirmed, they begin their preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The day of Eid-ul-Fitr typically begins with a special prayer, which is held in large gatherings in open spaces, in Mosques, parks, or community centers. The prayer is led by an Imam, and it is a time for Muslims to come together in a shared experience of faith and unity. The prayer is followed by a sermon, which provides guidance and inspiration for the community.

After the prayer, Muslims greet each other with the traditional Eid greeting, which is “Eid Mubarak” or “Blessed Eid.” They exchange gifts, share sweets and treats, and engage in acts of charity and kindness. It is a time to reconnect with friends and family, to share in the joy of the festival, and to spread love and positivity.

One of the most significant traditions of Eid-ul-Fitr is the act of Zakatul-Fitr, which is a charitable donation made by Muslims to the less fortunate. It is a mandatory act of charity, and it is meant to ensure that everyone in the community can share in the joy and blessings of the festival. Zakatul-Fitr is typically given in the form of food, such as rice, corn, beans, wheat or dates, and it is distributed to those in need before the Eid prayer.

Another important aspect of Eid-ul-Fitr is the feast or “Eid al-Fitr” meal, which is a time of communal gathering and feasting. The meal typically includes a range of traditional dishes. It is a time to indulge in delicious food, to share in the joy of the festival, and to strengthen the bonds of community and friendship.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration of gratitude, thanksgiving, and joy, and it is a time to renew one’s commitment to Allah and to strengthen the bonds of Ummah and friendship.

Respected brothers and sisters! Muslims have two Eids a year. The Eid is an occasion of pleasure and happiness, and each of the two Eids has a religious significance. The first, Eid-ul-Fitr, occurs when Muslims have finished fasting the month of Ramadan as mentioned above, while the second, Eid-ul-Adha, signals the end of the first 10 days of the lunar month, Dhul-Hijjah.

The Eid prayer is a collective duty, which means that when some Muslims offer it, the rest are not accountable for their omission. If no one offers it, then all share in the sin. This is because it is one of the clearest manifestations of the Islamic identity of the Ummah. Moreover, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) always did it, as did his Companions after he had passed away. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) even ordered that women who were in their menstruation periods, and were as a result exempt from prayer, attend it, but were not to take part in the prayer itself. They attend to share in its blessings and in the joy of the Ummah, which clearly indicates its importance. If the Prophet (Peace be upon him) ordered women who were exempt from prayer to attend, then its attendance is more strongly incumbent on men. In fact some scholars consider it mandatory duty on all men.

Many Islamic scholars, however, are of the view that it is a confirmed Sunnah, i.e. highly recommended, as the Prophet (Peace be upon him) offered it regularly and ordered men and women to attend it.

The most important conditions are that it should be offered in time, the presence of the required number of people and residence. This means that it is invalid if offered before it falls due, or if attended by less than three people. Moreover, it is not required of a person who is travelling.

It is recommended to offer the Eid prayer in an open space away from residential buildings. Abu Sa’id Al-Khudri reports:

“The Prophet (Peace be upon him) used to go out to pray the Eid prayer of al-Fitr and al-Adha in the open space.” [Bukhari And Muslim]

Apparently this he did in order to publicise this Islamic tradition. It is permissible to offer it in a large Mosque when there is need for that, such as rain, strong winds or other severe weather conditions.

The Eid prayer becomes due at the time when the Sunnah prayer known as Duha is due, which means it starts when the sun has risen in the sky about one spear’s length. This is when the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his successors used to offer it, and prior to the sun being at that height, prayer is discouraged. It is recommended to start the Eid-ul-Adha prayer at the beginning of its time range and to delay the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer because the Prophet (Peace be upon him) did that. People need to attend to their sacrifice after the prayer at Eid-ul-Adha, while the delay in Eid-ul-Fitr prayer helps a person who has not yet paid Zakatul-Fitr to pay it, as it must be paid up to immediately before the prayer.

The Eid prayer consists of two raka’ahs (units), similar to the Friday prayer, In the first raka’ah and after the Takbir (glorification), Allahu Akbar, and the opening supplication, the same after that, Al-Fatihah and another surah are recited glorification of takbir is repeated seven more times, after that, Al-Fatihah and another surah are recited. In the second raka’ah (units) the same takbir is repeated five times, other than the takbir for standing up from sujud before reciting Al-Fatihah. This is based on the following Hadith, reported by Aisha:

“Allah’s messenger used to say Allahu Akbar in the Eid prayers of al-Fitr and al-Adha seven times in the first raka’ah and five in the second.” [Abu Dawud]

With each takbir, it is recommended that one raise his hands, because the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) did that.

Then the Imam says silently a’uzu billahi minash-Shaitanir Rajim (i.e. ‘I seek shelter with Allah against Satan, the accursed.’) He then recites the Qur’an aloud, reciting after Al-Fatihah Surah Al-Al’ala (87) in the first raka’ah and Surah Al-Ghashiyah (88) in the second, as it is reported by Jabir Ibn Samurah that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) did that:

“It is also authentically reported that he read Surah Qaf (50) in the first raka’ah and Surah Al-Qamar (54) in the second.”

Therefore, it is good to do this in turn, looking always to make things easier for the congregation.

Unlike the Friday prayer, the khutbah (sermon) in the Eid prayer is given after the prayer. Ibn Umar said:

“The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), Abubakar and Umar used to offer the Eid prayer before giving the khutbah.” [Bukhari]

It is not recommended for anyone who misses out on the Eid prayer to offer it after it has finished, because this was not reported as suggested by the Prophet (Peace be upon him). Moreover, it is a prayer for which a certain congregation gathers. It must, therefore, be offered in this fashion:

1. It is a Sunnah, i.e. recommended, that the Eid prayer is organised at an open, well known space, preferably outside the village or town, so that the community can gather and perform this distinctive act of worship. However, if it is offered in Mosques for one reason or another, the prayer is still valid.

2. As noted when I referred to its time, it is recommended to start the Eid-ul-Adha prayer early and to delay the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer.

3. It is also a Sunnah to eat a few dates before going out to offer the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer, and not to eat anything on Eid-ul-Adha until the Eid prayer has finished and one eats from his sacrifice, as the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) did that on these occasions.

Eating an odd number of dates on Eid-ul-Fitr.

4. It is a Sunnah also to walk to the place of the prayer, and to start early, soon after finishing the Fajr prayer, so that one can sit at a convenient place near the Imam, and to earn the reward for awaiting the prayer.

5. Men are recommended to take a bath before the prayer, wear perfume and put on a fine appearance, wearing some of one’s best clothes. Women are the same, but must not wear perfumes or expose their adornment.

6. The Imam is recommended to give a comprehensive speech, outlining the main principles of the Islamic faith.

7. It is further recommended to say: Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha illallah, wallahu Akbar Allahu Akbar walillahil hamd.

Allah says in the verse outlining the duty of fasting in Ramadan:

“You are, however, required to complete the necessary number of days and to extol and glorify Allah for having guided you aright and to tender your thanks.” [Qur’an, 2:185]

This takbir is said from the sunset of the last day of Ramadan until the Imam comes out for Eid prayer, and also from the Fajr prayer on the 9th day of Dhul-Hijjah till the sunset of the 13th of the same month. It is announced after the Fard prayers. Men say their Takbir (glorifications) aloud, while women recite them in a low voice, if they are in public.

8. Changing route. It is recommended to change one’s route, going to the prayer one way and following a different route on the way back. Jabir reports that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) did that on Eid days. It is said that this is done so that both routes will, on the Day of Judgement, testify for us, or that this special act of worship is shown in different areas.

People need to congratulate one another on this occasion, saying to one another: “May Allah accept your and my good actions.” The Prophet’s (Peace be upon him) Companions used to do so, showing pleasure to meet other people.

Beloved brothers and sisters! Know that today is Friday, 28 Ramadan, 1446 AH (28 March, 2025) according to the Sultanate Council. 02 Days countdown to the month of Shawwal.

Ya Allah, on this day, grant us a share in its Nawafil (recommended prayers), honour us by attending to our problems, make closer the means to approach You, from all the means, O One who is not preoccupied with the requests of the beseechers.

May Allah forgive our sins, our shortcomings and failings, and pour your mercy and blessings upon us. Ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation; may Allah extol the mention of our noble Prophet Muhammad in the highest company of Angels, bless him and give him peace and security ― and his family, his Companions and all those who follow him correctly and sincerely until the establishment of the Hour.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Ramadan 28, 1446 AH (March 28, 2025).

