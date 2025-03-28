An affiliate of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) has graduated 48 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) under the IT Bridge Academy initiative.

The graduates, 24 from the Lagos campus and 24 from the Kano campus, completed the nine-month training programme implemented by DBI in collaboration with Sightsavers International.

The programme equipped them with Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) skills and other supporting modules such as Product Management, Digital Marketing, E-commerce, Data Analysis, and Visualisation.

Commitment to digital inclusion

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 24 students in Lagos on Thursday, DBI President/CEO David Daser reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to fostering digital inclusion through specialised training programmes.

The graduation for the 24 PWDs in Kano was held on 20 March at DBI Kano.

Represented by the Group Head, Special Duties, Viola Askia-Usoro, Mr Daser called on public and private sector stakeholders to collaborate in sustaining the academy’s mission of empowering PWDs with in-demand ICT skills.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower persons with disabilities (PWDs) with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital economy,” he said.

“This occasion acknowledges the hard work and achievements of our participants—PWDs who have completed their training. It is a testament to their perseverance, determination, and a cause for celebration.”

He described the academy as a beacon of hope and inclusivity in Africa, adding, “We are committed to bridging the digital divide and creating opportunities for PWDs to participate fully in the digital economy.”

He also emphasised the need for government agencies, corporate organisations, and development partners to support this initiative and expand its reach across Nigeria.

Challenges

Mr Daser acknowledged the barriers, stigma, and limited access to training opportunities that often hinder PWDs from fully participating in the digital economy.

“Disability inclusion is a journey that is quite new to Nigerian society. Therefore, the collaboration of all stakeholders is required to entrench a variety of systems and approaches that would promote disability inclusion in all sectors in Nigeria,” he said.

“To mitigate these challenges, our partner, Sightsavers International, developed a well-crafted ICT capacity-building programme based on in-demand IT skill requirements, titled the IT Bridge Academy.

“To achieve the noble objectives of this academy, Sightsavers partnered with DBI in Nigeria.”

He urged DBI IT Bridge Academy graduates to use their skills and knowledge to drive positive change in their communities.

Aligning with national development goals

Mr Daser highlighted that the IT Bridge Academy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic empowerment, job creation, and inclusive growth.

He noted that the programme supports this agenda by providing opportunities for youth development, capacity building, and economic growth within the tech ecosystem.

“The IT Bridge Academy contributes to this goal by providing PWDs with industry-recognised certifications, enhancing their employability and career prospects,” he added.

The initiative also aligns with the Knowledge Pillar of the Strategic Plan of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (2023-2027).

Call for inclusion

The Executive Director of Sightsavers, Sunday Isiyaku, reiterated that disability should never be a barrier to employment or economic independence.

Mr Isiyaku said the graduates have all worked tirelessly to overcome challenges and push boundaries to reach the level they are at and acquire the needed digital skills required for today’s labour market.

“The IT Bridge Academy was designed to bridge the gap in digital skills and create pathways to meaningful careers for persons with disabilities.

“The programme is not just about education but about economic empowerment, inclusion, and proving that talent, not disability, should define a person’s personality,” he said.

Graduates speak

In their remarks, the class governor and deputy governor, both visually impaired, Amos Adegboyega and Serena White, highlighted the resilience and determination of the trainees, acknowledging the initial challenges they faced.

Mr Adegboyega credited the DBI and Sightsavers for not only equipping them with technical skills but also instilling confidence in their abilities.

He emphasised that the programme demonstrated that disability is not a limitation and that they could thrive in the digital space with the right support.

Ms White appealed to the private sector for job and internship opportunities for PWDs, stressing the value of the CCNA certification and the crucial support from Sightsavers and DBI.

