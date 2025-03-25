The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the substantive Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after Mr Nwakuche was cleared by the senators through voice votes at the Committee of the Whole.

The upper chamber approved the appointment after considering the report of its Committee on Interior, presented by its Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Nwakuche earlier this month as acting controller-general of the NCoS pending confirmation of the Senate.

His confirmation as substantive controller-general comes barely 24 hours after 12 inmates escaped from the Koton Karfe Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi.

On Monday, spokesperson of the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, said two of the escaped inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are being made to recapture the remaining 10 inmates.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has, however, ordered an immediate probe into the prison break.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Senate Committee’s Report

Mr Oshiomhole, while presenting the report of its committee, said it screened Mr Nwakuche on Wednesday, 12 March.

He noted that during the screening exercise, the committee interrogated the credentials of the nominee and found him worthy of the nomination.

The senator also explained that Mr Nwakuche has been involved in several training sessions and has benefited from several skills that would assist him to work effectively within the correctional facilities.

The committee chairman emphasised that the nominee is suitable for the position of the comptroller-general based on his educational history and that there was no petition against him for the position.

Mr Oshiomhole also claimed that the nominee is not affiliated to any political party nor involved in a political campaign and that he is within the age bracket of the position of the comptroller-general of the NCoS.

He said the committee unanimously found Mr Nwakuche suitable for the position after examining the nominee’s professional experience, curriculum vitae and other relevant documents.

He therefore recommended the confirmation of Mr Nwakuche for the position.

Benue North-west Senator, Titus Zam, seconded the presentation of the report.

Mr Akpabio thereafter put the confirmation to vote and majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

The senate president subsequently approved the nomination and urged Mr Nwakuche to use his office to develop Nigeria’s correctional system.

“Let me congratulate the nominees. I hope that this confirmation by the Senate will make him continue to put his best,” he said.

He also urged the comptroller-general of NCoS to end the era of jailbreaks in the country.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I hope that his appointment will bring an end to jailbreaks in Nigeria,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

