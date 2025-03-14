To accelerate gender equality in Nigeria, a multi-pronged approach is essential. Laws must be strengthened and effectively enforced with adequate resources and training. Societal perceptions need to shift through education and media campaigns that challenge harmful norms. Crucially, women’s access to finance, technology, and leadership opportunities must increase via targeted initiatives and affirmative action. This requires collective effort…

As the world marked International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, the theme ‘Accelerate Action’ served as a stark reminder of the lingering gaps in gender equality, particularly in Nigeria and Africa. Despite progress in enacting gender-responsive laws and policies, women in Nigeria continue to face daunting challenges, from deep-seated patriarchal norms and cultural barriers to economic exclusion and gender-based violence. I would argue that accelerating action towards gender equality requires a multi-pronged approach that goes beyond rhetoric, embraces concrete actions, accountability, and collective efforts from governments, civil society, and the private sector.

IWD is a global event celebrated annually on the 8th of March; it’s meant to acknowledge women’s achievements and advocate for gender equality. This year’s theme encourages taking immediate and crucial steps to achieve gender equality by addressing systemic barriers and biases that women encounter in both their personal and professional lives.

International Women’s Day originated from early 20th-century labour and socialist movements. The first National Women’s Day was organised in the United States on 28 February, 1909. The idea of an international event gained momentum at the 1910 International Women’s Conference. The United Nations (UN) first recognised this holiday in 1975 to highlight how important women’s contributions have been all around the world and officially endorsed the date, 8th March in 1977, establishing it as a global observance for women’s rights.

The event serves as a reminder of the importance of treasuring and empowering women in society, calling for actions that unlock equal rights, power, and opportunities for all. It is a day to commemorate women’s socio-political, economic, and cultural achievements, while raising awareness about issues such as gender equality and gender-based violence.

This event has helped many countries understand the role women play in society and their contributions to national and global development. But the key question remains whether women have been better accepted as equal partners in Nigeria and, by extension, Africa.

For African women, they have been central to their families and communities for centuries, often facing adversity. According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), most African women still lack opportunities and face cultural barriers, such as not being able to inherit property. They also encounter violence, macroaggressions, and exclusion from decision-making roles. The fight for women’s rights, dignity, and security remains a daily struggle for many African women.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Nigeria’s Case: Where Do Women Stand?

In examining the current status of gender equality in Nigeria, it is essential to consider the interplay between legal advancements, persistent cultural barriers, and economic inclusion.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria has made progress in enacting gender-responsive laws such as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act (2015). The VAPP provides a legislative and legal framework for preventing all forms of violence against vulnerable persons, especially women and girls. It prohibits female circumcision or genital mutilation, forceful ejection from home, and harmful widowhood practices.

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), women own 41 per cent of micro, small, and medium enterprises, with these businesses contributing $15 billion to Nigeria’s economy. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reports that over 94 per cent of women lack access to formal credit, while access to finance, markets, and digital literacy remains a barrier.

The National Gender Policy (2021 – 2026) on the other hand aims to address gender mainstreaming and facilitate the empowerment of women, aligning with international protocols and instruments. However, implementation, full compliance, effective enforcement, and accountability remain challenges. Despite these laws, some existing legal provisions still discriminate against women. For instance:

Section 165 of the Evidence Act restricts a woman’s right to determine the paternity of her child.

Sections 353 and 360 of the Criminal Code impose different penalties for indecent assault based on the victim’s gender, with higher penalties for offences against males than females.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) notes that women still face all forms of gender-based violence, including female genital mutilation, which remains prevalent in many parts of Nigeria due to deeply entrenched cultural and religious beliefs. Deep-seated patriarchal norms further limit women’s potential.

In 2010, Nigerian Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, who was among those responsible for making laws to protect women and children, was widely criticised for marrying a 13-year-old Egyptian girl. This case, as reported by Human Rights Watch, sparked outrage and highlighted how local customs and religious interpretations often obstruct justice and deny women access to their fundamental rights.

Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State and a strong advocate for the implementation of Sharia law in Northern Nigeria, defended his actions by citing Islamic principles. His case underscored the ongoing struggle between traditional practices and efforts to enforce child and women protection laws in the country.

Economic and Social Barriers

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), women own 41 per cent of micro, small, and medium enterprises, with these businesses contributing $15 billion to Nigeria’s economy. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reports that over 94 per cent of women lack access to formal credit, while access to finance, markets, and digital literacy remains a barrier.

The Critical Situation of Women: Abuse and Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

According to the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), about one in three women aged 15-49 in Nigeria have experienced physical or sexual violence, with approximately 31 per cent having experienced physical violence since the age of 15.

A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) shows that GBV ranges from 31 per cent to 61 per cent for emotional and mental violence, 20 per cent to 31 per cent for sex-related violence, and 7 per cent to 31 per cent for physical violence among schoolgirls. If Lagos State alone recorded 24,009 cases of gender-based violence in the last five years, including sexual, physical, and psychological abuses reported across its 20 local government areas, what about the remaining 35 states of the country?

It is time for Nigeria and Africa to move beyond rhetoric to concrete actions and accountability. Recognising that women’s empowerment is not just a matter of social justice but a necessity for sustainable development is paramount for a better future.

Women’s Education and Workforce Representation

According to UNESCO, while women’s enrolment rates in education have increased, girls still face significant barriers. In Northern Nigeria, cultural norms and poverty contribute to lower enrolment and higher dropout rates for girls. Early marriage and prioritising boys’ education exacerbate the issue.

Access to reproductive health services remains a challenge, particularly in rural areas, due to factors like inadequate healthcare facilities, cultural beliefs, and lack of awareness. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the maternal mortality ratio in Nigeria is about 512 deaths per 100,000 live births (as of 2020).

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also notes that women constitute about 49 per cent of the workforce but are often concentrated in lower-paying jobs due to workplace discrimination. Another critical issue is political leadership and gender bias, by which women are underrepresented in Nigerian politics. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reports that barriers to political participation include cultural norms, lack of financial resources, and political violence. In the 2023 general elections, less than 10 per cent of elected officials were women. Leadership biases persist, including the belief that women are less capable leaders or that their primary role is in the home.

The Role of Gender Advocates and Organisations

The progress recorded so far is largely due to the efforts of gender advocates and organisations. These groups provide resources, advocate for policy changes, and mobilise communities to challenge discriminatory norms. Some notable organisations include: the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), which amplifies women’s voices and pushes for policy change; the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), which provides legal services to victims of gender-based violence; Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), that seeks to advance and protect women’s rights; and international bodies like UN Women, which empower rural women and enhance their resilience to climate change.

Notwithstanding these efforts, challenges persist. A Ford Foundation study found that gender-based violence remains a significant issue. The activities of Boko Haram and Fulani herders have also led to a rise in sexual and gender-based violence.

The Need to Accelerate Gender Equality in Nigeria and Africa

To accelerate gender equality in Nigeria, a multi-pronged approach is essential. Laws must be strengthened and effectively enforced with adequate resources and training. Societal perceptions need to shift through education and media campaigns that challenge harmful norms. Crucially, women’s access to finance, technology, and leadership opportunities must increase via targeted initiatives and affirmative action. This requires collective effort: the government prioritising gender mainstreaming, civil society advocating for rights, and the private sector promoting diversity.

It is time for Nigeria and Africa to move beyond rhetoric to concrete actions and accountability. Recognising that women’s empowerment is not just a matter of social justice but a necessity for sustainable development is paramount for a better future.

Marcel Mbamalu, a Jefferson Journalism Fellow, member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and media consultant, is the publisher of Prime Business Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

