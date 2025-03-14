Dr Oluwole Adamolekun is, without doubt, a man for all seasons — a trailblazer whose contributions to Public Relations, communication, and ethical leadership have left an indelible mark on Nigeria and beyond. At a vibrant and impactful 70, he remains a force to be reckoned with, a mentor to many, and shining example of integrity and excellence.

When many of us were still navigating the halls of academia in the late 1980s, trying to grasp the essence of Public Relations and carve out our place in the profession, Wole Adamolekun had already emerged as a beacon of excellence in the profession. By 1989, he had gotten honoured with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a testament to his early mastery of the field, having been a member since 1982.

It was in 1992 that the late Sabo Mohammed, then chairman of the Kano Chapter of NIPR, introduced us, a group of Mass Communication undergraduates, to Adamolekun — a man whose intellectual depth and professional acumen would profoundly shape our understanding of and passion for public relations.

A staunch advocate of professionalism and ethical excellence, Adamolekun has always believed that communication is not merely about conveying messages but about spreading goodness and fostering positive change. Troubled by what he aptly terms “AIDS” — Acquired Integrity Deficiency Syndrome — a malaise he sees plaguing segments of the profession and the nation at large, he has tirelessly championed moral rearmament and ethical rebirth as essential steps toward restoring justice and accountability.

Born on 12 March, 1955, in the serene town of Iju, Akure North, Ondo State, Wole Adamolekun never lost touch with his humble beginnings. His educational journey took him from Ibadan to Lagos and ultimately to the zenith of academic and professional achievement.

A consummate professional, scholar, and technocrat, Adamolekun has made indelible contributions to both the public sector and the intricate oil and gas industry. His work in these spheres was driven by a vision to harness Nigeria’s vast natural resources for the greater good, ensuring transparent communication between government agencies, labour groups, and host communities — thereby promoting peace and economic prosperity.

His pioneering role as Head of Communications, Information, and Public Relations at MAMSER (Mass Mobilisation for Self-Reliance, Social Justice, and Economic Recovery) — later restructured into the National Orientation Agency (NOA) — marked a defining chapter in his career. In this capacity, he played a pivotal role in shaping public perception and galvanising national support for social justice and economic transformation.

Dr Wole Adamolekun is an intellectual colossus and an insatiable reader. He earned his first degree in English from the University of Lagos, followed by a diploma in Journalism and a Master’s degree in Communication from the prestigious University of Ibadan. His academic journey culminated in a PhD in Media Arts from the University of Abuja.

With over four decades of professional experience spanning corporate communications, the downstream oil sector, micro credit administration (community banking), youth and social mobilisation, human resources management, and entrepreneurship, Adamolekun built a formidable career — starting as a freelance journalist with Daily Sketch. Recognised for his exceptional performance during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, he was recruited as an Information Officer under the mentorship of Mr Soji Oni, the then chief inspector of NYSC in Ogun State — a man Adamolekun credits as one of his greatest mentors.

His career trajectory saw him transition from MAMSER to the board of Community Banks, before rising to prominence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, where he served as the deputy executive secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). His mastery of strategic communication and industry dynamics earned him a reputation as a key architect of policies within the sector. Notably, he led a high-level delegation to India to study the use of gas as an alternative fuel, a project aimed at revolutionising Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Beyond his professional achievements, Adamolekun is a relentless advocate of integrity and ethical leadership. He has consistently decried the erosion of values in public relations and governance, pushing for reforms that prioritise transparency, accountability, and professionalism.

A prolific scholar, his extensive body of work, including academic journals and publications, has significantly influenced the discourse of public relations in Nigeria and beyond.

In his four decades of service, Dr Adamolekun has been honoured with numerous awards and accolades in both the public and professional spheres. He holds membership of some of the world’s most prestigious communication and public relations bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) in London, the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA). He is also a member of the African Council on Communication Education (ACCE) and a board member of the Commission on Public Relations Education (CPRE) in Washington, DC.

A Fellow of both the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and the African Public Relations Association (APRA), he currently serves as chair of the Academic and Research Council of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

While many retire and fade into obscurity, Dr Wole Adamolekun is part of a rare breed — those who retire only to re-fire. Since 2014, he has continued to inspire and shape young minds as an associate professor in the Department of Mass Communication at Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin.

Beyond his professional and academic pursuits, Adamolekun is a devoted family man. He is happily married to Olabisi, his lifelong companion and pillar of support, whose unwavering strength and sacrifices have kept the family grounded throughout his years of dedicated service. Their union is blessed with four remarkable children, each excelling in their chosen fields, with the same passion and dedication that define their father’s legacy.

A standing ovation is truly deserved for this quintessential PR scholar, an ethical purist, a nation-builder, and a beacon of inspiration.

Happy 70th Birthday, Dr Wole Adamolekun!

Yushau A Shuaib is author of A Dozen Tips for Media Relations. Email: yashuaib@yashuaib.com

