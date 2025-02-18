Ultimately, Japa is neither inherently good nor bad. It is simply a choice that can lead to prosperity or hardship, depending on the circumstances surrounding the move. The key is to ensure that it is a move made from a place of knowledge, preparedness and clarity, rather than desperation or misguided assumptions. The grass may indeed be greener on the other side, but only if you have the right tools to cultivate it.

Few topics spark as much passionate debate in Nigeria as the idea of Japa, which is the colloquial term for relocating abroad. For many, it represents an escape from economic uncertainty, insecurity and limited opportunities. But for others, it is merely a geographical shift, one that comes with its own set of challenges and rewards. The reality is, Japa is not the same for everyone. The experience of relocating is often dictated by the skills, expertise and qualifications one possesses before making the move. Broadly speaking, there are two categories of people when it comes to Japa.

The first group comprises those for whom relocation is a seamless transition. Today, they are in Nigeria. Tomorrow, they are in another country, stepping into a system that immediately recognises and rewards their abilities. These people already possess skills, experience and expertise that are highly valued in the global market. Whether they are engineers, doctors, IT professionals or top-tier academics, their careers do not skip a beat when they move abroad. If anything, they often find themselves earning significantly more, enjoying a higher standard of living and working in environments that prioritise professionalism and efficiency. For them, Japa is not a reinvention. It is an elevation.

Then, there is the second group. For these people, relocating is not just a move but a complete overhaul of their professional and personal lives. Their qualifications may not be recognised in their new country. Their experience may not count for much and their skill sets may not be in immediate demand. In these cases, Japa means struggle. It may require years of retraining, obtaining new certifications or working jobs that are far below their previous professional standing. It is an uphill battle. One that demands patience, resilience and sometimes a complete career pivot. Age is often a critical factor for this second group. The younger one is, the easier it is to start over. A 25-year-old professional who relocates and needs to go back to school has the advantage of time. They can afford to spend a few years adjusting and building a new career path. But what about a 45-year-old who is already established in Nigeria, earning a comfortable income and providing for a family? For them, the prospect of Japa can be daunting. Starting over at that stage in life comes with financial, emotional and even social risks. The question then becomes: Is it worth it? The real dilemma arises when relocation means hitting the reset button. Imagine a senior banker in Nigeria who, upon moving abroad, finds that his experience is not recognised and must start from the bottom in an entirely new field. Imagine a highly skilled artisan who discovers that her trade is not in demand in the new country. These are difficult realities, and they often lead to regret, disillusionment and even financial ruin.

But when a person already has the skills and qualifications that allow them to secure a six-figure salary abroad without the need for further education or retraining, then age should not even be a consideration. For such people, Japa is simply a change of location, rather than a battle for survival. The decision is straightforward. Better pay, better living conditions and a system that values their expertise. The transition is smooth, and the benefits are immediate. The real dilemma arises when relocation means hitting the reset button. Imagine a senior banker in Nigeria who, upon moving abroad, finds that his experience is not recognised and must start from the bottom in an entirely new field. Imagine a highly skilled artisan who discovers that her trade is not in demand in the new country. These are difficult realities, and they often lead to regret, disillusionment and even financial ruin. The stories of professionals who left stable careers in Nigeria only to become taxi drivers, security guards or factory workers abroad are not uncommon. The reality is that Japa is not a guaranteed path to success. It is merely a shift in circumstances that may or may not lead to an improved life.

So, how does one determine if Japa is the right move? It comes down to a few key questions. Are your skills and qualifications immediately transferable and in demand abroad? Will you need to start over, and if so, do you have the time, resources and resilience for that transition? Are you moving for better pay, security, quality of life, or just the illusion of a better life abroad? For those who fall into the first category, that is, those whose careers seamlessly transition into the global market, there is little to debate. But for the second group, the decision requires careful thought. Japa should not be a blind leap. It should be a calculated step based on realistic expectations and an honest assessment of one’s professional value abroad. Many Nigerians who move abroad struggle with integrating into a new society where the values, social norms and even weather conditions may be vastly different from what they are used to. The sense of community that often defines life in Nigeria is not always present in Western countries, where individualism is more pronounced. This can lead to feelings of loneliness and cultural displacement that further complicates the transition.

There is also the cultural aspect of Japa. Many Nigerians who move abroad struggle with integrating into a new society where the values, social norms and even weather conditions may be vastly different from what they are used to. The sense of community that often defines life in Nigeria is not always present in Western countries, where individualism is more pronounced. This can lead to feelings of loneliness and cultural displacement that further complicates the transition. Moreover, those who relocate with families have an entirely different set of challenges. Children may struggle to adapt to new school systems and spouses may find it difficult to find jobs that match their skills and experience. In some cases, family dynamics shift as traditional roles change to create tension and unexpected challenges.

Despite these difficulties, many still find that the benefits outweigh the struggles. Better healthcare, improved infrastructure, security and access to quality education for their children are strong motivators. But success stories tend to overshadow the difficulties, leading many to assume that Japa is an easy fix to their problems. Ultimately, Japa is neither inherently good nor bad. It is simply a choice that can lead to prosperity or hardship, depending on the circumstances surrounding the move. The key is to ensure that it is a move made from a place of knowledge, preparedness and clarity, rather than desperation or misguided assumptions. The grass may indeed be greener on the other side, but only if you have the right tools to cultivate it.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria. Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

