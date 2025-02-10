Saleeman’s journey from Ilorin to the global stage is nothing short of remarkable. His ability to break barriers, inspire teams, and drive large-scale innovations has cemented his reputation as one of the most influential leaders in the US IT industry today. As he sets his sights on director-level roles, his mission remains clear: to transform retail technology, mentor future leaders, and shape the future of digital commerce while continuing his philanthropic efforts in Nigeria.

In an era in which digital transformation dictates the success or failure of businesses, the retail industry faces an ongoing challenge: how to seamlessly integrate technology to enhance customer experience while maintaining operational efficiency. For many companies, outdated legacy systems and fragmented omnichannel experiences hinder growth. These opened the space for the innovations of Saleeman Adedoyin Saleeman.

Saleeman has spent his career engineering scalable solutions that not only solve real-world problems but also redefine how consumers interact with digital commerce. His expertise in cloud architecture, software engineering, and enterprise frameworks has led to breakthrough innovations at some of the world’s largest corporations, including Lowe’s, Target, and Southwest Airlines. By modernising checkout and cart capabilities, transitioning legacy systems to microservices, and optimising omnichannel experiences, Saleeman has helped businesses navigate complex digital transformations — ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Saleeman is a thought leader and advocate for inclusivity in the tech industry. He frequently speaks at leading conferences, such as No Fluff Just Stuff (NFJS) and Blacks in Technology (BIT), sharing insights on talent development, process optimisation, and strategic innovation. His passion for mentorship and fostering a culture of empowerment has not gone unnoticed, earning him accolades such as the CEO of Lowe’s Award.

His journey to global recognition is a testament to his resilience and unyielding pursuit of excellence. Born in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, over three decades ago to Alhaji Abdulazeez Saleeman and Justice Halimat Saleeman, his intellectual prowess and leadership qualities were evident from an early age. Excelling in primary and secondary school, he secured a full federal scholarship to study in Russia in 2009.

In Russia, he continued to break barriers, earning a Diploma in Russian Language from Tver State University with a perfect 5.0/5.0 CGPA, followed by a Bachelor’s degree in Computer and Informatics from the National Research University “Moscow Power Engineering Institute,” graduating as valedictorian with a 4.7/5.0 CGPA. His journey then took him to the United States, where he pursued a Master’s in Computer Science at Maharishi International University, before launching his career at Caterpillar Inc.

Beyond his technological innovations, Saleeman is deeply committed to giving back to his community. He is the founder of the Saleeman Adedoyin Saleeman (SAS) Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting women, youth, and children in Ilorin, Kwara State. Through educational programmes, skill development initiatives, and direct community support, the foundation has positively impacted numerous lives, further solidifying Saleeman’s legacy as both a technological pioneer and a humanitarian leader.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Saleeman’s journey from Ilorin to the global stage is nothing short of remarkable. His ability to break barriers, inspire teams, and drive large-scale innovations has cemented his reputation as one of the most influential leaders in the US IT industry today. As he sets his sights on director-level roles, his mission remains clear: to transform retail technology, mentor future leaders, and shape the future of digital commerce while continuing his philanthropic efforts in Nigeria.

A true visionary, trailblazer, and changemaker, he may one day return to Kwara State to play an instrumental role in reshaping the lives of his people. Just as his foundation’s motto proclaims, “Fun Aseyori Awon Eyan Wa”—meaning “For the progress of our people” — there is hope that his wealth of knowledge and experience will serve as a catalyst for uplifting and renewing hope among his people. Saleeman continues to push boundaries, redefining what is possible in technology, leadership, and social impact.

Abdulwahab Gambari, a postgraduate student of Computer Science and co-founder of NextGen TechHub, writes from Ilorin, Kwara State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

