Dele Farotimi’s name, for years, has become synonymous with the fight for justice, good governance, and systemic reform in Nigeria. He is a lawyer, author, and political activist who has spent much of his life identifying lapses and calling for reforms within Nigeria’s political and legal systems. His forthright nature has made him a famous critic of Nigeria’s governance, and his relentless pursuit of social change has made him one of the most critical voices in contemporary Nigerian discourse.

In every democratic society, having free voices is not just crucial; it is necessary. These voices, often bold and unafraid, are needed to challenge and question the norms, and oftentimes, the push and criticism lead to the call for changes that benefit everyone. These voices help educate and inform the public, bringing attention to issues that might otherwise be ignored. Owing to the duality of nature, these voices, in various circumstances, may be advantageous or otherwise as a reflection of the ideas by which the voices push for a cause.

A society that values and respects these voices creates a space for sharing, debating, and improving ideas. This process makes actual progress, and leaders are held accountable. People like Dele Farotimi and others who call out for truth, equity, and injustices are vital components in this mix, as they are known to use their platforms to call out injustices and inspire others to demand a better and fairer system.

Dele Farotimi’s name, for years, has become synonymous with the fight for justice, good governance, and systemic reform in Nigeria. He is a lawyer, author, and political activist who has spent much of his life identifying lapses and calling for reforms within Nigeria’s political and legal systems. His forthright nature has made him a famous critic of Nigeria’s governance, and his relentless pursuit of social change has made him one of the most critical voices in contemporary Nigerian discourse.

Born on 27 April, 1968, Dele Farotimi was raised in a Nigerian society that had long struggled with inequality, ethnic biases, and corruption. Hence, it is unsurprising that a man like Farotimi made determined efforts to confront these systemic problems head-on. At a young age, he began his academic journey at Fiditi Grammar School in Oyo, South-West Nigeria, before moving to Lagos State University (LASU) for tertiary education. All this while, Farotimi had begun to hone his skills for advocacy, earning a Law degree and becoming the president of the Student Union in 1994–1995. His involvement in student politics at the time gave him an early taste of what power and responsibility that comes with leadership could look like, as a precursor to his future activism and involvement in Nigeria’s political landscape.

On attaining his law degree, Farotimi was called to the Nigerian bar in 1999, beginning the launch of his legal career. At first, he worked with the law firm of Adesina Ogunlana & Co, where he quickly established a reputation as a strong advocate for human rights and social justice. Farotimi’s legal practice was more than just about defending clients in court; instead, it became a platform for him to challenge Nigeria’s deeply flawed governance and justice systems. Over the years, he developed a personality known for his ability to speak truth to power, questioning the policies and actions of the Nigerian government and corporate elites. His career as a lawyer was not just about legal proceedings but about shaping Nigerian society’s moral and ethical direction.

Although he is not a politician, Farotimi’s political participation gained further momentum in the days that preceded the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. As one determined to continue the call for change and reforms, he served as the official spokesperson for the Labour Party. His role in the election period was not just about political campaigning; it was the needed platform for him to speak directly to the people of Nigeria who yearned for change about the urgent need for good governance, transparency, and accountability.

In 2002, his law career took a new turn with the establishment of Dele Farotimi & Co, a full-fledged law firm, which later came to be known as DF Legal, marking a dedicated active legal service that lasted till 2018, at age 50. As Farotimi’s legal career evolved, so too did his role as a political activist. His commitment to activism became even more evident when he joined the Citizens’ Rally Against Oppression (RAMINBA), an organisation founded in 2018 in Lagos, dedicated to confronting corruption and advocating for systemic reforms across the various parastatals in Nigeria. His membership of this organisation earned him more space in the headlines as he appeared alongside others through petitions and protests organised to call out the excesses amidst failing systems.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Although he is not a politician, Farotimi’s political participation gained further momentum in the days that preceded the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. As one determined to continue the call for change and reforms, he served as the official spokesperson for the Labour Party. His role in the election period was not just about political campaigning; it was the needed platform for him to speak directly to the people of Nigeria who yearned for change about the urgent need for good governance, transparency, and accountability. This alone positioned him as a formidable voice within the Nigerian political arena, willing to challenge the corrupt and inefficient systems that have held back the nation for so long.

Farotimi’s thoughts and political standpoints extended into the realm of literature. He is the author of several thought-provoking books. He authored Do Not Die in Their War, in which he conducted a bold and critical examination of Nigeria’s polity. In this book, Farotimi tackles issues such as corruption, the abuse of power, and the erosion of justice in Nigeria, amongst others. His writing criticised the status quo and provided an in-depth analysis of each systemic issue that has plagued the country for decades.

The book resonated deeply with many Nigerians and those who lived in Third World countries. It was a call to an honest review of the nation’s state and an urgent call for reform. The book painted a bleak picture of the silliness in running the dirty errands of politicking or putting one’s future at stake for the joys of political masters. He criticised the country’s justice system and offered hope by urging citizens to act and demand change. With this, Farotimi became more than just a lawyer or activist. He transformed into a voice for the voiceless, a champion of those who have suffered under Nigeria’s corrupt systems.

His writings, public speeches, and legal advocacy have consistently pointed to deep-seated flaws within the nation’s political and judicial systems. He has long advocated for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s governance, calling for greater transparency, accountability, and a commitment to the rule of law. His work continues to provoke debate, sparking conversations about Nigeria’s future and its citizens’ role in shaping that future.

While Farotimi’s valour and dedication remain unquestionable, this fearless and unflinching critique of the Nigerian government made him a person of interest to law enforcement. In December 2024, he was arrested in Lagos and moved to Ekiti State by the Nigerian Police Force, who had received complaints on character defamation. He was arrested and charged due to some assertions from his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, which had been alleged to contain numerous defamatory statements against Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

His arrest was surprising, and it sent shockwaves through Nigeria, as many demanded his release, sparking widespread protests and outcry from civil society groups, legal professionals, and like-minded activists who saw this as a direct attempt to silence free speech and suppress dissent. The social media came to live with hashtags like #FreeDeleFarotimiNow as netizens engaged in cyber debates on social media. This was in addition to various Nigerians from all walks of life demanding his release. Protests erupted across the country, calling for justice and the dismissal of charges against him. However, Afe initially believed that he should prove his allegations, and the people’s expectation is the same. The case has now been terminated. While it would have been up to the court to decide the propriety of Farotimi’s statements, the epicentre of the whole fracas indicates his unwavering belief in the need for systemic change in Nigeria.

His writings, public speeches, and legal advocacy have consistently pointed to deep-seated flaws within the nation’s political and judicial systems. He has long advocated for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s governance, calling for greater transparency, accountability, and a commitment to the rule of law. His work continues to provoke debate, sparking conversations about Nigeria’s future and its citizens’ role in shaping that future.

The views of this contemporary nationalist and activist will be heard in the Toyin Falola Interview Series to tap into the underlying philosophies of his activities and the convictions behind his resolutions. The Toyin Falola Interview Series has invited some reputable individuals to discuss their convictions on Africa as a continent and as a subject. Farotimi’s interview would be another enlightening chapter.

Sunday, 16 February

5 P.M./ Nigeria

10 A.M. Austin

6 P.M. South Africa

Register Here.

Join via Zoom.

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

