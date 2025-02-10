The police in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria, have confirmed that they arrested the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Igboayaka Igboayaka.

OYC is the Youth wing of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Abduction?

There were reports that Mr Igboayaka was abducted by gunmen at about 7 p.m. on Saturday in Owerri, Imo State capital.

In a statement on Sunday, the President of the Igbo National Council (INC), Chilos Godsent, announced the Ohanaeze Youth leader was abducted by gunmen.

INC is an association of Igbos across the globe committed to fostering Igbo values and strengthening the economy.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that those who “abducted” the Ohanaeze leader operated in vehicles which appeared to be those of security operatives.

‘Arrested, not abducted’

But in a statement on Monday, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, said Mr Igboayaka was arrested, not abducted.

“To set the record straight, Igboayaka Igboayaka was arrested by officers from the command following a petition which accused him of spreading false information capable of truncating peace and destabilising communities in the state,” Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson did not, however, disclose the identity of the petitioner.

He said the Ohanaeze youth leader would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Real reason?

The police did not provide details of the petition, particularly the accusations against Mr Igboayaka.

However, there are speculations that the arrest followed a petition from Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

Mr Nwifuru was said to have been disturbed by some comments allegedly made by Mr Igboayaka concerning the recent killings in Amegu, Nkalagha Community in the state.

But Jude Chikadibia, the state commissioner of information, refuted the allegation when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday night.

“He (Nwifuru) has no link to his (Igboayaka’s) arrest. (The) Office of the Governor is too busy to spare any time on mundane issues,” Mr Chikadibia stated.

The commissioner promised to get detailed information from the police on the allegation later.

