By embracing innovation, fostering practical skills, and exposing students to international opportunities, we can empower a generation of leaders who will excel locally and make a global impact. Restructuring education in Imo State is not just about catching up with the rest of the world; it is about preparing our students to lead in a dynamic, interconnected world. The time to rethink education in Imo State is now.

As Imo State aims to thrive on a global stage, fostering citizens with a global mindset becomes critical. Equally important is recognising the role of education in developing such a mindset. A global mindset enables individuals to think beyond their immediate surroundings and position themselves within the larger world. With this mindset, one can become a true global citizen in terms of thinking, aspirations, and perspectives.

The distinction between citizens of developed economies and those in developing economies often lies in this mindset. In developed economies, individuals readily envision their ideas having a global reach. For instance, an American entrepreneur can conceptualise a product and see its global applications with ease. In contrast, many entrepreneurs in developing nations struggle with this vision due to a lack of confidence and exposure. Although the narrative in Nigeria is gradually shifting with the rise of innovative startups, the majority still focus inwardly, limiting their aspirations to local achievements. This is where education steps in as a game-changer.

Education is more than literacy; it is a tool for enlightenment, liberation, and empowerment. These qualities are essential for developing a global mindset. My personal experience illustrates the transformative power of education in achieving this goal.

As an indigene of Imo State and a current masters student in Law, Digital Innovation, and Sustainability at Luiss University, Rome, Italy, I have observed stark differences between the education systems in Imo State and the international framework. Having completed most of my primary and secondary education in Owerri and earned a bachelors degree from Imo State University, transitioning to the European education system was a significant cultural shock.

In Europe, the inquiry-based teaching model is prominent. It focuses on global relevance, encouraging students to think beyond their immediate environment. Classes include students and lecturers from diverse backgrounds, fostering inclusivity. Professors expect active participation, facilitating critical thinking and real-world applications. Interactions with international organisations, frequent group projects, and presentations build teamwork and management skills. The eagerness of lecturers to ensure that knowledge is assimilated and relatable further enhances the learning experience. These elements collectively inspired my advocacy for restructuring Imo State’s educational framework to better prepare its citizens for the global market.

Imo State has long been celebrated for its emphasis on education, producing some of Nigeria’s brightest minds. However, the system still relies heavily on traditional methods, prioritising rote learning over critical thinking and practical applications. This approach limits students’ adaptability to rapidly evolving global trends and industries. During my four years at Imo State University, I encountered many innovative minds. Yet, a disconnection persists between university education, the real world, and the economy. Today, an increasing number of youths regard education as a “scam” because the link between academic qualifications and employment has weakened. Consequently, many pursue higher education merely for the sake of obtaining certificates, which they often undervalue.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The world is rapidly changing, and education must keep pace. Curricula should be updated to reflect modern realities, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), innovation, and interdisciplinary studies. These updates would equip students with the skills needed to meet global demands and secure influential roles worldwide.

Challenges begin as early as the university admission process. Many students face a “what I ordered vs. what I got” scenario, where high-achieving candidates applying for courses like Law, Medicine, or Engineering are assigned entirely different fields. I was a victim of this mismatch. Despite this, I acknowledge the foundational role my education in Imo State played in shaping my current achievements. My intention is not to criticise but to highlight areas that require improvement and modernisation.

The differences in teaching methods became evident during my first lecture in Rome. Exposure to practical, critical thinking-based, and engaging courses facilitated my learning process. Adopting similar approaches in Nigeria would help students feel more relevant and prepared for the job market.

Adapting to the European education system came with its own challenges. I faced visa delays and struggled to adjust to a new way of doing things. I recall one professor expressing doubts about my ability to cope due to my initial reticence in class. However, by the end of the semester, I earned an excellent grade, dispelling his concerns. This experience underscored the importance of my Nigerian foundation while also revealing the need to embrace evolving global trends. Such adaptation is essential for Imo State’s education system.

The world is rapidly changing, and education must keep pace. Curricula should be updated to reflect modern realities, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), innovation, and interdisciplinary studies. These updates would equip students with the skills needed to meet global demands and secure influential roles worldwide.

Technology is at the forefront of global advancements, and its integration into classrooms is non-negotiable. Introducing e-learning platforms in higher institutions and teaching basic coding in secondary schools are crucial steps. Technology must become a cornerstone of education. Exchange programmes, international collaborations, and access to global networks would broaden students’ horizons, preparing them for global opportunities. Universities in Imo State should actively seek partnerships with foreign institutions, which are often eager to share knowledge.

The skill-up Imo digital project, for example, is a promising step toward accessing the global market. Developing teamwork, problem-solving abilities, and robust online profiles will further enhance this initiative. Imo State is renowned for its vibrant hospitality sector, thanks to its numerous hotels. Education can play a pivotal role in this industry.

With a population of approximately five million, Imo State has the potential to achieve remarkable progress. Many nations with similar or smaller populations have made significant strides by prioritising education. Acquiring soft skills and tapping into the global digital market can mitigate the “Japa” syndrome — the trend of emigrating in search of better opportunities — and boost economic activities through outsourced jobs. Achieving an “Imo in the world” effect will require cross-sector collaboration among government officials, academic institutions, civil society, and the private sector.

The skill-up Imo digital project, for example, is a promising step toward accessing the global market. Developing teamwork, problem-solving abilities, and robust online profiles will further enhance this initiative. Imo State is renowned for its vibrant hospitality sector, thanks to its numerous hotels. Education can play a pivotal role in this industry. For instance, students in hospitality and tourism programmes should engage in regular practical interactions with hotels, not just one-off visits. Imagine Imo’s hospitality experts using apps to rank and improve hotel performance. Such initiatives could transform Imo State into Africa’s hospitality hub. With its abundant natural resources, this ambition is achievable. We need to set higher goals.

Agriculture is another sector with immense potential. Integrating educated, innovative minds into agriculture can revolutionise the industry. Discussions around climate change, carbon capture, food security, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) highlight the need for advanced farming techniques. These advancements open doors to global market opportunities in food processing, exportation, and sustainable agriculture.

Policymakers must acknowledge that education is the cornerstone of economic growth and act accordingly. Prioritising education funding, teacher training, and infrastructure development is essential. Additionally, the private sector can play a significant role by investing in education and offering mentorship programmes. Imo State’s future economic competitiveness hinges on the quality of its education system.

By embracing innovation, fostering practical skills, and exposing students to international opportunities, we can empower a generation of leaders who will excel locally and make a global impact. Restructuring education in Imo State is not just about catching up with the rest of the world; it is about preparing our students to lead in a dynamic, interconnected world. The time to rethink education in Imo State is now.

Adaeze Oluchi Ashaheme is a Masters in Law, Digital Innovation and Sustainability Student at LUIS University Rome, Italy. She is also the technical assistant to the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to IMSG.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

