Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has lauded a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, on his 92nd birthday anniversary.

Mr Anyaoku, who hails from Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, clocked 92 on Saturday.

‘You’re one of Africa’s finest’

Mr Otti, in a statement which he personally signed on Wednesday, described the former secretary-general as “a globally renowned icon of diplomacy, justice, freedom, and democracy.”

The governor said Mr Anyaoku, from the outset, has always shown leadership potential, fine intellect, and visible compassion for others.

“We are happy to be part of the celebration as you add another regal feather to your impactful years on earth as one of Africa’s finest and most eminent nonagenarians alive today.

“Your outstanding contributions to the liberation struggles in Africa, especially the fight against apartheid in South Africa and the Gibraltar referendum of 1967, right from your time as Nigeria’s alternative representative in the United Nations, yielded the desired fruits,” he said.

“At 92, you do not stop dazzling the world with strength, brilliance, and enthusiasm characteristic of your charismatic personality.”

‘Monumental accomplishments’

Mr Otti said Mr Anyaoku’s “monumental accomplishments” had earned him the highest national civilian honour across many African countries, including Nigeria and Cameroon.

The governor said the ex-secretary-general has also been recognised with the Honorary Grand Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by the then-British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

He said Mr Anyaoku has become known as “one of the finest diplomats the world has ever known.”

“We celebrate you for your impact in your home country during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Your tenure as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council on International Relations from 2000 to 2015 under three democratically elected presidents helped in no small measure to strengthen our diplomatic ties with the international community and facilitated the signing of the Abuja Peace Accord in 2015,” Mr Otti added.

