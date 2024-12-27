To restore hope and dignity to its people, Nigeria must prioritise collective security across economic, social, and political dimensions. The tragedies in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja should serve as a wake-up call, compelling leaders and citizens alike to demand accountability and advocate for a nation where no one has to risk their life for a bag of rice.

The festive season in Nigeria is traditionally a period of joy and celebration, unfortunately, this year, it is being marred by a series of tragic events that underscore the deepening social and economic crisis in the country.

A series of stampedes have resulted in the deaths of over 60 people across Nigeria, including children scrambling for food palliatives, thereby highlighting the severity of hunger, poverty and desperation among the people.

Specifically, 35 people, mostly children, died during a stampede at a carnival in Ibadan, Oyo State. A few days later, 22 people were killed in a stampede in Okija, Anambra State, while participating in the sharing of rice donated by entrepreneur, Ernest Obiejesi, popularly known as Obijackson.

Another 10 persons died and several others were injured on the same day during a stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama District of Abuja.

The tragic stampedes during food distributions reflect the extent of poverty, which continues to push vulnerable citizens into life-threatening situations. As we approach the New Year, the fear of more tragedies looms, especially with the increasing prevalence of uncoordinated palliative distribution events.

These avoidable tragedies highlight the systemic failures of certain government institutions in formulating effective policies, implementing meaningful economic reforms, and developing robust social welfare programmes to address the underlying challenges plaguing our nation.

Concerns have been expressed over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy, increased electricity tariffs, and the floating of the naira that ultimately compounded inflation, making the basic necessities of life inaccessible to the average citizen.

Rather than addressing the rising inflation that is driving basic commodities out of reach, in his first presidential media chat, Tinubu firmly rejected the idea of imposing price controls to address escalating food prices.

While his stance aligns with free market principles, it disregards the immediate suffering of millions who cannot afford their next meal.

He said, “I don’t believe in price control. I’m sorry. What we have to do is to keep supplying the market. I believe in the full application of free market economics. Your money will flow easily in and easily out.”

Hunger has become a weapon in the hands of Nigeria’s elite, enabling them to manipulate and control the impoverished masses. The desperation to secure a meal, from the recent cases of stampedes, has turned food palliatives into death traps.

While the President attributes the recent stampedes to poor organisation by the palliative distributors, his remarks fail to acknowledge the broader systemic failures that have created these conditions.

The neglect of social safety nets and the absence of sustainable poverty alleviation programmes have left the poor with no choice but to risk their lives for bags of rice or a few groceries.

Notwithstanding, as the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, cautioned against unregulated palliative sharing, his warnings will mean little without systemic changes that address the root causes of poverty and hunger.

Despite being plagued by scandals under successive ministers, including Sadiya Umar Farouq and Dr Betta Edu, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (FMHAPA) could have potentially averted the tragic stampede for palliatives if its lofty missions and mandates had been properly implemented.

The Humanitarian Ministry has sadly become a symbol of inefficiency and corruption, further eroding public trust in government interventions. These shortcomings have undermined its ability to address the nation’s growing humanitarian crises, leaving vulnerable populations without the support they desperately need.

National security, as rightly noted, extends far beyond military capabilities and advanced weaponry. True security lies in ensuring that citizens have access to food, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. Hunger and poverty pose as much of a threat to national stability as armed insurgencies, demanding urgent political will and strategic foresight.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), under Malam Nuhu Ribadu, must lead a coordinated and holistic approach to national security. Efforts across critical sectors such as agriculture, economic development, emergency response, and intelligence must be integrated into a strategic framework aimed at protecting citizens from socio-economic vulnerabilities. Ending these systemic social disasters requires strong leadership, unwavering political will, and a commitment to poverty alleviation.

The government must prioritise tangible programmes that uplift the masses. This includes expanding access to welfare schemes that guarantee basic necessities like food, healthcare, and education; investing in skills acquisition and job creation to provide sustainable livelihoods; and establishing transparent, efficient mechanisms for distributing food and essential items to prevent fatal stampedes.

Ministries and agencies tasked with poverty alleviation must undergo a thorough overhaul to eliminate corruption and ensure the efficient delivery of services. Enhancing agricultural production and expanding the value chain are also critical steps toward making food more accessible and affordable for all Nigerians.

While economic reforms are essential for long-term growth, the government must implement measures to mitigate their immediate impact on vulnerable populations. This includes subsidies, tax reliefs, and price stabilisation policies to shield the poor from the harshest effects of reforms.

The tragic stampedes and rising death toll are a sobering reminder of the urgent need for systemic reforms. The government must confront the structural inequalities and flawed economic policies that perpetuate hunger and poverty. Weaponising hunger or trivialising the lives lost in the struggle for survival is a betrayal of national values.

To restore hope and dignity to its people, Nigeria must prioritise collective security across economic, social, and political dimensions. The tragedies in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja should serve as a wake-up call, compelling leaders and citizens alike to demand accountability and advocate for a nation where no one has to risk their life for a bag of rice.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a research student at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the author of National Security Strategy: A Young Writer’s Perspective. ymukhtar944@gmail.com.

