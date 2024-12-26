The Nigerian government has again denied allegations that it is colluding with France to destabilise its neighbour, Niger.

The Nigerian Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, issued a statement on Thursday describing the allegation as “unfounded” and “counterproductive.” He said Nigeria respects the sovereignty of individual countries and is focused on tackling terrorism within its borders.

“It is, therefore, absurd to suggest that Nigeria would conspire with any foreign power to undermine the peace and security of a neighbouring country,” he said, a few days after the foreign ministry issued a similar rebuttal.

Mr Idris said Nigeria’s partnership with France is not centred on disrupting the peace and security of Niger or any other African country.

Tension between both countries

The relationship between the two West African countries went sour after soldiers toppled the Niger president, Mohamed Bazoum, in a coup that would eventually lead to the country’s withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Before Niger announced it was withdrawing from ECOWAS, Nigeria led other West African countries to impose sanctions on Niger following the coup.

ECOWAS has since lifted the sanctions and called on Niger, as well as junta-led Mali and Burkina Faso, not to exit the regional body.

Amidst the climate of mistrust, Niger recently accused Nigeria of sponsoring terrorist attacks in its borders as a means of undermining the new leadership.

The military leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, accused the Nigerian government of colluding with Lakurawa, a terrorist group operating in the border communities of both countries.

The junta blamed the Nigerian government for the recent attack on the Niger-Benin oil pipeline launched by Lakurawa.

The attack is said to have severely damaged the oil pipeline, which is set to become the largest in Africa.

The pipeline was reportedly bombed between Lido and Karakara in the Dosso region of Niger.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier distanced Nigeria from the attacks.

Oil pipeline

In his Thursday statement, Mr Idris said It was illogical to suggest that Nigeria would undermine initiatives it actively promoted.

“Nigeria has consistently supported Niger’s economic development through joint energy and infrastructure projects, such as the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline and the Kano-Maradi Railway Project,” he said.

According to him, claims that the attack was purportedly orchestrated by Nigeria in collaboration with France and executed through the local terrorist group are baseless.

“Nigeria has been a regional leader in combating terrorism, dedicating significant resources and lives to ensure stability in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond,” he added.

The minister said neither the Nigerian government nor any of its officials has ever been involved in arming or supporting any terror group to attack Niger.

“Recently, the Nigerian military launched Operation Forest Sanity III, specifically addressing the Lakurawa threat, Code Named Operation Chase Lakurawa Out.

“How can a government actively fighting the Lakurawa menace now be accused of harbouring the same group within its borders?” he said.

Mr Idris also noted that Nigeria has never permitted foreign powers to establish military bases on its territory.

This, he stated, demonstrates the country’s commitment to national independence and regional leadership.

ECOWAS’s stance against military rule

The minister also described the accusations as part of a broader attempt to deflect attention from Niger’s internal challenges.

He called the allegations a dangerous attempt to divert attention from the shortcomings of the Niger junta.

He asked the public to disregard the allegations, noting that those making the claims must provide credible evidence.

“Any attempt to blackmail Nigeria over ECOWAS’s principled stance against the unconstitutional seizure of power in the Niger Republic is both disingenuous and doomed to fail,” the minister said.

“Nigeria remains committed to fostering regional stability and will continue to lead efforts to address terrorism and other transnational challenges.

“We urge Niger to focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration rather than peddling baseless accusations,” he added.

